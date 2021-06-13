College Basketball Extra | Top 10
Illinois’ efforts in the Class of 2021 should mean considerable wing depth moving forward. That has beat writer Scott Richey looking at five lead/combo guards and five bigs — two areas of bigger need — that the Illini could add alongside Reggie Bass in the Class of 2022:
1. Kel’el Ware, North Little Rock (Ark.)
Why not start with the Class of 2022 center that’s starting to turn even more heads as summer approaches? Ware averaged 16.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 blocks this season in helping North Little Rock win a state title. A growing offer list is the result for the 7-foot top-30 prospect.
2. Jayden Epps, King’s Fork (Va.)
Illinois got involved with Epps’ recruitment after he decommitted from Providence with new assistant coach Chester Frazier leading the charge. The four-star guard didn’t get to play this past season, but put up 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals per game as a state title-winning sophomore.
3. AJ Casey, Whitney Young
Few teams have pursued Casey as long as Illinois, which is two years into recruiting the top prospect in the state. Casey, who averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists in his first season at Whitney Young, has plenty of options, though, as a dynamic 6-8 power forward and top-25 national recruit.
4. Jazian Gortman, W.J. Keenan (S.C.)
Gortman was on Keenan’s state championship team in 2019-20 and got the Raiders to the semifinals again this year after averaging 23.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.5 assists. The five-star point guard is among Illinois’ top-ranked targets in the class and holds a dozen other high-major offers.
5. Jalen Washington, Gary (Ind.) West Side
Washington, who was finally healthy and averaged 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 2020-21, plays in a rather dominant Meanstreets frontcourt with Casey. That means landing either of them would be considered recruiting growth for the Illini given the in-state ties of late have been Mac Irvin Fire only.
6. Seth Trimble, Menomonee Falls (Wis.)
It didn’t take long for Trimble’s all-state caliber junior season — 23.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game — to attract even more high-major interest. Illinois offered the four-star point guard in early April, and five more Big Ten teams followed with Purdue, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan and Penn State now involved.
7. Shawn Phillips Jr., Ypsi Prep Academy (Mich.)
The spotlight wasn’t exactly on Phillips last season in his Ypsi Prep debut given the entire team was built around superstar recruit Emoni Bates. The 6-10, 250-pound consensus four-star forward still quietly put in work in a more complementary role, averaging 8.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
8. Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian
Schutt projects more as a wing — particularly as a lights out three-point shooter — but he’s had the ball in his hands A LOT at Yorkville Christian and thus semi-qualifies in the combo guard realm. Schutt is the proverbial stat-sheet stuffer and averaged 26.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.6 steals this season.
9. Tarris Reed, Chaminade (Mo.)
Brad Underwood is a big fan of players that come from winning programs. Chaminade certainly qualifies, and Reed had a strong 2020-21 season for the Red Devils. The 6-10, 230-pound, four-star power forward put up 21.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game and shot 64 percent from the field.
10. Nick Smith Jr., Sylvan Hills (Ark.)
Just try to ignore the feelings the name evokes. This is not that Nick Smith (who was a serviceable backup big). This Nick Smith is a consensus high four-star prospect with the game to back it up. The 6-4, 185-pound point guard averaged 25 points, five rebounds and four assists in 2020-21.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).