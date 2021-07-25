College Basketball Extra | Top 10
In honor of Kofi Cockburn’s return to Illinois, beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the top 10 big men in the Big Ten —
a conference where they can still thrive:
1. Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
The only returning consensus All-American, Cockburn threw a wrench in the plans for some of Illinois’ Big Ten rivals when he opted out of the transfer portal back to Champaign. There’s a chance he could be the league’s next national player of the year, too.
2. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
New Indiana coach Mike Woodson persuaded Jackson-Davis to return to the Hoosiers for a third season. It’s a good move for Woodson, who doesn’t face a full-on rebuild in Bloomington, Ind. It’ll be good for Jackson-Davis if Woodson can figure out how to play him less at center.
3. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Dickinson captured some national attention, too, last season as he played his way to Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. His numbers weren’t overwhelming, but a baseline of 14 points and seven rebounds per game is a strong start to what he could accomplish in 2021-22.
4. E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
The former two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year made serious strides as a sophomore in 2020-21, cranking up his production to become one of the Big Ten’s best players. More in year three with the Buckeyes could serve as Liddell’s launching pad to the NBA.
5. Trevion Williams, Purdue
Williams has steadily improved throughout his time in West Lafayette, Ind., going from limited production in a scant 10 minutes per game as a freshman to averaging 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds last season as a junior. He’ll play just as important a role this season.
6. Qudus Wahab, Maryland
The Terrapins needed frontcourt reinforcements in 2021-22 after that position group was a bit of a liability a year ago. Wahab is that reinforcement. The Georgetown transfer is coming off a breakout season with the Hoyas in which he put up 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
7. Zach Edey, Purdue
How Edey played for Team Canada in the FIBA U19 World Cup earlier this month in Latvia has to thrill the Boilermakers. The 7-foot-4 center averaged 15.1 points and 14.1 rebounds for the third-place Canadians. Expect his role to grow even with Williams back at Purdue.
8. Zed Key, Ohio State
Don’t be surprised if Key jumps up the depth chart and replaces Kyle Young as a starter for the Buckeyes this coming season. He won’t give Ohio State any more size in its smallish frontcourt, but his per-40 numbers indicate a bigger role could yield better numbers.
9. John Harrar, Penn State
First-year coach Micah Shrewsberry would have been in quite the frontcourt pickle had Harrar not decided to return for another season after the offseason coaching change in State College, Pa. Harrar gives the Nittany Lions a steady presence in the post.
10. Joey Hauser, Michigan State
Hauser pretty much gave the Spartans last season — where he was mostly a starter, but not always — what he did Marquette in 2018-19. The only difference was his less-efficient three-point shooting. Shore that up, and Hauser could be more of a factor in 2021-22.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).