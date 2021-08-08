Beat writer Scott Richey wraps up his Big Ten position rankings with the top 10 returning wings (think big guards, athletic forwards) in the conference:
1. Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
Harper got off to a blistering start in 2020-21, averaging 23.4 points in his first seven games. An injury cost Harper just a single game in late December, but his offensive efficiency declined the rest of the season. The potential to be the Big Ten’s scoring leader, though, is certainly there.
2. Donta Scott, Maryland
Scott elevated his game as a sophomore last season, averaging 11 points, 5.9 rebounds and two assists. The 6-foot-7 forward also shot 44 percent from three-point range. The Terps will need at least that much — if not more — in a post-Darryl Morsell/Aaron Wiggins world.
3. Jamison Battle, Minnesota
There’s a chance Battle, who joins the Gophers after two seasons at George Washington, immediately becomes first-year coach Ben Johnson’s leading scorer on an entirely rebuilt team. The 6-7, 225-pound forward averaged 17.3 points and shot 47/35/79 last season.
4. Keegan Murray, Iowa
This is more of a projection ranking than anything, with Murray likely playing a much more significant role in 2021-22 than he did as a true freshman. Particularly with Joe Wieskamp now in the NBA. Better three-point shooting — 30 percent in ’20-21 is a low bar — will be key.
5. Miller Kopp, Indiana
Kopp is probably at the top of the list of people who would like to forget his junior season at Northwestern. It was a complete backslide, as almost all of his countable stats and percentages dropped. The 2019-20 version of Kopp could really help the Hoosiers, though.
6. Jonathan Davis, Wisconsin
Davis is another Big Ten sophomore in line for a potential breakout. The 6-5 wing put up 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds last year with a 44/39/73 slash. He’s fresh off a gold medal playing for Team USA in the FIBA U19 World Cup, and should have a bigger role with the Badgers.
7. Justice Sueing, Ohio State
Sueing didn’t reach his Cal production levels in his first season on the court for Ohio State in 2020-21 — at least from a scoring standpoint — but he did turn into a more efficient three-point shooter. Duane Washington Jr.’s departure could open the door for the wing from Hawaii.
8. Da’Monte Williams, Illinois
The Illini know what Williams is going to give them — hustle plays, a solid rebounder from the wing and, at least now, a highly accurate three-point shooter. The Peoria native is the ultimate glue guy and is one of the more undervalued/overlooked wings in the Big Ten.
9. Gabe Brown, Michigan State
Simply put, Michigan State needs Brown to step into a bigger role in 2021-22 given Aaron Henry’s departure to the pros and Joshua Langford’s retirement from basketball. The potential is there. Especially when you consider Brown shot 42 percent from three-point range last year.
10. Seth Lundy, Penn State
It wasn’t a complete rebuild this offseason for first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry, but it was close. The former Purdue assistant does get Lundy back, though. The 6-6, 219-pounder doubled his production, and he could be a real threat if his three-point efficiency bounces back.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).