College Basketball Extra | Top sit-out transfers
Odds are a onetime transfer rule makes it to the college basketball world, eliminating the “sit-out transfer” from the hoops lexicon. For now, those players still exist. Our college basketball writer breaks down the top 10 newly-eligible players for 2020-21:
1. Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama
Quinerly never found his footing at Villanova. There’s some question whether he even wanted to be there in the first place given he committed to Arizona before the FBI came calling in Tucson. His restart at Alabama, though, puts the ball in his hands in a talented backcourt.
2. RJ Cole, UConn
Will Cole be able to match his production (22.5 ppg, 6.2 agp, 4.0 rpg) from his first two seasons at Howard? Unlikely. That said, the 6-foot-1 guard could make for an intriguing backcourt mate for sophomore James Bouknight with the Huskies.
3. Sam Hauser, Virginia
Tony Bennett’s 2020 recruiting class more addressed Virginia’s backcourt, with guys like Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Reece Beekman. That’s because Bennett had Hauser, a Marquette transfer, waiting in the wings to fill in for now-graduated forward Mamadi Diakite and guard Braxton Key.
4. Joel Ntambwe, Texas Tech
Ntambwe almost didn’t actually play for the Red Raiders, as multiple reports had him considering the G League after younger brother, Jonathan Kuminga, opted for that path himself. Ntambwe’s return, though, gives Texas Tech a dynamic 6-8 forward who can stretch the floor.
5. Joey Hauser, Michigan State
Marquette lost both Hausers after the 2018-19 season, although they opted to split up in the transfer portal. The Golden Eagles’ loss is also Michigan State’s gain. The younger Hauser gives Tom Izzo some frontcourt insurance following Xavier Tillman opting to stay in the draft.
6. Jordan Brown, Arizona
Brown, a five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American, played sparingly as a freshman on a deep, experienced Nevada team. Then coach Eric Musselman left for Arkansas, and Brown followed him out the door to Arizona, where he could be the frontcourt option in 2020-21.
7. David Jenkins Jr., UNLV
Jenkins existed in the rather large Mike Daum shadow his first two seasons at South Dakota State even though he was a legit scorer himself. Jenkins followed coach T.J. Otzelberger to UNLV and could slide into the spot created when Amauri Hardy transferred to Oregon.
8. Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon
Hardy will be immediately eligible for the Ducks, who also add Omoruyi (Rutgers) and Eric Williams (Duquesne) to their rotation in 2020-21. Omoruyi had a breakout 2018-19 season at Rutgers and could give Oregon a physical, productive option on the wing.
9. Austin Hutcherson, Illinois
Jacob Grandison might wind up the impactful sit-out transfer in 2020-21 for the Illini. He’s got just as much a chance as Hutcherson. What Hutcherson provides, though, is a legitimate three-point threat.
10. Jared Bynum, Providence
Bynum ran the show for Saint Joseph’s as a freshman in 2018-19, averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds. Now eligible at Providence, Bynum’s presence at the point allows the Friars to keep their top returner, David Duke, off the ball in more of a scoring role.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).