College Basketball Extra | Unbreakable Illinois records?
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is now underway with the eighth-ranked Illini starting the season 3-0. That still leaves at least 24 games this season — and possibly more — for the Illinois players to continue chasing down (or maybe even setting) some program records. Some records, though, will be harder to break. Never say never, but these record holders might stand the test of time:
Deon Thomas — 2,129 points
Thomas passed Eddie Johnson, who is now eighth all-time, to take sole possession of Illinois’ career scoring record in the seventh game of his senior season — a 14-point performance in a loss at Penn State. The closest anyone else has gotten to claiming the scoring record as their own was Kiwane Garris (1,948 points). Basketball is simply different these days. Getting a star like Thomas to stick around for four seasons is a rarity. If they’re that good, they’re usually NBA bound after a year — or two or three.
Cory Bradford — 327 made three-pointers
Let’s use Trent Frazier as an example for how difficult it might be to knock Bradford from the top spot, which Dee Brown came within 28 three-pointers of doing in 2005-06. Frazier is the most prolific shooter on the current team. If he has an average season of made three-pointers based on his first three seasons, he’ll make 64 three-pointers in 2020-21. That would give him 256 for his career, push him into fourth all-time ahead of Richard Keene and still leave him 71 short of Bradford. Of course, if Frazier takes advantage of his bonus fifth season, all bets are off.
James Augustine — 1,023 rebounds
This is another case of getting a player to stick around long enough to break a record because Augustine’s isn’t that far out of reach. Augustine himself benefited from four seasons at Illinois given the players ranked ahead of him on a career average basis all only played three seasons because they played before freshmen were eligible. Illinois sophomore Kofi Cockburn is even already on pace to just top Augustine’s career record, but don’t count on the Jamaican big man playing in C-U for four seasons.
Bruce Douglas — 60 minutes
Douglas is all over the Illinois record book and is the Illini’s all-time leader in assists and steals. While the Quincy native’s career steals record (324) might be tough to top given Dee Brown is in second place with 93 fewer, Demetri McCamey did come close to the assists record before falling short by just 32. Douglas’ record most unlikely to be broken, though, is the 60 minutes he played in Illinois’ 75-66 victory against Michigan on Jan. 28, 1984. Douglas never left the court in regulation or any of the four overtime periods, and all five of the Illini starters played at least 51 minutes.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).