Believe it or not, there are college basketball players that return to the same team they played for a year ago. The transfer portal isn’t for these guys (or at least wasn’t last offseason). College basketball writer Scott Richey takes a look at the top 100 players that provide some same faces, same places continuity to the sport:
1. Oscar Tshiebwe, Sr., F, Kentucky
Can you have the reigning national player of the year ranked anywhere else? All Tshiebwe did last season was average 17.4 points and 15.2 rebounds and shoot a rather effective 60.6 percent from the field. Expect more of the same this year — and then maybe in 2023-24, too, given his draft stock and NIL value in the Bluegrass State.
2. Drew Timme, Sr., F, Gonzaga
Timme doesn't just have the best mustache in the sport. The veteran Gonzaga forward will be on all of those same preseason All-American teams with Tshiebwe and almost assuredly challenge the Kentucky big man for player of the year honors. A Chet Holmgren-less frontcourt might create even more opportunity for Timme, who is again the Bulldogs’ top option.
3. Marcus Sasser, Sr., G, Houston
Imagine what Houston would have done last season had Sasser not been sidelined after just 12 games because of a left foot injury in late December. There are other reasons the Cougars are getting some preseason No. 1 team hype, but a healthy Sasser is at the top.
4. Armando Bacot, Sr., F/C, North Carolina
Somehow Bacot put up 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game last season and still flew under the radar. He wasn’t even the ACC Player of the Year. Being a central figure in the Tar Heels' run to the national championship game got Bacot some deserved spotlight.
5. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Sr., G/F, UCLA
Jaquez is just gritty. Any doubts about that were put to rest when the UCLA guard averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists and played lockdown defense while basically bouncing from one ankle injury to the next last season.
6. Caleb Love, Jr., G, North Carolina
Love has had moments where it's easy to see why he earned five-star status coming out of Christian Brothers College (Mo.). That two of those moments came last year in the NCAA tournament, including a 30-bomb in the Sweet 16, bodes well for his junior season.
7. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Sr., F, Indiana
The real question concerning Jackson-Davis this season is how Indiana coach Mike Woodson will use him. If it’s the status quo, that will still give the Hoosiers a fairly consistent double-double threat. Stretching out Jackson-Davis offensively could be a game changer.
8. Jalen Wilson, R-Jr., F, Kansas
The veteran core that got Bill Self his second national championship has mostly moved on at Kansas. So this has the potential to be Wilson’s team, and the Jayhawks will need the 6-foot-8 forward to add go-to scorer to his repertoire along with top rebounder.
9. Mike Miles Jr., Jr., G, TCU
Miles didn’t exactly have a breakout sophomore season, but that’s because he was pretty solid as a freshman at TCU. Getting a bump in that consistent level of play (career averages of 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists) could mean the Horned Frogs have their breakout.
10. Hunter Dickinson, Jr., C, Michigan
Dickinson opted for another season in Ann Arbor, Mich., because that’s where centers with iffy draft prospects can now both thrive and make money. Should Dickinson improve on last year’s 33 percent three-point shooting, though, his draft stuck just might rise.
11. Terquavion Smith, So., G, North Carolina State
There’s a real chance Smith will be the first returning college basketball player selected in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 6-4 guard had a first round grade in this year's draft but decided to play another season with the Wolfpack where his solid freshman year numbers could soar.
12. Jordan Walker, Sr., G, UAB
It took a while — try a couple transfers with stops at Seton Hall and Tulane — but Walker found a home with the Blazers. The 5-11 guard they call “Jelly” had his breakout moment in 2021-22 as the C-USA Player of the Year shooting 40 percent from three and averaging 20.3 points.
13. Adama Sanogo, Jr., F, UConn
Sanogo essentially doubled his production last season as a sophomore. The 6-9 Malian big man probably doesn't have similar exponential growth coming in 2022-23, but expecting more than 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game a year ago isn’t outlandish.
14. Darius McGhee, Sr., G, Liberty
“McGhee won't have the ball in his hands as much as he did in 2021-22 when the 5-9 guard became one of the nation's most dynamic scorers. The emergence of freshman Colin Porter will allow McGhee to play his more traditional position of off guard, and that will give defenses fits. McGhee excelled in working within the flow of the offense to get open shots prior to last season, evidence by him shooting better than 38 percent from three-point range in both 2019-20 and 2020-21. McGhee's usage rate will again be high because of his high volume of shots and ability to find teammates when he faces a double team, but he won't necessarily have the ball in his hands as frequently as he did a season ago when he had to bring the ball up the court.” — Damien Sordelett, The News & Advance
15. Matt Bradley, Sr., G, San Diego State
Bradley put up solid numbers his first three years, but he did it at Cal. The Golden Bears are permanent riders of the struggle bus, and Bradley's efforts went largely unnoticed. He was just as good last year with the Aztecs, averaging 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
16. Adam Flagler, R-Sr., G, Baylor
The Bears lost several key guards from their 2020-21 national championship team but didn't really lose a step last season. Flagler was a big reason as he struck a balance between being more of a scorer and taking on point guard duties.
17. Azuolas Tubelis, Jr., F, Arizona
International big men and Tommy Lloyd just go together. While Lloyd inherited Tubelis after leaving Gonzaga for the Arizona job, the 6-11 Lithuanian was more productive and efficient as a scorer last season for the Wildcats.
18. Colin Castleton, Sr., C, Florida
“Castleton entered fall practices healthy after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. A two-time, second-team All-SEC selection, the 6-11, 245-pound Castleton will again be the focal point for the Gators with his scoring in the post and rim protecting ability. First-year coach Todd Golden will give Castleton the opportunity to step out on the perimeter and stretch opposing defenses, and he's shown range out to the three-point line in practices.” — Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun
19. Max Abmas, Sr., G, Oral Roberts
The window is probably shut on Abmas as a March Madness phenom (he'll always have the COVID tournament), but less talent around him at Oral Roberts won’t detract from his ability as an elite scorer. The 6-foot guard has averaged 23.6 points the last two seasons.
20. RJ Davis, Jr., G, North Carolina
Love wasn't the only UNC guard to put together a “watch this” run in the NCAA tournament. Davis handed out a dozen assists in the first round against Marquette and then dropped his own 30-point game on Baylor in the second.
21. Zach Edey, Jr., C, Purdue
The one question Edey has to answer entering the 2022-23 season is whether or not he can produce at the same level he did last season while playing a bigger role. Trevion Williams is gone. Edey can have all the minutes he can handle.
22. Sahvir Wheeler, Sr., G, Kentucky
Wheeler led the SEC in assists last season at 6.9 per game. It was a repeat title for the 5-9 Texan after he averaged 7.4 assists in 2020-21 at Georgia. There's no shortage of talent on the wing or in the post at Kentucky for Wheeler’s assist numbers to drop.
23. DaRon Holmes II, So, F, Dayton
The Flyers leaned on their 2021 recruiting class — hard — last season. Holmes was at the forefront of that group and led Dayton averaging 12.8 points. The way he finished the season putting up 20 points per game in the last five bodes well for his sophomore “breakout.”
24. Will Richardson, Sr., G, Oregon
Richardson had the best season of his career last year for the Ducks, averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals. The two-way backcourt threat will be vital to Oregon bouncing back from last year’s just NIT-caliber season.
25. Santiago Vescovi, Sr., G, Tennessee
The Vols' backcourt still isn't Vescovi's alone — Kennedy Chandler is gone; Zakai Zeigler remains — but the 6-3 senior is still the most important piece. Adding 40 percent three-point shooting to 13.3 points, 4.4 rebound and 3.2 assists per game is ideal.
26. Tyger Campbell, R-Sr., G, UCLA
No one has yet managed to dethrone Campbell for the title of best hair in college basketball. It defines signature look. What defined Campbell’s game last season was a stark increase in his three-point shooting efficiency (on more attempts) that only bolsters his impact.
27. Julian Strawther, Jr., F, Gonzaga
Gonzaga at its best this season will feature Strawther finding a way to create for himself and score off the bounce. While he started 31 of 32 games last season, the 6-7 wing was still the fourth, if not fifth, option. Now’s the time to rise in that hierarchy.
28. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Jr., C, Creighton
“Kalkbrenner solidified himself as one of college basketball’s premier interior defenders in his sophomore season. Now, Creighton’s undeniable anchor will lead a team with far more expectations. After losing a couple of key cogs in Ryan Hawkins and Alex O’Connell, Kalkbrenner’s plate on that end will be fuller than ever. But it shouldn’t be a problem for him, as he’s expected to have a good chance at repeating as Big East Defensive Player of the Year.” — Joel Lorenzi, Omaha World-Herald
29. Hunter Maldonado, Sr., G, Wyoming
Maldonado has long been Wyoming’s do-everything player. The 6-7 guard just did more of everything last season — 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game — while leading the Cowboys to the NCAA tournament.
30. Graham Ike, Jr., F, Wyoming
Pairing Ike with Maldonado gives Wyoming a 1-2 combination that most mid-major programs can only dream of — and some high major teams might covet, too. The 6-9 forward broke out as a sophomore putting up 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
31. Jahvon Quinerly, Sr., G, Alabama
Quinerly looked on the verge of flaming out after one rough season at Villanova, but the former five-star prospect has found a home in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Quinerly's efficiency took a major dip last year, so finding a happy medium between that and a higher level of production is key.
32. Jalen Cook, So., G, Tulane
Don’t be surprised if Tulane makes the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1994-95. If it happens, look no further than Cook. The former LSU transfer led the Green Wave last season averaging 18 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds and shot 39 percent from three.
33. Arthur Kaluma, So., F, Creighton
Kaluma currently isn’t projected to be the Bluejays’ top scorer this season. What he is, though, is the Creighton player with the current highest draft stock based on his size (6-8), wingspan (7-foot) and ability to play three positions.
34. Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa
All you have to do is look at Murray’s per 40 numbers from last season to see why there’s an expectation for a breakout performance this year. He was stuck behind his twin brother Keegan in 2021-22, but put up fairly impressive stats playing just 17.9 minutes per game.
35. Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami
Wong made headlines in the offseason for implying he'd bail on Miami if he didn’t receive the same kind of NIL deal that incoming transfer guard Nijel Pack commanded. He had a point in a way given his 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game pushed the ‘Canes’ postseason run.
36. Harrison Ingram, So., F, Stanford
Ingram's five-star pedigree can still get him to the NBA. It just didn’t this past summer when he opted for another year with the Cardinal. Offensive efficiency is where he can make his biggest gains after posting just a 39/33/66 shooting slash in 2021-22.
37. LJ Cryer, Jr., G, Baylor
Lingering effects of offseason foot surgery following Baylor’s national championship cost Cryer 15 games last season at least slowed down his emergence as a real threat for the Bears. It didn’t fully stop him, though, and he shot 47 percent on 5.8 three-point attempts per game.
38. Jayden Gardner, Sr., F, Virginia
Not every wildly productive mid-major player that transfers up finds comparable success. Gardner didn't totally match his production at East Carolina in his first season at Virginia but still put up 15.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. A win for Tony Bennett.
39. Yuri Collins, Jr., G, Saint Louis
Collins flirted with transferring this offseason. His decision to return to Saint Louis puts the Billikens in a favorable spot atop the Atlantic-10 Conference, and the talent around the 6-foot point guard could allow him to challenge his NCAA-leading 7.9 assists per game last year.
40. Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers
Omoruyi did what’s expected from sophomores last season — especially those that entered college as four-star, top 100 prospects. The 6-11 center improved across the board. Now he has to do it again and could become a more central figure on a post-Ron Harper Jr. Rutgers team.
41. Jared Bynum, Gr., G, Providence
The Friars hit the transfer portal hard this offseason, so Bynum’s return is even more crucial to Providence trying to match its success from a year ago. Count on his role to grow significantly from last season when he was Big East Sixth Man of the Year.
42. Marcus Carr, Gr., G, Texas
Carr wasn't the only Texas player that had to adjust to what was a brand new team last season after coach Chris Beard raided the transfer portal. Carr also had to adapt to getting fewer shots than he got at Minnesota. Being more efficient in those opportunities should be his goal.
43. Posh Alexander, Jr., G, St. John’s
Alexander is a legitimate two-way threat in the backcourt. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds last season for the Red Storm. A huge jump on the offensive end from his freshman year that he matched with being a pest defensively.
44. Drew Peterson, Sr., G, USC
The former N-G All-State First Team selection out of Libertyville is coming off the best season of his career. Peterson set a career high in scoring and averaged 12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 2021-22 all while shooting a career-best 41 percent from three-point range.
45. DeAndre Williams, Sr., F, Memphis
Williams has been exactly what the Tigers have needed the last couple seasons. Stable. There's no doubting what the 6-9 forward will bring to the court. He’s a solid post scorer, has shown an ability to stretch the floor and can be a top defender.
46. Antoine Davis, Sr., G, Detroit
Davis probably can’t catch Pete Maravich on the all-time scoring list, but odds are he’ll get close since he heads into his final season 2,734 career points. Of course, Maravich scored 3,667 points in just 83 games. Davis is already at 111 going into year five.
47. Henry Coleman III, Jr., F, Texas A&M
Coleman couldn’t have had a bigger jump last season after finding a key starting role with the Aggies after barely playing at Duke the year prior. The 6-8 forward was A&M’s second-leading scorer in 2021-22 and tied for the team lead in rebounding.
48. Jamal Shead, Jr., G, Houston
Shead ranked among the national leaders last season with 5.8 assists per game (10th) and a 2.91 assist-to-turnover ratio (ninth). The healthy return of Sasser and Tramon Mark plus some incoming freshmen talent should keep the Cougars’ playmaker busy.
49. Boogie Ellis, Sr., G, USC
Guard play is going to be key for the Trojans now that both Evan and Isaiah Mobley have moved on to the NBA. Ellis will be rather important in that transition and returns as USC’s top scorer after putting up 12.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season.
50. Ace Baldwin, Jr., G, VCU
Baldwin didn't beat out St. Bonaventure’s Osun Osunniyi for A-10 Defensive Player of the Year honors, but he certainly made a strong case for why he should have. The VCU guard ranked third nationally with 2.54 steals per game on top of averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 assists.
51. Timmy Allen, Sr., G, Texas
Allen was in the same boat as Carr last season with fewer chances with the ball in his hands than he had at Utah. His scoring went down, of course, but his efficiency didn’t and neither did his rebounding, and he actually played better defense than he did with the Utes.
52. Jeremy Roach, Jr., G, Duke
Roach has now watched two classes of five-star recruits turn their time in Durham, N.C., into one-and-done stays, while he’s still there. Roach was a top 20 prospect out of high school, but hasn't had his star turn yet. May never will, but he'll be a steady veteran on a young team.
53. Matthew Cleveland, So., G, Florida State
Cleveland is another former five-star recruit that didn’t quite have the season everyone projected. The 6-7 guard started just eight of 29 games last year for the Seminoles and struggled with his offensive efficiency with a 45/18/55 slash.
54. Caleb Daniels, Gr., G, Villanova
Longtime coach Jay Wright might have retired, but Kyle Neptune was a Wright assistant before taking the Fordham job so the emphasis on point guard play likely won’t change. The Wildcats’ sixth man a year ago, Daniels will be the bridge to freshman Mark Armstrong at the point.
55. Kevin Obanor, Sr., F, Texas Tech
Expectations soared for Obanor last season after his transfer from Oral Roberts where he made a name for himself in the NCAA tournament alongside Abmas. The reality wasn’t quite as good as the hype, but Obanor’s versatility and comfort level in year two in Lubbock, Texas, should help.
56. K.D. Johnson, Jr., G, Auburn
Think of the backcourt Georgia had in 2020-21 with Johnson and Wheeler. That they both stayed in the SEC just makes their departure sting more. Johnson actually took a small step back offensively in year one with the Tigers but was better defensively. Not a bad trade.
57. Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota
Battle was one of the few bright spots in Minneapolis last season as a strong start devolved into a Big Ten disaster for the Gophers. Expectations still aren’t all that high for Minnesota overall, but Battle could be one of the most productive players in the conference.
58. Javonte Perkins, Sr., G, Saint Louis
“Javonte emerged as a significant scoring threat almost immediately after transferring from junior college. What was most evident was his ability to score in a variety of ways and to often make it look easy. Maybe his most dangerous weapon is his mid-range jumper, but he can shoot threes and get to the rim. He was a favorite to become Atlantic 10 player of the year last season before tearing an ACL in an exhibition game.” — Stu Durando, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
59. Colby Jones, Jr., G, Xavier
The only thing that didn’t get better for Jones last season was his three-point shooting. It actually dropped to just a 29 percent success rate every time he launched from deep. But the 6-6 guard obviously has intriguing size as a playmaker and scorer and was the NIT MVP.
60. Ryan Nembhard, So., G, Creighton
Creighton will be thrilled if Nembhard can follow the path of his older brother, who turned a standout career at Florida and Gonzaga into a roster spot with the Indiana Pacers. The younger Nembhard is off to a good start, at least, as last season’s Big East Freshman fo the Year.
61. Khalil Shabazz, Gr., G, San Francisco
San Francisco has to move on without coach Todd Golden after he left for Florida, but the Dons at least got another season out of Shabazz. The veteran guard is due for a bit of a bounce back season after his numbers slipped slightly in 2021-22.
62. Tyrece Radford, Sr., G, Texas A&M
Radford didn't immediately follow Buzz Williams from Virginia Tech to Texas A&M, but made the move last year to join the Aggies where he put up 10.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as a 6-2 guard. It wouldn’t hurt A&M If he tapped into his inner facilitator a bit more.
63. Rasir Bolton, Sr., G, Gonzaga
Bolton has some young teammates to fend off — namely former top 35 guards Nolan Hickman and Hunter Sallis — but the one-time Penn State and Iowa State transfer has the benefit of experience. Look for him, at least early, to take on Andrew Nembhard’s vacated role.
64. Eric Dixon, R-Jr., F, Villanova
Dixon might not have elite size at 6-8 and 255 pounds, but he certainly has the strength and toughness to compete in the Big East. What makes him an even bigger threat, though, is his ability to step out to three-point range. He shot 49 percent last season on 35 attempts.
65. Dajuan Harris Jr., R-Jr., G, Kansas
Will Harris' numbers from Kansas' national championship season blow you away? No, they won't. He averaged just 5.4 points and 4.2 assists. What Harris did do, however, is lead the BIg 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio and play a smothering brand of defense.
66. Josiah-Jordan James, Sr., G, Tennessee
Don't overlook James just because he only averaged 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds a year ago. It’s how the 6-6 guard played in the second half of the season that matters. He put up 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals in the last 15 games, and the Vols went 13-2.
67. Jamarion Sharp, Sr., C, Western Kentucky
It's fairly obvious what Sharp brings to the table. The 7-5 center boasts a 7-7 wingspan, and he put that length to good use last season blocking an NCAA-leading 4.6 shots per game. A little more scoring and a lot more rebounding from the former JUCO star would be ideal.
68. Kerr Kriisa, Jr., G, Arizona
In case you were wondering, the Estonian word for swagger — or at least a close approximation — is “uhkeldama.” Kriisa has plenty. The 6-3 guard wasn't super efficient last season, leaving him room for improvement. Whatever he does, he’ll do it with confidence.
69. Davonte Davis, Jr., G, Arkansas
The Razorbacks have another transfer-heavy roster this season, but it as more frontcourt centric. Davis will have to contend with a couple five-star freshmen, but he’s been a vital piece off the bench for Arkansas the last two seasons and could be in line for more this year.
70. Nathan Mensah, Sr., F, San Diego State
The reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year blocked 11 percent of all available two-pointers last year when he was on the court. Those same hands also snatched 27 steals in 32 games. He’s not an overwhelming offensive threat, but still makes the Aztecs better.
71. Jack Nunge, Gr., F, Xavier
Playing time was hard to come by for Nunge at Iowa. He was behind Luka Garza and also missed basically a full season with a knee injury. He found his opportunity at Xavier and helped the Musketeers win the NIT last season after averaging 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds.
72. Isaiah Stevens, Sr., G, Colorado State
It's not exactly a one-man show in Fort Collins, Colo., now that David Roddy is gone, but Stevens certainly won’t have as much help. The 6-foot guard has been remarkably steady in terms of his production the last three seasons, but the Rams will need more in 2022-23.
73. Markquis Nowell, Sr., G, Kansas State
New Kansas State coach Jerome Tang has recruited fairly well — both for this year in the portal and for the future. He inherited Nowell from Bruce Weber and can build this year’s team around the 5-8 guard, who averaged 12.4 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds last season.
74. Jordan Hawkins, So., G, UConn
There were too many games last season where Hawkins hit double digits in scoring and the Huskies won for it to be a fluke. Because it was all seven of them. Injuries slowed Hawkins down in 2021-22, but he has as much draft potential as anyone on the UConn roster.
75. Coleman Hawkins, Jr., F, Illinois
The best case scenario for Hawkins — and therefore the Illini — will be the 6-10 forward doing what he did when Kofi Cockburn was suspended last November. Just over the course of a full season. He was dominant in those games averaging 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
76. PJ Hall, Jr., C, Clemson
Hall experienced a serious increase in playing time last season. The Spartanburg, S.C,. native didn’t wilt under the pressure. He set new career highs in scoring (15.5 ppg) and rebounding (5.8 rpg) and even turned into something of a three-point shooter.
77. Caleb McConnell, Sr., G, Rutgers
McConnell will likely have to find a way to balance becoming more of an option at the offensive end with defending (literally) his title as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. The former is important, though, after Rutgers lost Harper and Geo Baker.
78. Reece Beekman, Jr., G, Virginia
Beekman has shared the Virginia backcourt with Kihei Clark the last two seasons. The 2021-22 season, though, might have been the first sign of Beekman grabbing more of the primary point guard role, and he led the Cavaliers averaging 5.2 assists last year.
79. Tylor Perry, Jr., G, North Texas
Perry arrived in Denton, Texas, last season as a winner after leading Coffeyville CC (Kan.) to a national championship in 2021. It showed. The 5-11 guard was the C-USA Sixth Man of the Year, led the Mean Green in scoring and should have an even bigger role this year.
80. Khalif Battle, R-So., G, Temple
Battle had his second year with the Owls off to a blistering start when he fractured his left foot in early December — an injury that would cost him the remainder of the season. When healthy all he did was shoot 49 percent from three and score 15.5 points per game.
81. Justyn Mutts, Gr., F, Virginia Tech
Mutts’ winding path to the Hokies took him first to High Point and then Delaware, but he’s found a home in Blacksburg, Va., doing a bit of everything for Virginia Tech. That his production has’t dipped all that much the last two years in the ACC is a positive.
82. Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin
Wisconsin will be well served if Wahl can channel is inner Ethan Happ/Frank Kaminsky. The 6-9 forward already has the defensive chops, but he’ll have to find a way to be more effective offensively. At least there are shots available in the Badgers’ post-Johnny Davis reality.
83. Caleb Mills, R-Jr., G, Florida State
Mills saw a crowded backcourt at Houston and left the Cougars during the 2020-21 season before landing in Tallahassee, Fla., to play for Leonard Hamilton. He got what he wanted, too, as the No. 1 option for the Seminoles and averaged 12.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
84. Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State
Pickett had little trouble after transferring up from Siena. The 6-4 guard led the Nittany Lions in scoring (13.3 ppg), assists (4.4 apg) and was the top rebounding guard (4.3 rpg). More of the same is expected this season — and maybe a few more wins, too.
85. Kadary Richmond, Jr., G, Seton Hall
The cupboard isn’t bare for new Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway. Not with Richmond returning. He took on point guard duties midway through the season, which seemed to level out his play. His consistency from that point helped the Pirates reach the NCAA tournament.
86. Tucker DeVries, So., G/F, Drake
DeVries’ Drake debut was a good one. The 6-7 wing earned Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year honors and put up 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Projections for the 2022-23 season forecast all of those numbers rising.
87. Fousseyni Traore, So., F, BYU
The 6-6 forward was a monster on the offensive glass last season for BYU and set the Cougars’ freshman record for total rebounds (280) and offensive rebounds (93). Turnover at the top of the BYU roster, though, means Traore will have to do even more in 2022-23.
88. Daivien Williamson, Gr., G, Wake Forest
Williamson watched teammate Alondes Williams have one of those out-of-nowhere type seasons in 2021-22 when the latter set significant career highs in scoring, rebounds and assists. Now it could be Williamson’s turn with Williams now in the Brooklyn Nets’ organization.
89. RJ Melendez, So., G, Illinois
Melendez’s limited minutes last season meant there were just glimpses of what he could do in a more prominent role. Like his 14-point effort in a win at Northwestern or the way it was the freshman who had barely played that didn’t shy away from the moment in the NCAA tourney.
90. JT Shumate, Sr., F, Toledo
Shumate had an interesting 2021-22 season for the Rockets. He was the best three-point shooter in the MAC and connected on 48 percent of his 139 attempts. The 6-7 forward also led in rebounding (6.1 rpg) and was second in both scoring (15 ppg) and blocked shots (1.3 bpg).
91. Daylen Kountz, Gr., G, Northern Colorado
Kountz didn’t have to go far to find more success in his college career. Just 49 miles from Boulder, Colo., to Greeley, Colo. The 6-4 guard barely played in two seasons at Colorado, but he broke out in a big way last year averaging 21.2 points and shooting 42 percent from three.
92. Ques Glover, Jr., G, Samford
Glover is certainly better attacking the basket than pulling up from deep — and can throw down in transition — but if he fine tunes his three-point shoot he could be unstoppable at the Southern Conference level. As is he put up 19.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last year.
93. B.J. Mack, Sr., F/C, Wofford
There’s real value in a 6-8 forward that can step out to the three-point line roughly three times a game and knock down 45 percent of his three-pointers for a season. That’s Mack, who also averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Terriers in 2021-22.
94. Tramon Mark, Jr., G, Houston
The first seven games of Mark’s 2021-22 season were giving off strong sixth man of the year vibes. That those were the only seven games the 6-5 guard would play because of injury was the bad news. A healthy Mark gives the Cougars a three-headed backcourt monster with Sasser and Shead.
95. Tosan Evbuomwan, Jr., F, Princeton
The reigning Ivy League Player of the Year basically epitomizes the idea of a point forward. Evbuomwan could certainly stand to be a better shooter, but the 6-7 forward led the conference in assists (5.1 apg) and was fourth in scoring (16.0 ppg) and rebounding (6.7 rpg).
96. DJ Horne, Jr., G, Arizona State
The difference between the Missouri Valley and Pac-12 won on display with Horne last season. It was just enough more difficult for the 6-1 guard to get his shot off, and his three-point percentage dipped accordingly. Horne did shoot 41 percent from deep in two years at Illinois State.
97. Jamal Mashburn Jr., Jr., G, New Mexico
Mashburn thrived after following coach Richard Pitino from Minnesota to New Mexico. The 6-2 guard led the Lobos in scoring (18.2 ppg), was more efficient doing it and was one of just two players in the Mountain West to score in double figures in every conference game last season.
98. A.J. Plitzuweit, R-So., G, South Dakota
Plitzuweit returns after missing the entire 2021-22 season with a knee injury, and that's pretty big for the Coyotes. The last time he played, the 6-2 guard and hometown hero in Vermillion, S.D., averaged 19 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists and shot 43 percent from three.
99. Keaston Willis, Jr., G, Louisiana Tech
Willis played a secondary role after transferring from Incarnate Word to Louisiana Tech last season to play with Kenneth Lofton Jr. Now that Lofton has moved on, don’t be surprised to see Willis, who improved as a three-point shooter, become the top option in Ruston, La.
100. Aaron Estrada, R-Sr., G, Hofstra
Estrada tried the transfer up thing after earning MAAC Freshman of the Year honors playing at St. Peter’s. A tough year at Oregon sent him back down to Hofstra where he earned CAA Player of the Year honors putting up 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.