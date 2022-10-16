More than 1,700 players entered the transfer portal after the 2021-22 season in what’s become the norm far more than the exception. College basketball writer Scott Richey breaks down 100 new faces in new places:
1. Kendric Davis, Sr., G, Memphis
It would be quite the feat for Davis to earn AAC Player of the Year honors in consecutive seasons for different teams. The 6-foot guard did it at SMU last season, averaging 19.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds, and it’s not crazy to think he’ll repeat this year at Memphis.
2. Johni Broome, So., C, Auburn
There's a real argument to be made that Broome was the best two-way big available in the transfer portal this offseason. He earned OVC Defensive Player of the Year honors last season at Morehead State after putting up 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game.
3. Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois
A panel of Big Ten media already picked Shannon as the best transfer in the Big Ten. Illinois is counting on it. The 6-6, 215-pound guard had a solid three-year career at Texas Tech — even earning All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore — and his role should be even bigger in Champaign.
4. Baylor Scheierman, Sr., G, Creighton
Scheierman was a hot commodity in the portal this past spring, with multiple blue bloods in pursuit. That the 6-6 guard had a 51/47/80 shooting slash in 2021-22 at South Dakota State certainly didn’t hurt. But the allure of returning “home” was too good for the Aurora, Neb., native.
5. Kevin McCullar Jr., R-Sr., G, Kansas
The Jayhawks raided Big 12 rivals Texas Tech for one of the top defenders in the league when they snagged McCullar. A Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist last season for the Red Raiders, McCullar also averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
6. Mark Sears, Jr., G, Alabama
Alabama couldn't have addressed its backcourt needs much better than the former Ohio guard. Because it was a real need for the Crimson Tide after losing three guards. Sears not only averaged 19.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists, but had a 44/41/88 slash, too.
7. Nijel Pack, So., G, Miami
Everyone knows how much the Hurricanes valued Pack in the portal. Exactly how much, actually, given the reported two-year, $800,000 NIL deal the former Kansas State guard signed after putting up 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists with a 45/44/84 slash last season.
8. Malachi Smith, R-Jr., G, Gonzaga
Smith found success after his first transfer, emerging as a do-everything guard at Chattanooga that averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists last year and nearly led the Mocs to an NCAA tournament upset of Illinois. His second transfer means a step up in competition.
9. Tyrese Hunter, So., G, Texas
Hunter's ability isn't in doubt. Not after the 6-foot guard was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year averaging 11 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds last season for Iowa State. How he fits in a Texas backcourt with another ball dominant guard like Marcus Carr is to be determined.
10. Pete Nance, Gr., F, North Carolina
Quite the shift in dynamic for Nance, who goes from the Big Ten basement after four seasons at Northwestern to last season’s national runners-up. The 6-10 forward’s ability to stretch the floor — he shot 45 percent from three last year — should suit the Tar Heels rather nicely.
11. Matthew Mayer, Sr., G, Illinois
Mayer is in the same position as his new teammate and fellow Big 12 transfer. The 6-9 guard had plenty of team success the last four years at Baylor, including a national championship in 2020-21, but a projected bigger role with the Illini could boost his individual stock.
12. Isiaih Mosley, Sr., G, Missouri
New Missouri coach Dennis Gates had a lot of work to do to piece together a roster for the 2022-23 season. Raiding the state’s top mid-major program for its star guard wasn’t a bad place to start. Mosley put up 20.4 points per game last season and shot 43 percent from three.
13. K.J. Williams, Sr., F, LSU
Williams followed new LSU coach Matt McMahon from Murray State to Baton Rouge, La., after earning OVC Player of the Year honors in 2021-22. The 6-10 forward averaged 18 points and 8.4 rebounds last season and is a career 35 percent three-point shooter. Now to do it in the SEC.
14. Norchad Omier, So., F, Miami
Omier returned “home” to play for the Hurricanes. The Arkansas State transfer is actually from Nicaragua, but played high school ball in Miami. The 2021-22 Sun Belt Player of the Year could give the ‘Canes a double-double threat after he averaged 17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds a year ago.
15. Kyle Lofton, Gr., G, Florida
New Florida coach Todd Golden needed a point guard after the Gators lost both Phlanderous Fleming and Tyree Appleby. He got a good one in Lofton, who helped turn St. Bonaventure into an A-10 contender. The 6-3 guard averaged 12.3 points, 5.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds last year.
16. Darrion Trammell, Jr., G, San Diego State
San Diego State already had a nice 1-2 combo with Matt Bradley and Nathan Mensah. Adding Trammell gives the Aztecs another playmaker and secondary scorer next to Bradley. The former Seattle guard put up 17.3 points, 5.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game last season.
17. Jacob Grandison, Gr., F, Duke
Grandison can be more than just the adult in the room for another young Duke team. He’ll fill that role, too, and it’s a real need for the Blue Devils, but the 6-6 wing shot 41 percent from three in two seasons at Illinois and is a heady passer and cutter.
18. Osun Osunniyi, Sr., C, Iowa State
Osunniyi is exactly what the Cyclones didn't have last season — a defensive presence in the paint. The 6-10 center was a four-time A-10 All-Defense player in his time at St. Bonaventure and was twice the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
19. David Jones, Jr., F, St. John’s
Jones didn't do much when he enrolled midseason at DePaul in 2020-21, but it did provide a springboard for the Dominican guard to have a breakout 2021-22 season. Jones averaged 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Blue Demons and will now do it against them.
20. Grant Sherfield, Sr., G, Oklahoma
Sherfield turned into one of the most productive playmakers in the country in his two seasons at Nevada, averaging 18.8 points, 6.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. The Big 12 is a step up, but Sherfield should complement the Sooners’ returning starters.
21. Jahmir Young, Gr., G, Maryland
New Maryland coach Kevin Willard was in fairly desperate need of a lead guard when he started building his roster. Young checks two key boxes. The 6-1 guard averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists at Charlotte last year and is a DeMatha Catholic (Md.) product.
22. Jaelin Llewellyn, Gr., G, Michigan
The Wolverines still have Hunter Dickinson, but it’s not a stretch to say their season could hinge on the Princeton transfer. Mostly because the other point guard options on the roster are mostly untested sophomore Kobe Bufkin and entirely untested freshman Dug McDaniel.
23. Jake Stephens, Gr., C, Chattanooga
New Chattanooga coach Dan Earl brought two players with him from VMI when he got the job. Honor Huff will play a lot, but Stephens is the real portal prize. The 7-footer averaged 19.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists and shot 49 percent from three on five attempts per game.
24. Justin Powell, Jr., G, Washington State
Powell is clearly searching for something he hasn’t found yet after stops at Auburn and Tennessee. Maybe leaving the SEC will be the move. Concussions limited him at Auburn, where he averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 10 games in 2020-21.
25. Al-Amir Dawes, Sr., G, Seton Hall
New Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway hit on his highest-profile transfer when he landed Newark, N.J., native Dawes. The 6-2 guard shot 40 percent from three-point range last season, which automatically makes him the most efficient shooter on the Pirates’ roster.
26. Tre Mitchell, Sr., F, West Virginia
Mitchell’s first foray into the transfer portal didn't work. There was less playing time available at Texas, and Mitchell wound up taking a leave of absence from the team in mid-February. He didn’t return. Now the 6-9 gets another shot with Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers.
27. Tristen Newton, Sr., G, UConn
A broken pinky that could cost UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr. up to six weeks threw a wrench in the Huskies’ plans. That they have backcourt depth helps. That includes Newton, a 6-5 guard, who averaged 17.7 points, 5.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds last year at East Carolina.
28. Jalen Bridges, R-Jr., F, Baylor
Baylor had a real need for a big wing after losing Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown to the NBA draft and Mayer to the transfer portal. Enter Bridges. His numbers in two seasons at West Virginia won’t blow you away, but he’ll be a solid addition to Scott Drew’s team.
29. Ben Vander Plas, Gr,. F, Virginia
Vander Plas’ transfer to Virginia gives the Cavaliers a needed infusion of size and potentially some shooting to go with it. The 6-8 forward should also benefit from having more help around him than he did at Ohio, where he averaged 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists last year.
30. Antonio Reeves, Sr., G, Kentucky
Will Reeves match what he did last season at Illinois State and be one of the top scorers in the country? Probably not. Kentucky has other options. But Reeves combination of size (6-5, 205 pounds) and shooting (39 percent from three last year) should mean carving out a key role.
31. Andre Curbelo, Jr., G, St. John’s
It’s not hyperbole to say Curbelo had one of the most intriguing “What if?” seasons in Illinois basketball history. As in, what if he didn’t suffer another concussion before the start of the 2021-22 season and become a totally different player? A fresh start is exactly what he needed.
32. Fardaws Aimaq, Sr., C, Texas Tech
Aimaq would be considerably higher up this list had he not injured his foot in late September. Foot injuries and big men don’t always mix. When he’s healthy, the former Utah Valley center can be a weapon in the post and averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds last season.
33. Courtney Ramey, Gr., G, Arizona
Ramey’s transfer became more important with freshman guard Kylan Boswell expected to miss some of the 2022-23 season. The former Texas guard will probably play off the ball more than he’d prefer with Kerr Kriisa still around, but he’ll add a solid veteran presence for the Wildcats.
34. Efton Reid, So., C, Gonzaga
Former LSU coach Will Wade didn't exactly unlock Reid’s best as a freshman last season, with the 6-11 center putting up just 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. But Gonzaga is where big men go to thrive, and Reid was a five-star, top 25 prospect in the Class of 2021.
35. Trevon Brazile, So., F, Arkansas
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman loaded up on transfer bigs this offseason. Brazile is one of four along with Jalen Graham (Arizona State) and Makhi and Makhel Mitchell (Rhode Island). The former Missouri forward, though, might have the most potential as a two-way threat.
36. Keyontae Johnson, Sr., F, Kansas State
That Johnson is even playing this season is a borderline miracle. The former Florida wing hasn’t been on the court since he collapsed during a Dec. 12, 2020, game. Johnson, who was the 2020-21 preseason SEC Player of the Year, was medically cleared
37. De’Vion Harmon, Sr., G, Texas Tech
Life in the Pac-12 clearly wasn't to Harmon's liking. The former Oklahoma guard spent the 2021-22 season at Oregon. Now he's back in the Big 12 with the Red Raiders. Harmon hasn’t had a season yet where everything has come together, but the potential is clearly there.
38. David Jenkins Jr., Sr., G, Purdue
Purdue’s primary question mark heading into the 2022-23 season is at point guard. Jenkins probably isn’t the answer but the Utah transfer will at least provide a veteran presence as a shooter and scorer. Think Alfonso Plummer at Illinois last year.
39. Tyreke Key, Gr., G, Tennessee
Key sat out the 2021-22 season at Indiana State after shoulder surgery last November. At his peak with the Sycamores, the 6-3 guard connected on 45 percent of his threes and averaged 17.4 points. Healthy again, Key could add another dynamic scorer to a strong Vols backcourt.
40. Desmond Cambridge Jr., Sr., G, Arizona State
Cambridge will get a chance to team up with his younger brother this season after Devan Cambridge also transferred to Arizona State from Auburn. The older Cambridge already proved he can handle an up transfer after staying productive at Nevada after starting his career at Brown.
41. Landers Nolley II, Sr., G, Cincinnati
A January injury coupled with, to be honest, a dysfunctional season for Memphis meant career-low numbers for Nolley last season in his first (and now only) year with the Tigers. Cincinnati will be another fresh start for the one-time Virginia Tech wing.
42. Keeshawn Barthelemy, Jr., G, Oregon
Competing in the Pac-12 won't be new for Barthelemy considering he spent the past two seasons at Colorado. And the 6-2 guard proved he can play at that level last season when his scoring, rebounding and assist totals all increased along with his offensive efficiency.
43. Jaren Holmes, Sr., G, Iowa State
If one St. Bonaventure transfer is good, two must be better, right? Holmes will team up again with Ossuniyi after their success with the Bonnies, and, at minimum, he’ll at least be reliable. The 6-4 guard was among the national leaders last season playing 38.1 minutes per game.
44. Justice Hill, Sr., G, LSU
Hill made the same move from Murray State to LSU that Williams did after McMahon changed jobs. The 2021-22 season was Hill’s breakout performance with the Racers, and LSU will need him to play at the level that generated 13.5 points, 5.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
45. Nahiem Alleyne, Sr., G, UConn
The Virginia Tech transfer had plenty of suitors this offseason, including Illinois, before he wound up at UConn. He’ll be another backcourt option to pick up the slack after Jackson’s injury and has the benefit of already competing at the high major level.
46. Jayden Martinez, Sr., F, North Texas
North Texas has turned into one of the top C-USA programs under Grant McCasland, and Martinez could keep the Mean Green there in 2022-23. The New Hampshire transfer averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds and was a 42 percent three-point shooter last year.
47. Ricky Council IV, Jr., G, Arkansas
Council made his mark last season at Wichita State as an athletic slasher at 6-6 productive enough to earn AAC Sixth Man of the Year honors. Odds are he’ll fill a similar role for the Razorbacks backing up their five-star freshmen.
48. Grant Basile, Gr., F, Virginia Tech
Basile’s addition gives Virginia Tech coach Mike Young a little frontcourt versatility after he averaged 18.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists last year at Wright State. While the 6-9 forward’s three-point efficiency dropped with more attempts, he did make 48 percent as a sophomore.
49. Michael Jones, Gr., G, Stanford
Jones was never the first option at Davidson, and he won't be at Stanford playing with Harrison Ingram. But there is one thing the 6-5 guard does that will give him real value to the Cardinal and that’s being a career 40.3 percent three-point shooter.
50. Dexter Dennis, Gr., G, Texas A&M
Dennis’ arrival in College Station, Texas, might have immediately made him the best defender on the Texas A&M roster. The former Wichita State guard was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year last season. A bounce back year shooting wise could make Dennis a transfer steal.
51. Noah Carter, Jr., F, Missouri
Mosley wasn’t Missouri’s only transfer from the Missouri Valley. The Tigers got Carter out of the portal from Northern Iowa after he ended the 2021-22 season as the Panthers' second-leading scorer averaging 15 points to go with 4.1 rebounds per game.
52. Will Richard, So., G, Florida
Richard could provide solid depth in the Florida backcourt this season along with Myreon Jones and Kowacie Reeves. Richard had a solid debut season in 2021-22 as a freshman at Belmont, putting up 12.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
53. Erik Stevenson, Sr., G, West Virginia
Let’s just say Stevenson has gotten around. He started his career with two years at Wichita State and then played a single season each at Washington and South Carolina. That Stevenson was at his best at South Carolina playing for Frank Martin bodes well for his fit with Huggins.
54. Don Carey, Gr., G, Maryland
Carey already did the up transfer thing. Twice actually, moving from Mount St. Mary’s to Siena and then to Georgetown the past two seasons. He had a career last season for the Hoyas, putting up 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, and was a key add for the Terps.
55. Cam Spencer, Sr., G, Rutgers
Spencer is following in his older brother Pat’s footsteps. Sort of. The younger Spencer isn't a lacrosse star-turned-Big Ten guard, but he's making the same move from Loyola (Md.) to the Big Ten. Rutgers needed another scorer, and Spencer has the chance to be just that.
56. Tanner Holden, Sr., G, Ohio State
Will Holden exactly replicas the 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists he averaged last season at Wright State? Probably not, but the in-state transfer should still be a key part of a quick reload attempt by Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann.
57. Noah Locke, Gr., G, Providence
Little about Locke’s one year at Louisville was better than his three at Florida. The Cardinals, of course, had to contend with coach Chris Mack bailing in late January. Locke, a career 40 percent three-point shooter with the Gators, shouldn’t have to worry about Ed Cooley leaving Providence.
58. Bryce Hopkins, So., F/G, Providence
Hopkins isn't the first high-level prospect to find out that there’s only so much playing time to go around at Kentucky. The one-time top 40 consensus recruit was barely in the rotation for the Wildcats. The Friars should use the former N-G All-State First Team player.
59. Keion Brooks Jr., Sr., F, Washington
As it turns out, Brooks was never going to be the guy at Kentucky even with a five-star pedigree. He has that chance at Washington. The Huskies need somebody — anybody — to step into that role after losing their top two scorers.
60. Tyree Appleby, Gr., G, Wake Forest
Appleby found nearly as much success the last two years at Florida as he did his first two seasons at Cleveland State. That’s a good sign for Wake Forest, which has to replace starting point guard and ACC Player of the Year Alondes Williams.
61. Brandon Murray, So., G, Georgetown
Patrick Ewing might be a Georgetown legend, but a winless Big East campaign a year ago puts him into “embattled” territory. The hottest of seats. Any talent will do kind of hot seat. So landing Murray after a strong freshman season at LSU was a step in the right direction. Maybe.
62. Rudi Williams, Sr., G, BYU
BYU coach Mark Pope could use exactly what Williams brings to the table after losing both Alex Barcello and Te’Jon Lucas. That is if the 6-3 guard can replicate what he did at Coastal Carolina last year averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists with a 51/45/73 slash.
63. Sean McNeil, Gr., G, Ohio State
Best case scenario for the Buckeyes? McNeil shoots it like he did as a sophomore at West Virginia in 2020-21 and knocks down 39 percent of his three-pointers and 89 percent of his free throws. Both percentages dipped slightly a year ago for the Mountaineers.
64. Camren Wynter, Sr., G, Penn State
Wynter won't be a long-term piece of the Penn State rebuild under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry, but the former Drexel guard raises the talent level in his lone season in Happy Valley. Pairing Wynter with returning guard Jalen Pickett should be a competitive backcourt.
65. Emmanuel Bandoumel, Sr., G, Nebraska
Bandoumel has received the “best leader" designation from Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg multiple times since he joined the Cornhuskers this summer. He better be. Nebraska needs the best the SMU transfer can give to try and escape the Big Ten basement.
66. Souley Boum, Gr., G, Xavier
New (and also old) Xavier coach Sean Miller has options offensively, and the Musketeers’ top returners are used to a balanced approach. Five averaged double figures last season, and Boum, a UTEP transfer, could slide right into one of the spots vacated by Paul Scruggs or Nate Johnson.
67. Jeremiah Williams, So., G, Iowa State
No, Fred Hoiberg isn’t back in Ames, Iowa. Second-year coach T.J. Otzelberger is just as fond of transfers as the one-time Iowa State coach, though. Adding Williams after the former Simeon guard spent two seasons at Temple fills a need at playmaker for the Cyclones.
68. Marcus Hammond, Gr., G, Notre Dame
There wasn't much opposing MAAC defenses could do against Hammond last season at Niagara, and the 6-2 guard averaged 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Notre Dame doesn’t need all that from Hammond, but a close approximation would be huge for the Irish.
69. John-Michael Wright, Sr., G, Oklahoma State
Wright was one of the top mid-major guards in the country the last two seasons at High Point and did a bit of everything for the Panthers as a legitimate scoring threat. Shooting it like he did in 2021-22 (career high 36 percent from three) will be the most important thing this year.
70. Javon Pickett, Sr., G, Saint Louis
Pickett should have lobbied Saint Louis coach Travis Ford to get Illinois on the Billikens’ schedule this season. The one-time Illini signee played some of his best basketball in Braggin’ Rights games in his time at Missouri and now gives SLU more backcourt depth.
71. Joe Bamisile, Jr., G, Oklahoma
Playing at the high major level at least won't be new for Bamisile, who started at Virginia Tech before transferring to George Washington. Oklahoma will be his third team in three years, and while Bamisile likely won’t match his production at GW he should give the Sooners good guard depth.
72. Isaac Likekele, Gr., G, Ohio State
Is Likekele much of a shooter? No, but that's what he has his two new teammates/fellow transfers for. What the former Oklahoma State guard is, however, is basically Draymond Green (iffy shooting included). No one on last year's Ohio State roster could match his defensive rating.
73. Jarkel Joiner, Gr., G, North Carolina State
74. Joiner landing anywhere else other than with the Wolfpack after he hit the transfer portal would have been a surprise. A tough look for N.C. State, too, given Joiner followed former Ole Miss assistant Levi Watkins to Raleigh, N.C., where there was a need for a point guard.
75. Umoja Gibson, Gr., G, DePaul
Gibson failed to average double digits in scoring just once in the first five years of his college career (counting his injury-shortened freshman season at North Texas). But it wasn’t last year at Oklahoma where the 6-1 guard averaged 13.3 points and shot 39 percent from three for the Sooners.
76. Devin Carter, So., G, Providence
Carter was good enough to earn SEC All-Freshman honors last season in his one year at South Carolina. The 6-3 guard should be a solid secondary ball handler next to returning point guard Jared Bynum, ready to take over running the Providence offense a year from now.
77. Dawson Garcia, So., F, Minnesota
Garcia was one of the top transfers available after the 2020-21 season when he left Marquette after a Big East All-Freshman caliber debut season at Marquette. A family matter cut short his lone season at North Carolina, and he’s now returned home to the Gophers.
78. DJ Burns, Gr., C, North Carolina State
Burns was the Big South Player of the Year in 2021-22 at Winthrop after putting up 15 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63 percent from the field. N.C. State didn't really have a go-to post player last year, which opens the door for Burns to take on a key role.
79. Xavier Pinson, Sr., G, New Mexico State
The Aggies have had a firm grasp on the WAC with six regular season titles and eight tournament titles in the last 12 years. Pinson should help keep them at the top. The former Simeon standout and Missouri/LSU transfer will also be joined by former Curie star and Kansas State/Missouri transfer DaJuan Gordon.
80. Josiah Strong, Gr., G, Colorado State
Strong was bound to fill at least an important rotational role for the Rams after transferring in from Illinois State. Being a 41 percent three-point shooter last year was key. Isaiah Stevens out indefinitely with a foot injury makes Strong even more important.
81. Bryce Golden, Gr., C, Loyola Chicago
The Ramblers were fairly set on guards heading into the 2022-23 season with Braden Norris and Marquis Kennedy returning. Golden’s transfer from Butler provides some frontcourt presence — especially if he can revert to his career-best production from 2020-21.
82 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, So., F, Louisville
First-year Louisville coach Kenny Payne is banking on a fresh start doing Huntley-Hatfield some real good. The former Tennessee forward was a five-star recruit coming out of high school but never really found his footing with the Vols.
83. Emmanuel Akot, Sr., G, Western Kentucky
Akot appeared Memphis-bound after three seasons at Boise State (following two at Arizona) before WKU coach Rick Stansbury swooped in at the last minute. The 6-8 guard should give the Hilltoppers a tough backcourt with returners Dayvion McKnight and Luke Frampton.
84. Emmitt Matthews, Sr., F, West Virginia
It wasn’t all that long ago that Huggins spoke about the transfer portal as a problem for college basketball. Like when Matthews left the Mountaineers to transfer to Washington. Now he’s boomerang’d back after a one-year stint with the Huskies that doubled as his most productive season.
85. Dominick Welch, Sr., G, Alabama
Few teams got hit as hard by the portal as St. Bonaventure. The Bonnies lost all five starters, and four of them are still playing college basketball. Welch is one of the four and will give Alabama coach Nate Oats even more backcourt depth.
86. Brandon Johns Jr., Gr., F, VCU
Johns did start 25 games in four seasons at Michigan, but the on-court opportunity for the former top 70 prospect never moved much past “limited.” That should change at VCU given the Rams needed some help in the frontcourt.
87. Zeb Jackson, Jr., G, VCU
Losing both Vince Williams and KeShawn Curry might have meant asking Ace Baldwin to both run the VCU offense and be the Rams’ top offensive option. Adding Jackson, who spent the last two years at Michigan, should at least alleviate some of the playmaking concerns.
88. Morris Udeze, Gr., C, New Mexico
Udeze flirted with leaving Wichita State more than once, but finally pulled the transfer trigger this offseason. Landing at New Mexico is a boon for the Lobos and coach Richard Pitino, who should be able to find plenty for the 6-8 Udeze to do on what was a guard-heavy team last year.
89. Andre Kelly, Gr., F, UC Santa Barbara
Kelly had his best season of four at Cal last year, averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 61 percent from the field. His decision to stay in the UC system but go south to Santa Barbara could be the piece to get the Gauchos back to the top of the Big West
90. Victory Bailey Jr., Gr., G, George Mason
The former Champaign middle school standout will finish his career with the Patriots after spending two seasons at Oregon and three at Tennessee. The 6-4 guard projects to be one of four double-digit scorers for George Mason coach Kim English.
91. Josh Mballa, Sr., F, Ole Miss
The Rebels returned most of their top scorers from a year ago. What they needed was somebody who could bolster their defensive effort. Mballa is that guy. It might not have worked at Texas Tech for the 6-7 French forward, but he turned into a productive two-way player at Buffalo.
92. Warren Washington, Sr., F, Arizona State
Arizona State has never hurt for productive guards. Washington, however, will give Sun Devils' coach Bobby Hurley something that's been in short supply. The 7-footer isn’t an elite shot blocker, but he did set a career high in block percentage last season at Nevada.
93. Ja’von Franklin, Sr., F, Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech isn’t exactly starting from scratch after losing Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher, but it's a close thing. Franklin should offset some of that lost production, as the South Alabama transfer averaged 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds last year and shot 65 percent from the field.
94. Ethan Wright, Gr., G, Colorado
KJ Simpson won’t have to carry all of the backcourt burden for the Buffaloes after Colorado added Wright. The former Princeton guard put up 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season for the Tigers and shot a fairly healthy 39.5 percent from three-point range.
95. Joe Toussaint, Sr., G, West Virginia
There might not have been a better match between transfer and coach than Toussaint and Huggins. Toussaint didn't have a priority role at Iowa last season, but his ability as a defender should help the Mountaineers get back to their “Press Virginia” roots.
96. Dwon Odom, So., G, Georgia State
Odom couldn’t carve out more than a backup role in two seasons at Xavier playing behind several veteran guards. The Alpharetta, Ga., native is headed home to Georgia State where opportunity abounds in the Sun Belt for a former top 60 prospect.
97. Sheldon Edwards, Jr., G, Loyola Chicago
Being set on guards didn’t mean Loyola coach Denzel Valentine still couldn’t give his backcourt a boost. The Ramblers got to see what Edwards was capable of playing for Valparaiso the last two seasons. As a part-time starter in 2021-22 he averaged 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.
98. Max Agbonkpolo, Sr., F, Wyoming
Agbonkpolo will still be a complementary piece for Wyoming just like he was at Southern California. Both Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike returning for the Cowboys dictates as much. But the former top 60 prospect still has some breakout potential.
99. Isaiah Cottrell, So., F, UNLV
Cottrell is headed home after two seasons at West Virginia. The former Bishop Gorman (Nev.) star is one of several newcomers at UNLV, but the 6-10 forward certainly has the highest profile of the bunch as a former top 75 prospect. Finally making good on that will be key.
100. Felipe Haase, Gr., F, Southern Miss
Haase embodies some combination of stretch 4 and point forward. The 6-9, 245-pound forward averaged 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season at Mercer and also shot 41 percent from three on just more than five attempts per game.