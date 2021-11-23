THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Georgia (62) 11-0 1,550 1
2. Ohio State 10-1 1,434 5
3. Alabama 10-1 1,423 2
4. Cincinnati 11-0 1,1416 3
5. Notre Dame 10-1 1,262 6
6. Michigan 10-1 1,246 8
7. Oklahoma State 10-1 1,209 9
8. Mississippi 9-2 1,060 10
9. Baylor 9-2 1,046 11
10. Oklahoma 10-1 1,001 12
11. Oregon 9-2 849 4
12. Michigan State 9-2 778 7
13. BYU 9-2 771 14
14. Texas A&M 8-3 628 16
15. Texas San Antonio 11-0 583 15
16. Utah 8-3 561 24
17. Iowa 9-2 538 18
18. Wisconsin 8-3 517 19
19. Houston 10-1 516 17
20. Pittsburgh 9-2 445 20
21. Wake Forest 9-2 344 13
22. San Diego State 10-1 273 23
23. Louisiana 10-1 246 22
24. N.C. State 8-3 141 25
25. Arkansas 7-4 105 21
Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Georgia 1
2. Cincinnati 2
3. Alabama 3
4. Ohio State 5
5. Notre Dame 6
6. Michigan 8
7. Oklahoma State 9
8. Oklahoma 10
9. Baylor 12
10. Mississippi 13
11. Oregon 4
12. Michigan State 7
13. BYU 14
14. Texas San Antonio 15
15. Houston 16
16. San Diego State 18
17. Wake Forest 11
18. Utah 23
19. Texas A&M 17
20. Wisconsin 19
21. Iowa 20
22. Pittsburgh 21
23. Louisiana 25
24. North Carolina State NR
25. Clemson NR
WHO’S UP
Ohio State jumped all the way up from No. 5 to No. 2 in this week’s AP Top 25 (while making a smaller move on my ballot) after beating the brakes off Michigan State on Saturday at the Horsehoe. Not only did the Buckeyes secure another signature win — with a chance for one more this week at Michigan — but quarterback C.J. Stroud also put Heisman Trophy voters on notice. The redshirt freshman completed 32 of 35 passes for 432 yards and six touchdowns against the Spartans and now has the best odds to win.
WHO’S DOWN
Oregon’s early October overtime loss at Stanford certainly hurt the Ducks’ College Football Playoff chances. While Oregon was no longer unbeaten, it wasn’t completely out of the CFP picture. A second loss Saturday, though? That did the trick even though it was on the road against a ranked Utah team. The second loss in itself was a dagger to Oregon’s CFP chances, but that the Utes thumped the Ducks by 31 points just sealed the deal. So the Pac-12 will be on the outside looking in on the CFP. Again.
WHO TO WATCH
Start the morning with The Game. End the night with Bedlam. Take a nap in between. A top-six showdown awaits at 11 a.m. on FOX from Ann Arbor, Mich., with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh trying to rid himself of all his past failures against Ohio State. Good luck, though. Especially after what the Buckeyes did against Michigan State. Then, turn your attention to Stillwater, Okla. The 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC between No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Oklahoma will likely determine whether the Big 12 will have a spot in the College Football Playoff.