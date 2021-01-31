Linebackers patrol the entire field. Defensive backs are, well, the final line of defense. Here are 10 who should excel this fall in the Big Ten:
1. Olakunle Fatukasi Linebacker, Rutgers
Fatukasi was the Big Ten’s leading tackler during an unbalanced 2020 season, racking up 101 of them despite coming out early in the Scarlet Knights’ last two games because of injury. The All-Big Ten media first-teamer banked 17 stops on two separate occasions last year.
2. Micah McFadden Linebacker, Indiana
There are quite a few Hoosiers who could crack this list. McFadden was a consensus All-Big Ten first-team selection and a second-team All-American on Phil Steele’s list, piling up 58 tackles, 101/2 tackles for loss, a conference-best six sacks and two interceptions.
3. Jack Sanborn Linebacker, WisconsinThis is the sort of athlete Bret Bielema wants to prevent from leaving Illinois. Sanborn, a Lake Zurich graduate, churned out 41 tackles in just seven games to garner All-Big Ten media third-team status, one season after producing 80 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and three interceptions.
4. Michael Barrett Linebacker, Michigan
Barrett has risen from a special teams-focused role to the Wolverines’ VIPER position — a hybrid linebacker-safety role previously occupied by Jabrill Peppers. Barrett turned in 43 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble during the 2020 campaign.
5. JoJo Domann Linebacker, Nebraska
Domann is utilizing an extra year of eligibility being offered by the NCAA after putting together a career-best senior slate in 2020. Domann contributed a team-high 58 tackles and 61/2 tackles for loss along with five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
6. Tiawan Mullen Cornerback, Indiana
Mullen and fellow Hoosiers safety Jamar Johnson both made the All-Big Ten coaches’ first team. Mullen’s second college season proved he’s still a stat sheet stuffer, as he netted 38 tackles, 41/2 tackles for loss, 31/2 sacks, three interceptions, four pass breakups and one forced fumble.
7. Jack Koerner Safety, Iowa
Koerner broke out in 2019 by generating 81 tackles,and his junior season of 2020 also was productive. The Hawkeyes defensive back boasted 45 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and a blocked field goal en route to three outlets’ All-Big Ten second-team honor.
8. Joey Porter Jr. Cornerback, Penn State
The son of former Pittsburgh Steelers standout Joey Porter is carving his own path to success with the Nittany Lions. The younger Porter’s redshirt freshman season included him making 34 tackles and one sack in addition to deflecting four passes.
9. Brandon Joseph Safety, Northwestern
With linebackers Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher both declared for the NFL draft, Joseph becomes even more important to the 2021 Wildcats. The American Football Coaches Association first-team All-American turned in 49 tackles and a whopping six interceptions.
10. Sevyn Banks Cornerback, Ohio State
Losing linebacker Pete Werner and defensive back Shaun Wade to the draft hurts a little less with guys like Banks around. The junior accounted for just 12 tackles but deflected six passes and recovered a fumble.