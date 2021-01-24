They’re some of the last guys talked about during a game: the linemen. But they’re key to any good football team. Here are 10 who will be critical to Big Ten teams in 2021:
1. Thayer Munford
Offensive tackle, Ohio State
The Buckeyes produced plenty of NFL draft declarations from their 2020 roster, but Munford isn’t. A defending consensus All-Big Ten first-teamer, his return cushions the blow of losing fellow first-team offensive linemen Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis.
2. Tyler Linderbaum
Center, Iowa
Tackle Alaric Jackson might’ve headed to the NFL draft, but reigning All-Big Ten media first-teamer and coaches second-teamer Linderbaum will remain a Hawkeye. Linderbaum was Mel Kiper Jr.‘s No. 2 draft-eligible center on the 2021 board.
3. Logan Bruss
Offensive guard, Wisconsin
Bruss’ first three seasons with the Badgers resulted in him playing 32 games, more often at right tackle but doing enough at guard during the 2020 season to earn All-Big Ten media third-team status.
4. Peter Skoronski
Offensive tackle,
Northwestern
Skoronski burst onto the Big Ten scene as a freshman last season and played in every game. The Maine South graduate parlayed that into All-Big Ten second-team honors from media and third-team recognition from the coaches.
5. Blaise Andries
Offensive tackle, Minnesota
Andries has played all over the Gophers’ offensive line since redshirting in 2017, making 33 starts at three different positions (right guard, right tackle and left tackle). He earned All-Big Ten media third-team honors last season.
6. Owen Carney Jr.
Defensive end, Illinois
His recent decision to return to Illinois for the 2021 season helps. Carney netted All-Big Ten second-team status with 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks.
7. George Karlaftis
Defensive end, Purdue
Karlaftis was a force as a freshman in 2019, making the Associated Press first-team freshman All-America list. His 2020 season didn’t work out nearly as well, as Karlaftis suffered an injury against Illinois and wound up playing in just three games. The fact he still contributed four tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks in that time, however, says something.
8. PJ Mustipher
Defensive tackle, Penn State
The Nittany Lions have lost defensive linemen Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh to the NFL draft, so Mustipher’s role should be even more prominent in 2021. His junior season was a productive one, as Mustipher mustered 35 tackles, 11/2 tackles for loss and one sack.
9. Drew Beesley
Defensive end,
Michigan State
Beesley — who announced last month that he’s returning to East Lansing for another season — should play a big role in Michigan State’s 2021.
10. Mosiah Nasili-Kite
Defensive end, Maryland
Nasili-Kite snagged All-Big Ten honorable-mention plaudits by averaging nearly a sack per game — four sacks in five games — to go with 18 tackles.