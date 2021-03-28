CHAMPAIGN — Owen Carney Jr., Isaiah Gay, Seth Coleman, Cooper Davis and Ezekiel Holmes no longer are defensive linemen, according to the 2021 Illinois football roster.
Each athlete now is an outside linebacker. Meaning each athlete reports to Kevin Kane, the Illini’s outside linebackers coach and associate head coach.
How were these five selected to make the positional transition?
“When we first got here, we watched all of our guys from last year’s season,” Kane said Friday during a Zoom media session. “Tank (Wright) and all of his (strength and conditioning) staff got the guys for the first four weeks of the eight-week (pre-spring) cycle.
“(We) were kind of able to watch and see how these guys were moving and putting those two things together — the film and watching them live.”
Kane is making it abundantly clear what his OLBs will be tasked with.
“They have to be able to rush the passer. They have to be able to drop in coverage. They have to be able to play in the line of scrimmage on three-man, four-man front systems,” Kane said. “The guys have really been enjoying the process.”
Kane believes the biggest adjustment for these five is adapting to a two-point stance — feet flat on the ground, hands on thighs — from a three-point stance — one hand on the ground with heels raised.
“It’s taken some time to get them to get used to the footwork and the fundamentals of stepping with this foot rather than this foot,” Kane said. “They’re getting better day by day.”
Kane said the seniors Carney and Gay have further left an impression by both learning a new system and teaching things to their younger teammates.
“There’s certain things they like to do and that they have a better knowledge of than, shoot, I do sometimes,” Kane said. “They’re very smart individuals.”
Kane on Friday also spoke about Carney’s assessment of Kane as “a real riled-up guy.”
“I kind of read the room as far as what type of coaches we do have,” Kane said. “(Defensive line coach Terrance Jamison) is a very by-the-book guy and gets a lot out of them. He’s the ying and I’m the yang. I’m the high-energy guy.”
Kane also addressed the head-coach opening at his alma mater, Kansas. Former Jayhawks football leader Les Miles left the program earlier this month amid accusations of inappropriate behavior toward female students.
“Nobody’s called me,” Kane said. “At the time being right now I’m at the University of Illinois, and I’m fired up to be here.”