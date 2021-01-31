CHAMPAIGN — Martin O’Donnell’s Illinois football playing career included one big win and one close loss to Bret Bielema when Bielema coached Wisconsin.
O’Donnell and the Illini fell to the 17th-ranked Badgers 30-24 on Oct. 28, 2006, at Camp Randall Stadium. But the starting left guard for Illinois and his teammates tasted revenge on Oct. 6, 2007, via a 31-26 upset of No. 5 Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium.
It stands to reason, then, that O’Donnell would possess memories of Bielema — a man who admits he isn’t afraid to speak his mind and express confidence — as a coach he wanted to beat in two big games.
“Not really, to be honest,” said O’Donnell, now Illini football’s radio color commentator. “When you’re kind of in the thick of it and playing, it’s not a whole lot of personality of the opposing coaches that you wind up soaking up.”
That’s not to say O’Donnell doesn’t have opinions about Bielema nowadays. Especially since Bielema is the coach of O’Donnell’s former team now.
“I was intrigued,” O’Donnell said of his initial reaction to the hire. “The interesting thing has been listening to his introductory press conference and being on a couple Zooms with larger groups. I like his vision for the team. I like his vision for the program. I think he’s going to fit in really well as a part of the community here in Champaign-Urbana, but also just in terms of putting a product on the field that kind of really echoes and mirrors the state of Illinois.”
Even though O’Donnell spent more of his college career thinking about Bielema’s Wisconsin athletes than the coach himself, O’Donnell also recognizes those players presented Bielema’s schemes and coaching style.
And O’Donnell is a fan. Especially since he’s no longer fighting those ideals in the trenches along the offensive line.
“They’re always disciplined,” O’Donnell said. “You knew it was going to be a defense that’s stout against the run. Big defensive tackles. You have athletic guys on the outside.”
One of O’Donnell’s former opponents happens to occupy a spot on Bielema’s first Illinois staff. Defensive line coach Terrance Jamison played for that position group with the Badgers between 2005 and 2007.
Again, O’Donnell harbors no distinct memories about a foe turned friend.
“I would’ve played against him, and I think I would’ve played against his brother at Michigan, Tim,” O’Donnell said. “Bart Miller, the offensive line coach, I think is the same class as me (at New Mexico). ... And the cornerbacks coach, (Aaron) Henry, I remember him as a player (at Wisconsin).”
O’Donnell likes the mix of ages Bielema has compiled among his coaching roster. Bielema, offensive coordinator Tony Petersen and linebackers coach Andy Buh all began coaching in the 1990s, while others got their start in the late 2000s or even the 2010s.
“Ryan Walters, the defensive coordinator, (is) not that much older than me,” the 36-year-old O’Donnell said. “But they’re all guys who have been in coaching for a long time already. So, again, I’m fascinated to see what the offense looks like, what the defense looks like and overall what the product on the field looks like.”
It’s not difficult to elicit an opinion from O’Donnell about his old position group.
Illinois should be strong on the offensive line this fall despite losing All-Big Ten first-teamer Kendrick Green to the NFL draft. Doug Kramer, Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe, Verdis Brown, Julian Pearl and Blake Jeresaty all return, and all but Jeresaty have multiple Big Ten starts next to their name going into the 2021 season.
“My expectation is that they’re going to be the best line in the Big Ten. I think they have the ability to,” O’Donnell said. “If you look at the Big Ten West in particular, you have to be able to run the football (and) you have to be able to stop the run.”
O’Donnell also is keeping an eye on Bielema’s recruiting efforts, which already have brought in six transfer commitments and two high school pledges, in addition to numerous offers across the classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Among that last group are connections between the Illini and four-star offensive line recruits Joe Brunner (out of Wisconsin) and Lucas Heyer (out of Minnesota).
“The state of Illinois obviously has a good amount of D-I offensive linemen every year, but the neighboring states do as well,” O’Donnell said. “The DNA that I think Coach Bielema’s trying to get going, these are the types of players that are going to enjoy playing in that system. And I’m a homer and biased, but I think the University of Illinois is better than all those schools, so I don’t know why they wouldn’t want to come here.”