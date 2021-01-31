You’ve been at Lyons Township as a P.E. teacher and assistant coach in football and basketball since 2010. What did it mean to be named head coach of the football program last summer?
“I’m really excited to be the head coach at Lyons Township High School. There’s 4,100 kids at LT, and it’s a great community, great administration, great young men, great students, great student-athletes.
“One of the reasons I went into high school coaching was John Thorne had a huge impact on me and many other football players and student-athletes at Wheaton Warrenville South High School. I was part of a program that has won seven state titles. He had a big impact on me. He coached the game of football. He was a great coach, very knowledgeable, very passionate.
“But he also taught me and many other players how to be a young man and how to play the game the right way, and how to be a student first and an athlete second. That’s one of the reasons I went into this profession is I wanted to have an impact on my students and also the athletes that I coach.”
So coaching always was a career path you had on your mind?“I wanted to either be a college coach or a high school coach. Back about 12 years ago, I made the decision to go to North Central College in Naperville and work with Coach Thorne again.I got to coach there with them and get my teaching certificate, and then I was very fortunate to get a job at Lyons Township High School.”
What was your initial reaction to Bret Bielema being hired at Illinois?“I was excited for him. ... I actually know Coach Bielema. When I was at the University of Iowa ... he was actually there at Iowa (as an assistant) when I was there, and I have a really good relationship with him.
“I know he was born in Illinois. I think he knows how to win in the Big Ten. Obviously that has shown — he’s demonstrated that coaching at Wisconsin.
“He’s a very good recruiter. That’s one of the things he did really well at Iowa, as well as at the University of Wisconsin. ... That’s going to really boost and help the University of Illinois football program.”
Did you see Bielema as a future Big Ten coach when he was an assistant at Iowa?“I remember, when I would go to recruiting visits, he was very energetic. He was very knowledgeable. He connected with young men. He would approach all the parents and the players and was genuine.
“At the time he was obviously passionate about Iowa, passionate about the Big Ten and the rich tradition of the Big Ten. My first impression of Coach Bielema was a guy that loved football and a guy that was passionate about the Big Ten and passionate about helping young men achieve their goals, both in the classroom as well as on the football field.
“As a coach, I remember in practices he was very energetic, very knowledgeable, held athletes to a very, very high standard, but also at the same time was a respectful coach. He would never demean or anything like that — he was just a great coach, and I think players liked playing for him.”
What do you feel it’ll take for Bielema and his staff to help the Illini rebuild?“It does start with recruiting. Getting the Illinois recruits, the kids that are in Illinois and are excited about Illinois football and selling the Illinois program and everything it has to offer, both as a football program as well as an education.
“There’s a lot of competition, but I think getting the kids to love Illinois football. I think some of the advantages that a school like Wisconsin has and a school like Iowa (has) is a lot of those kids grow up wanting to go to that university.
“If he can change that, where kids want to grow up being part of Illinois football, I think everything will fall into place.”