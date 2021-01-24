Five questions with new Illinois football chief of staff Mark Taurisani, who previously worked with Bret Bielema for 12 years across stops at Wisconsin and Arkansas:What did you know about Illinois
football prior to being hired as its
chief of staff on Jan. 4?
“This would’ve been my 10th year i n the Big Ten (after seven seasons at Wisconsin and three at Michigan). So played in Champaign and against Illinois several times. We came down here to Champaign and lost to Juice Williams, Arrelious Benn and that group — the (2008) Rose Bowl team. Stadium was rocking and rolling, so obviously wasn’t a great memory back then.
“But to see this place, you realize there’s a bunch of support from the fans and there’s been success at times. Hasn’t been sustained quite like you’d like, but that’s why Coach is here, hopefully to get it to that point. ... This is a really good blueprint for who Coach is and what he wants to put in place.”
You’ve obviously known Bielema for a long time. Why do you think you guys work so well together?“It’s maybe temperament. Coach is blue-collar and brash and he works extremely hard, but he’s also fun-loving, likes to have a good time along with it. He comes in the building fired up every day, and it’s easy to follow.
“You talk to the staff who have joined who haven’t been around him before, and you can hear it and see it. They sense the change in the culture in the building — and that’s not to be negative about the previous staff. But I think Coach just brightens up those around him. He’s uplifting and he’s positive, and he’s going to demand a lot out of you and demand that you’re accountable — staff and players. ... Gets you fired up to come in the building every day.”
You graduated from State University of New York with a bachelor’s in sociology and a minor in sports and exercise, and you played for the baseball team. Is this the career you saw yourself getting into out of college?“No, not necessarily. I was at the University of Louisville’s grad school. I was working with the baseball team there. I was waiting my turn to try to get on as a graduate assistant, and I was lucky enough to land an internship with the Seattle Seahawks, and as soon as I got there, I fell in love with it. I’ll be honest, I didn’t even know what football operations was. I played football in high school and played baseball in college, but you hear NFL internship and I dove at that opportunity. And once I got out there, I realized, ‘Oh, this is a career.’ ...
“For me, the draw was really the communication, meeting people (and) getting to know people. ... If you get to watch the players have success and the coaches have success, you’ve done your job. You go on a road trip and you come back with a win and you’re flying on the plane, there’s no better feeling.”
What challenges has the pandemic presented to your line of work?“It’s the trainers, it’s Jeremy Busch here, it’s the trainers across college football that deserve big applause.
“What they’ve shouldered, the level of communication and testing and trying to piece it all together for the entire program is next level. Those are the guys that deserve most of the credit.”
You’re working alongside Tim Knox, who will enter his 10th season with Illinois football operations in 2021. What has that been like so far?
“(It’s) everything I thought it would be. His personality is amazing. I’ve known him for a very long time, and we would always stay in touch and see each other at the national and Big Ten meetings every year.
“And we’ve always had a good relationship, but now to see his knowledge here being on campus with him is unbelievable.
“He’s got it cornered, everything and anything. And he did it all himself (the first nine years).”