What exactly does this job entail?
“It’s really unique, and I don’t know how many programs have a position like this. ... I’ll start having individual meetings with everybody and learning their story and learning who they are and how I need to approach them, and help them learn the branding part of this and what could potentially be coming down the road. The (name, image and likeness) stuff is obviously a huge part of it, and that’s not just a flip of the switch. (It’s not) here, here’s your opportunity. It’s an education process. It’s an earning their trust process.”
The NCAA Division I Council in January delayed a vote on a proposal that allows athletes to accept endorsement money for their name, image and likeness. How does that affect your job?“You have to be prepared. So there’s a lot of preparation that’s going to go into understanding the NIL, obviously, but there’s steps you’ve got to make before it even starts. ... The athletic department has a deal with opendorse. It’s a company that helps them provide photos and videos to student-athletes and their platforms to use. That’s a platform that’s really vital to the next step, and there’s going to be a lot of learning that goes into that. ... I’ve walked around the building quite a bit and met some of our current student-athletes, and you’d be surprised how many guys don’t really know what NIL is. You look at them, you start to tell them, I explain what I’m doing, and a couple of them are like, ‘What’s NIL?’”
When you say you’re looking to tell players’ stories, what does that mean?“That’s a big part of the meetings with each athlete is learning their story and then finding out what they’re comfortable telling. From there, it’s kind of an ideation process of, what’s the best platform to tell this on. Is it something we do through the media? Is it something we do through Big Ten Network? You’ve got to find the right platform for that, but obviously it can expand to different platforms. Everybody can tell it, too. We want fans and media to know our guys’ personalities and their stories, and that’s where the connection comes through. That’s where the connection to the team grows.”
You spent the last three years in Oregon’s communications department. What’s your connection to Bret Bielema?“I’ve got a past with Bret, obviously from Arkansas and our time together there (Bielema was there between 2013 and 2017, Pierson between 2015 and 2018). We’ve always kept in touch. ... I was a basketball communications person for most of my career. ... Our boss (at Arkansas) had left the season prior, and we were in spring football. And I had never worked football, and I was at a spring football practice helping our primary guy at the time. ... (Bielema) came over to me after the media ushered out … and he said, ‘You’re the basketball guy, right?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he said, ‘Are you interested in this job (as assistant athletic director for communications)?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ I was the interim at the time. I went into his office, and we talked for 45 minutes after spring practice, which was probably pretty unique for a Power 5 football coach just to pull some guy he’s never met into his office afterward. ... I walked out and called my girlfriend and said, ‘Man, I really want this job.’”
Why did this job appeal to you?“It was a change for me, with 17 years being in communications. But there are a lot of the aspects of comms that are going into this role, when it comes to developing relationships with the student-athletes and helping them with all the (NIL) stuff that’s coming down the road. So that’s the part of the job that I had for the past 17 years that I loved the most, and there’s a ton of that in this current position.”