Five questions with Varsity I Director Lee Zerrusen as Bret Bielema starts to become more familiar with Illini football alums:
New Illinois football coach Bret Bielema and athletic director Josh Whitman were part of a Zoom call to introduce Bielema to Illini football alumni last month. How did that come about?
“Whenever we found out that there was going to be a change in leadership of the football program, you kind of start planning then and there for what the new hire’s first few weeks are going to look like and which groups he needs to contact and get in front of.
“Going through that, our former football letterwinner group was one of those important groups. We’re really lucky to have a former student-athlete, former football player, as athletic director because he supports it. He understands what that group means to this program.
“Before we even made this hire, we were putting these groups together. The COVID world, it’s easy to get people in a Zoom. ... When Coach (Bielema) was hired, he was eager to do it. It was exciting to see how eager he was to talk to that group and really place importance on it, because that’s what they’re looking for.”
What impression did Bielema leave on the Zoom call?
“I just think there was an energy. He’s a former Big Ten football player (at Iowa), so he gets what it’s like to be a student-athlete in this conference and what it takes athletically and academically to succeed. I just think he brought a great personal touch to things.
“He kind of opened the curtain a little bit more with this group than he normally would, because I think he showed a great understanding that these guys have been through it. They put a lot of effort into this program, and they want to see it succeed. So I think being able to go in-depth and be personal with those guys — there’s guys that he coached against (and) played against on there, and he remembered them, called them out.
“It’s really cool to see just how he interacted with guys from different eras.”
You mention different eras — how far back did the alumni go on this call?
“Well, Dick Butkus was on the call, which is exciting to see. Whenever you can get Dick on a Zoom call, I think that’s a pretty rare and exciting thing for a program.
“But we had guys from the ’60s. I don’t know if I saw from the ’50s on there, but ’60s all the way up to people who graduated recently.”
Were there any comments or interactions that especially stood out?
“We had great engagement from our alumni group. We had Kurt Kittner, Dana Howard asking questions. Just to see how (Bielema) engaged with them and callbacks to either coaching against them or playing against those guys (was cool). But I think what stood out most to me, that group, their biggest question ... is how can we help and what can we do? And Coach had an answer for it. I think that’s important.
“He not only had an answer, but he had some energy to it and was excited that this group wanted to be with him and understood that. I think he said, ‘If we’re all not pushing in the same direction, that’s going to make this a lot harder.’ Just him being willing to listen and understand what these guys know, because they know Illinois better than he does at this point, I think that’s what really stood out to me.”
What expectations do you have for Bielema’s first season in charge?
“This is probably me talking as a fan. I grew up in Teutopolis, just an hour south of Champaign, an Illini fan my whole life. I think he’s going to bring a lot of toughness and energy to the program.
“That’s what I expect: We’re going to have a tough Big Ten program on the field as he keeps getting his players in and his systems in place."