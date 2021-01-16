CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema played a significant portion of his Iowa football career with just one ACL.
The new Illinois coach’s father, Arnie, told The News-Gazette last month about this medical malady.
So Bielema can relate to what Ethan Tabel is going through.
The Illini’s senior long snapper is returning to Illinois for a fifth season in 2021, provided an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A conversation with Bielema on Christmas Eve convinced Table to return, and he’ll have the offseason to recover from a torn ACL he sustained in his right knee during the first quarter against Iowa on Dec. 5.
But the Barrington native, who has started 44 games with the Illini, kept on playing against the Hawkeyes. And did so again during the final two games of the season against Northwestern and Penn State.
He performed a job that requires him to crouch — something he’s not presently able to do post-surgery — with the lone saving grace being that he snapped only for field goals in the last two games.
“Originally, I thought I got rolled up on. ... I was watching film the next day, and I was like, ‘There was nobody even close to being around me,’ so that’s definitely not what it was,” Tabel said. “It was kind of one of those situations where your foot gets stuck in the turf.”
A key reason why Tabel kept playing was to keep a teammate from entering a challenging situation.
“Aidan Hall, our backup … he was out. (Sophomore offensive lineman) Preston Engel would’ve had to go in,” Tabel said. “I knew he hadn’t had as much experience. ... So I was like, ‘All right, I’m going to go in and bite the bullet.’ I didn’t really want to tell anyone about what was going on. To be frank, we didn’t know that it was a torn ACL until that next week.”
Illini punter Blake Hayes, another senior who will return next season, said he wasn’t surprised by Tabel’s sacrifice.
“He’s a pretty gritty guy,” Hayes said. “One of the plays (on a punt against Iowa), he just basically walked down the field. It’s stuff like that that makes you not surprised he wanted to get out there on a bad leg.”
Tabel cited Hayes and kicker James McCourt, yet another senior returnee for the upcoming season, as inspiration to gut out his knee injury.
“I will never let this team down. That’s something I really care about,” Tabel said. “Blake and James, they work their tails off every single day. I want to go out there and continue to provide them the emotional support as well as giving them a good ball.”
Tabel now is in rehabilitation mode.
“The outlook looks really good,” Tabel said. “It looked overwhelmingly positive, like I’d be able to play again — knock on wood. So I took that and ran with it.”
Tabel is well known for his artwork, possessing an Instagram account titled “etabel_art” through which he shares drawings. They primarily feature athletes and other pop culture figures.
But he’s keeping busy with other hobbies right now while he recovers.
“That’d probably be a more productive use of my time. ... One leg has to be pretty straight, so it’s not really conducive to being in an art setting,” Tabel said. “I busted out the old NCAA 14 (football video game). I’ve been playing that a fair bit. My brother introduced me to video game mods, which are crazy, and you can edit stuff. And so there’s one that’s out right now — it’s college football revamped.”
Tabel presently is running the Sun Belt Conference’s Coastal Carolina squad, a darling of the 2020 season.
“Waiting for the Illinois job to open up,” Tabel said, “but it hasn’t come yet.”
Eventually, Tabel will transition from the virtual football realm to the physical one.
That Tabel’s stay in college football will extend to a fifth season is something he likely never saw coming, considering how the relationship began.
“I came in as a walk-on in the fall of 2016, and they basically told me they didn’t want me and I had to wait until the spring,” said Tabel, who received a scholarship from Lovie Smith in 2019. “I feel like I owe it to not only the university, but James and Blake, as well. All these guys deserve the best from me, and I think that’s part of the reason why I want to keep giving back.”