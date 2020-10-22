Indiana
Outlook: The Hoosiers made a significant jump in 2019, going 8-5 and reaching a bowl game for the first time since 2016. Those eight wins marked the most in a single season since Bill Mallory led the 1993 team to an 8-4 record. Zero nonconference games and playing in the Big Ten East, however, might limit how much the Hoosiers can build off last year’s successes.
Coaching them up: Tom Allen is 18-20 entering his fourth full year in charge at Indiana. He spent a single season in 2016 as Indiana’s defensive coordinator before replacing Kevin Wilson as head coach and immediately improving the Hoosiers’ defense, which ranked in the bottom five nationally in 2015. Indiana has also fared better on the recruiting trail, with its 2018 and 2019 classes the top two in program history. Allen’s ties to high school football in Indiana have proven beneficial.
Reason to cheer: Nine returning defensive starters might be a difference maker in a pandemic-shortened season. Indiana’s defense ranked 37th nationally last season and has some potential breakout stars. Tiawan Mullen epitomizes the idea of a shutdown cornerback, and linebacker Micah McFadden provides versatility against the run and pass.
Reason to jeer: Fewer starters return on the offensive side of the ball. While the Hoosiers have a pair of legitimate playmakers in wide receiver Whop Philyor and running back Stevie Scott, the team’s level of success rests on injury-prone quarterback Michael Penix’s shoulders. There’s no more Peyton Ramsey safety net.
Maryland
Outlook: Is there a level below bleak? Maryland went 3-9 last season and scored nearly two-thirds of its entire points for the season in those three victories. A Big Ten-only schedule this fall/winter means no freebies — especially in the East — and the Terrapins’ crossover games against Northwestern and Minnesota don’t provide much relief either.
Coaching them up: Former Illinois offensive coordinator Mike Locksley is 4-14 entering his second full season in charge of Maryland after holding the interim tag for part of 2015. His success as a head coach has been … limited. Locksley went 1-5 during his interim season with the Terps and 2-26 in three seasons at New Mexico before last year’s rough reintroduction to the Big Ten.
Reason to cheer: Recruiting is on the upswing. Locksley, a native of Washington, D.C., has never had trouble recruiting the DMV — prime territory, of course, for the Terrapins. The early recruiting returns will be front and center in 2020. Sophomore safety Nick Cross and freshman wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (a five-star recruit) could play key roles.
Reason to jeer: Recruiting might be on the upswing, but it’s a slow infusion of four- and five-star talent. Maryland has 23 holes to fill from last year’s two-deep between graduation, transfers and players opting out — like starting quarterback Josh Jackson. The Terrapins will be hard-pressed to even match last year’s three wins.
Michigan
Outlook: A shortened season did Michigan no favors, with an already challenging division slate now paired with crossover games with Minnesota and Wisconsin. Adding arguably the top two teams in the West to Ohio State and Penn State could make for a bumpy 2020 for the Wolverines.
Coaching them up: Jim Harbaugh is 47-18 in his sixth year at Michigan. He’s a “Michigan man” for all the importance that entails in Ann Arbor, Mich., and while he’s won his share of games with the Wolverines, he still hasn’t beaten Ohio State. He’s posted an 0-fer in five chances against the Buckeyes, which doesn’t sit well with the folks who, in a normal season, fill the Big House.
Reason to cheer: The Wolverines should still have one of the best defenses in the Big Ten with defensive linemen Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson regular visitors in opposing backfields and Cameron McGrone and Daxton Hill poised for breakout seasons. There are some weapons on the offensive side of the ball, too, albeit with a question mark on who will get them the ball (if it’s not Joe Milton).
Reason to jeer: Michigan has the same problem as the rest of the Big Ten East. The path to the top always includes getting past Ohio State, which the Wolverines have been unable to do since 2011. Throw in Penn State again this season, and the Wolverines have an even tougher road to the level of success that is still expected.
Michigan State
Outlook: Mark Dantonio’s abrupt resignation in early February wasn’t ideal but shouldn’t have been a dagger to the program. That the sports world shut down exactly a month after Mel Tucker was hired as the Spartans’ new coach set them back significantly. No spring ball, no true training camp and playing in the Big Ten East certainly won’t help Michigan State.
Coaching them up: Tucker left Colorado for Michigan State after a single season, leaving many in Boulder, Colo., less than thrilled with how he “bailed” on the program after going 5-7 last season. It was a return home, in a way, since Tucker began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Spartans. Playing at Wisconsin and also coaching at Ohio State means he’s very familiar with the Big Ten.
Reason to cheer: Stingy defense has been Michigan State’s calling card, with the Spartans boasting a top-20 defense in each of the past three seasons. That’s Tucker’s specialty, too, during multiple coordinator stints in both college and the NFL. Returning key defensive starters like linebacker Antjuan Simmons and safety Xavier Henderson is important for defensive continuity in 2020.
Reason to jeer: Defense might still be a strength in East Lansing, Mich., but the Spartans are hitting the reset button offensively. New coordinator Jay Johnson will have to turn to a quarterback not named Brian Lewerke, who started the last three seasons. At least top running back Elijah Collins returns.
Ohio State
Outlook: The Buckeyes got what they wanted. Their national championship-caliber team will, in fact, get an opportunity to compete for said national championship after the Big Ten reversed course on the 2020 season. An unblemished record might not be necessary for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but better safe than sorry.
Coaching them up: Ryan Day is 16-1 during his short tenure in charge at Ohio State. It was a quick rise for Day, going from co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017 to head coach in 2019 following Urban Meyer’s second retirement. A record-setting quarterback at New Hampshire, Day had both college and NFL assistant experience before arriving at Ohio State, where he picked up three wins at the start of the 2018 season with Meyer suspended.
Reason to cheer: Ohio State wanted to play this season because of how loaded its team is (again). The Buckeyes boast a Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Justin Fields, who probably would have won it last season (3,757 total yards, 51 total touchdowns) had LSU’s Joe Burrow not had the best college football season ever. And Fields is just the tip of the talent iceberg.
Reason to jeer: The Buckeyes are projected to breeze through the Big Ten and claim another conference title. If the first several weeks of the season as a whole have indicated anything, though, it’s that nothing is guaranteed playing in a pandemic. Still, anything less than playing for (and winning) a CFP title will be seen as a disappointment in Columbus.
Penn State
Outlook: Penn State’s 11 wins in 2019 was the third time in four years the Nittany Lions hit that mark. They only way to reach 11 wins in 2020? Undefeated Big Ten regular season, a Big Ten championship and a College Football Playoff championship. Not an outlandish thought given the state of the program, but Penn State will first have to get past Ohio State.
Coaching them up: James Franklin is 56-23 in his seventh year at Penn State and has just a single losing season in his time as a head coach. It was his first at Vanderbilt in 2011 thanks to a Liberty Bowl loss to Cincinnati. Expect the wins to keep coming, with an annual influx of multiple four- or five-star recruits.
Reason to cheer: Franklin handed the keys to the Penn State offense to new coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca this offseason. There’s room for improvement (No. 57 nationally last season), but Ciarrocca has some talent to work with in an offensive line considered one of the best in the country. Add in the fact Sean Clifford is entering his second year as starting quarterback and the Nittany Lions have breakout potential.
Reason to jeer: The specter of Ohio State looms over every team in the Big Ten East, including Penn State. The Nittany Lions have just five wins against the Buckeyes since 2000. Add in the dispiriting news unveiled late Monday night that standout running back Journey Brown might miss the season because of an undisclosed medical condition, and the road to beating Ohio State just got tougher.
Rutgers
Outlook: Hope has returned to Piscataway, N.J., in the form of new/old coach Greg Schiano. Wins on the football field might take a little longer to materialize. The Scarlet Knights haven’t won more than four games in a season since 2014 and had just three total in the last two years and none in the Big Ten. Don’t expect much different this season.
Coaching them up: Schiano is entering his first season during his second stint at Rutgers, where he went 68-67 from 2001-11 with the Scarlet Knights. He left for a rather unsuccessful stint coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after a year away from the game that included a stop as defensive coordinator at Ohio State, the prodigal son has returned home.
Reason to cheer: The bar couldn’t be any lower for Rutgers in 2020 considering the rebuild Schiano faces. Anything the Scarlet Knights can do to set the foundation for the future is a positive step forward. A first Big Ten win since 2017 would certainly qualify.
Reason to jeer: Just one team (Akron) scored fewer than Rutgers’ 13.2 points per game last season, and the Scarlet Knights’ scoring efforts in the Big Ten were even more dismal at 5.7 points per game. Don’t expect that to change in a hurry. New offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson doesn’t have much to work with, as Nebraska transfer Noah Vedral — last seen playing for the Cornhuskers in March in the Big Ten basketball tournament — will challenge Artur Sitkowski for the starting job.