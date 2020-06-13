CHAMPAIGN — Corey Evans remembers watching Saddiq Bey play as a junior for Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.
Sort of, at least. Evans was in the gym when Bey played. The 6-foot-8 forward just didn’t do much to catch his eye.
“I didn’t even note him,” said Evans, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals. “Four or five months later, he’s a four-star prospect. Two years later, he’s going to the NBA in the first round. That happens every year with guys in that mold. Guys that were no-name prospects that were right there and kind of developed overnight and became high-major sensations and are now NBA guys.”
Those opportunities don’t currently exist. The NCAA placed a moratorium on in-person recruiting when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in early March. Programs can still contact recruits virtually, but the spring evaluation periods were wiped out first and the summer evaluation periods were next when the dead period was extended through July 31.
Class of 2021 recruits have been robbed of the same opportunity Bey — and countless others — used to make their name. Unranked until January of his senior year, Bey turned out to be a four-star prospect, signed with Villanova and used a breakout sophomore season this past year with the Wildcats to turn into a borderline lottery pick.
The 2021 class might get a bit of a reprieve, though. While it’s not yet official, the tentative plan is to replace the spring and summer evaluation periods with new ones from Aug. 6-9, Sept. 4-6 and Oct. 9-11.
“We’re hoping so, right?” Evans said about that plan. “If these eval periods are implemented for August and September, we know we’re going to see the best basketball possible and the best talent possible. What that product might look like might not be as great compared to years prior. Just like, I think, when the NBA comes back, it’s not going to be the NBA product compared back to December, but it’s better than nothing. You hope that ’21 class has a chance to be properly evaluated, whether that’s for the high-major level or mid-major level or low-major level.”
The Class of 2022 is in a different spot than the rising high school seniors. The former at least has a shot at their own prime breakout opportunity next spring and summer should things return to normal. How the 2022 class is recruited, though, will still change.
“Most of those guys were never even evaluated by colleges,” Evans said. “If we get back to the regular normal next spring and summer, these schools are going to have to invest a lot more time and energy into that 2022 class where in the past there was a runway.
“You at least knew certain prospects and certain targets. That’s not going to be the case next year. This was usually the time that maybe there’s an 8 a.m. game on a Saturday and it’s, ‘Let’s go sneak over to the 16U game and see so-and-so play.’ For those schools that might be ahead in ‘21, if they can get ahead in ‘22 somehow more power to them.”
The extended dead period that wiped out spring recruiting and will do the same to the summer hasn’t just effected players and coaches. Evans’ job is recruiting. No games means no evaluations means a hit on providing accurate rankings.
“I’ve been out of my element for sure,” Evans said. “I’m someone that likes to be live. I like to have a great feel for things while I evaluate. The first month or so, it was difficult, but we could still do our work credibly and accurately because we had high school film to go off. Now, it’s June, and prospects change overnight. That film from December is practically obsolete.
“Some workouts have started to pop up, and we’re watching those virtually. Even with that, it’s difficult to properly gauge. Some of these videos, all you’re seeing is the good, not the bad. It has not been the easiest to accurately and precisely evaluate.”
Evans said he watched a pair of workouts last weekend — virtually, of course — put on by programs located in South Carolina and Florida. Right now, that’s the only option for potential recruits. That and staying in shape and staying patient.
Evans has to do the latter himself.
“By now, I might have seen a prospect two or three times this spring to where I’m only watching them once or twice on game film, but it’s five or six months ago,” he said. “I’m not traveling whatsoever. I’m not interacting as much with coaches. I’m not developing those sincere relationships. You’re banking on that trust you had with other people in the past rather than trying to develop newer, better relationships with the kids that might be at games or the coaches that might be at games. It’s kind of like a stalling pattern.”