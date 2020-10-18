Collge Basketball Extra | Q&A with Washington Post's Emily Giambalvo
We head back east for the latest stop on our preseason tour of the Big Ten, with the Washington Post’s Emily Giambalvo breaking down the new-look Maryland Terrapins:
Who does Maryland need to step into a
bigger role this season?
I think both Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins will need to step into larger roles as juniors, and the team’s success will depend on them doing so. Both were fairly inconsistent last year, but I think if they can become players who are essentially guaranteed to score in double figures each game, Maryland will be in a much better spot. To me, they’ll share the responsibility of filling the void left by the graduation of Anthony Cowan Jr.
Ayala will take over as the team’s point guard, and he has some experience with that at Maryland so it shouldn’t be too much of a challenge. I’ve always seen him as someone who has a calm and mature presence on the court, and I think that’ll serve him well. Wiggins will need to take over Cowan’s role as the go-to player who can hit shots in big moments. He’s already proved he can do that in his college career, but Cowan served as Maryland’s game-on-the-line, three-point shooter, and Wiggins will need to fill that role.
Which newcomer,
freshman or transfer, might have biggest
immediate impact?
Forward Jairus Hamilton, a transfer from Boston College, is the most intriguing newcomer who seems poised to make an immediate impact. He averaged almost 10 points per game last season. But his waiver still hasn’t been approved, which is remarkable given the number of other players around the country who have already received waivers. So there’s still a chance he can’t play this season. But if he does, he’ll give Maryland some much-needed depth in the frontcourt and likely play starter minutes.
What’s the general vibe from (or about) the
Terrapins heading into this season?
I think what’s interesting is that I wouldn’t necessarily be surprised if Maryland finishes in the top four or the bottom four of the Big Ten. Last year, it felt fairly certain that Maryland would have a strong season. This year, there are so many variables — Hamilton’s waiver, whether Wiggins develops into the surefire NBA prospect some expect him to be, center Chol Marial’s health and if he can play significant minutes, whether Alabama graduate transfer Galin Smith can at least somewhat fill the frontcourt void left by Jalen Smith’s departure, and so forth.
There’s still a bit of uncertainty about how this group will perform — even if it’ll be an NCAA tournament team — but there is plenty of potential on the roster. I do have a lot of confidence in how Darryl Morsell will take over as a leader. He’s a senior and will be a four-year starter. He’s a good spokesperson for the team who manages to be serious, insightful and occasionally hilarious.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).