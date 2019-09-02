+21 UI Volleyball vs. Tennessee 2019 Illinois vs. Tennessee in a NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

CHAMPAIGN — Chris Tamas crafted a purposefully difficult nonconference schedule for his Illinois volleyball team. The Big Ten is the best conference in the country. Every match will be a challenge. So the Illini coach wanted his team to get a feel for that in the first month of the season.

Two matches in? Mission accomplished. Sixth-ranked Illinois found itself on the other end of a disappearing 2-0 lead in Sunday afternoon’s rematch with No. 19 Tennessee, but the end result was the same.

Another five-set match against the Volunteers in three days, another Illini victory as Jacqueline Quade led the way again in the 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 21-25, 15-8 victory at Huff Hall.

“I don’t want to always get to fifth sets, but our record there is pretty good right now,” Tamas said. “There’s some kind of confidence once we get there, but obviously we don’t want to get there that often.

“It’s always good when you can beat a ranked opponent — both home and away. I think it gives them the confidence that they can perform under these types of moments. It’s not always easy to be out there under the bright lights with 4,000 screaming fans. It’s difficult to do. To get that play under their belt is a huge deal. Hopefully we can be one week better next week.”

Sunday’s win was Illinois’ second straight in five sets this season — Friday’s victory at Tennessee the first. Since Tamas arrived at Illinois prior to the 2017 season, the Illini are 13-4 in five-set matches, and the challenge of the remaining nonconference schedule means they might face another.

Up next is a trip to Iowa City, Iowa, for the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge and matches against No. 13 Washington on Friday and Colorado on Sunday. Both teams made the NCAA tournament last season, and so did four of the other five teams that will round out Illinois’ nonconference slate. Of those four, Marquette is also ranked No. 16 nationally.

“First game jitters are out,” said Diana Brown, a redshirt freshman setter who had 43 assists, 11 digs and three blocks in Sunday’s victory against the Volunteers.

“To win two five-set matches is pretty great in the learning experience in the first weekend,” Brown continued. “We’re going to have a tough time, but this is just the beginning of Illinois volleyball.”

The resiliency Illinois showed in fending off Tennessee’s comeback attempt was a positive from the first weekend. So was completing the five-set comeback Friday in Knoxville, Tenn.

“They know that’s a part of being in this conference and part of the (nonconference) schedule that we put together,” Tamas said. “I’d rather build that into them now than to wait to find out the first weekend of the Big Ten. I think it was a real valuable experience for them.”

Illinois’ top three attackers Sunday were the same from Friday’s win. Quade paced the team for the second straight match with 22 kills, while Ashlyn Fleming (12) and Megan Cooney (10) reached double figures for the second match in a row, too.

It was freshman Kennedy Collins, though, that delivered the winner in the fifth set. The kill the Zion native hammered into the middle of the floor to finish off Tennessee was her ninth of the match.

“This isn’t a team that’s ever going to give up,” Quade said. “It’s a little scary when you’re up two and they take two on you and they kind of have the momentum. Seeing how we responded to that was pretty awesome. We just came out really strong in that fifth set.

“I feel like fifth sets it’s kind of do or die. You just really have to go for it. I think we’re really good as a team where we’re not scared to make errors. Errors are going to happen whether you’re trying not to make an error or not. It’s just going for it and knowing we have each others’ backs.”

Illinois wasn’t perfect in its rematch with Tennessee. Far from it. Service errors piled up Sunday, and they weren’t the kind Tamas is OK with. Aggressive errors? Fine. Anything else? Not so much.

The Illini still managed to find a way to win, though. They did so for the second straight match with a pieced together lineup with injuries still sidelining outside hitters Beth Prince and Bruna Vrankovic and setter Mica Allison.

That breeds some confidence heading into Friday’s showdown with Washington.

“Winning fifth sets is not easy,” Quade said. “The fact we can do that in a lot of different situations is really cool. Hopefully moving forward try to stay out of that situation as much as we can, but it’s good to know that we have that in us.”