BLOOMINGTON — Oakwood/Salt Fork is making the most of its first-ever berth in an IHSA dual-team state tournament.
Coach Mike Glosser's Comets fended off IC Catholic 39-31 in Friday's Class 1A quarterfinals at Grossinger Motors Arena to ensure a dual-team state trophy is returning to Vermilion County.
O/SF's success was dispersed throughout its lineup, which typically thrives more at the lower weights.
Freshman Tyler Huchel got the dual against the Knights started on a positive note, collecting a 61-second pinfall at 113 pounds.
With his team trailing IC Catholic 8-6 through three matches, sophomore Carter Chambliss authored a 4-1 decision at 132 to put O/SF back in front.
The lead was short-lived, but the Comets regained it at 15-14 via a 57-second pinfall from senior Reef Pacot at 145.
Once again behind on the scoreboard, this time 19-15, O/SF strung together two consecutive triumphs. Junior Bryson Capansky snared the 160 win via a 43-second pinfall, and junior Dalton Brown followed with a fall in 2 minutes, 22 seconds at 170 to propel the Comets ahead 27-19.
A forfeit win at 195 gave O/SF a 33-24 advantage with three matches remaining. IC Catholic wins at 220 and 285 didn't offer enough points, and the Comets gained another forfeit victory at 106 to conclude the dual.
O/SF will meet Yorkville Christian at 9 a.m. Saturday in a Class 1A state semifinal dual at Bloomington. The Comets then draw either Coal City or Lena-Winslow in either a state-championship or third-place contest, both at 6 p.m. Saturday.
In Friday's other dual-team state action, both Mahomet-Seymour and Le Roy/Tri-Valley suffered a season-ending defeat.
The Bulldogs were ousted from the Class 2A bracket via a 50-23 quarterfinal loss to Washington. M-S boasted just four match winners in the dual: senior Caden Hatton at 113 (fall), senior Brennan Houser at 182 (16-1 technical fall), senior Mateo Casillas at 195 (fall) and senior Camden Harms at 285 (fall).
The Panthers were handed a 65-6 loss by Coal City in the Class 1A quarterfinals. Le Roy/Tri-Valley's only points occurred after a forfeit at 106.