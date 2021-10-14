CHAMPAIGN — There’s precedent for what occurred between 4:01 and 4:07 p.m. Wednesday outside St. Thomas More High School.
For most of what occurred, anyway.
The Oakwood/Salt Fork and STM boys’ soccer teams needed penalty kicks to decide a 2016 Class 1A regional champion on the Sabers’ field. The Comets prevailed 3-2 in the shootout.
O/SF coach Eric Fenton was in charge of that Comets team. STM coach Jake Sellett was a junior athlete for those Sabers.
Just shy of five years later, the same two programs met at the same location with a similar situation in front of them. Only difference being the shootout’s winner would advance to a regional championship match. Oh, and the penalty kicks played out nearly 24 hours after the semifinal contest originally started.
A scoreless tie through 100 minutes of action Tuesday couldn’t be immediately followed with a shootout because of darkness.
So the Comets and Sabers reconvened the next day.
“I just tried not thinking about it,” O/SF junior keeper Josh Ruch said.
“You think about it the whole day leading up to it — (but) not in a nervous way. I think we were all pretty confident,” Comets senior Joe Lashuay added. “That was definitely weird.”
Turns out 2021’s outcome was the same as 2016’s, too.
Four different O/SF players found the back of the net, Ruch made one save and the sixth-seeded Comets stunned the top-seeded Sabers 4-2 in penalty kicks. Their reward is a 4 p.m. Friday regional title matchup against fourth-seeded Monticello, which knocked off fifth-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden 7-0 in Wednesday’s originally-scheduled second semifinal.
“It’s awesome, especially when I look at the fact we only have two seniors,” Fenton said. “Just to get this experience now, not only do we get the chance to see where we can go this year, but it sets up even better for the future.”
O/SF (18-7) lost to STM (16-6) by a 3-1 margin back on Sept. 20 in Champaign. But the squads trended in opposite directions after that game, as the Comets won nine of their next 10 matches while the Sabers dropped five of their next seven ahead of the regional semifinal.
Even so, O/SF was facing a couple distinct disadvantages in the shootout.
First, the Comets had to make trips from two different high schools, whereas the Sabers were right at home.
“We went out a little early and went over to our field, took some kicks to get loose there,” Fenton said. “Practiced PKs so we weren’t doing it in front of them. I don’t know how much we were going to be scouting each other anyway, but might as well take every advantage we could.”
Second, O/SF leading scorer Grant Powell was still sidelined after suffering a head injury Tuesday.
The Comets offered themselves an extra road block in the form of a “miscommunication,” according to Fenton. O/SF won the pre-shootout coin toss and got to decide whether it’d kick first or second.
Fenton wanted the Comets to kick first. He didn’t relay that to Lashuay, who told the officials they’d kick second.
“As soon as he told me I was like, ‘Whatever happens, it was meant to be,’” Fenton said. “Whether we shoot first or second, it’s not going to change anything in the end.”
STM faced a significant issue as soon as the shootout began. Junior standout Martin Mondala booted the Sabers’ opening kick off the goal post to Ruch’s left.
What was Ruch thinking in that moment?
“That we have this one in the bag,” Ruch said.
Fenton turned to Lashuay as his leadoff man. Lashuay won a state wrestling championship at 160 pounds last June.
He went low to STM senior keeper Blake Staab’s right and put O/SF ahead.
“It was good to start it off the right way,” Lashuay said. “It was just a cool experience. Weird experience, too.”
A string of successful kicks followed from junior Daniel Messeh (STM), freshman Macen Phillips (O/SF), junior Immanuel Nwosu (STM) and sophomore Brody Taflinger (O/SF).
Sabers junior Cabott Craft stepped up for his try with STM trailing 3-2. He went low to Ruch’s left — same as Mondala — and watched as Ruch sprawled across the six-yard box to gobble up the ball.
“It’s just where they’re standing. That’s what (assistant coach Landon Turner) told me,” said Ruch, who for the second consecutive day donned a Spider-Man-themed jersey that used to be Turner’s. “If you’re a little bit more to the right, then they go the left of me. And if they’re straight on they go to the right.”
Comets freshman Saul Carillo then was tasked with sealing his team’s victory. He blasted the ball top shelf to Staab’s left as Staab lunged and appeared to get a fingertip or two on the ball.
“It’s just crazy,” Lashuay said, “and we’re all so excited.”
In fact, Staab appeared to guess correctly on three of O/SF’s four tries, with only Lashuay’s bid leaving the goalkeeper frozen. It was a strong look for an individual who served as STM’s keeper in just two matches all season.
“Blake Staab is a warrior and a leader,” Sellett said. “Blake stepped up because Blake’s a leader and he wanted to. He guessed the right way and made good dives but just got unlucky, and that’s what soccer comes down to sometimes.”
Though the Sabers were left with a bitter taste in their mouths Wednesday, they can gain some comfort from the fact just four of their 20 varsity roster members are graduating at the end of the school year.
“We have a great foundation,” Sellett said. “They care about each other. They hate the way this feels. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back who are talented players.”
Fenton gets to test his even-younger roster — two seniors among 18 varsity athletes — at least one more time this season.
The Comets hope to atone for a pair of regular-season defeats to Monticello, by 4-3 and 4-0 margins, and win their first regional plaque since — you guessed it — 2016.
“Whatever we did, I guess it worked,” Fenton said. “I put three first-year players out of the four (penalty kickers). They stepped up and buried it. I was very happy with that performance.”
Sages storm to final. Monticello didn’t let past results cloud its head during Wednesday’s second Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional semifinal.
The Sages won for the third time this season against St. Joseph-Ogden, with the fourth-seeded Sages routing the fifth-seeded Spartans 7-0 to book a spot in Friday’s championship match.
“They say it’s always hard to beat a team three times in a year,” Monticello coach Dan Burkybile said. “We don’t have, in my mind, a marquee win this year, so we’re kind of still searching for that. A regional title, that’s a marquee win in my mind. So we’re right on track.”
Senior Dylan Ginalick produced a hat trick plus one assist for the Sages (18-5-1) to go with two goals and two assists from junior Biniam Lienhart and single tallies from junior Cohen Neighbors and sophomore Rylan Good against the Spartans (13-9-1).
“Offensively, we’re really clicking, and it’s at the perfect time of the year,” Burkybile said. “Biniam and Dylan are monsters in the middle, and Rylan and Levi (Stephens) on the wings are two speed merchants that are really nice to have.”
Monticello’s next task is again posting a third victory over one specific team.
The Sages, who last won a regional title in 2019 and are seeking their fourth since Burkybile took over the program in 2013, defeated sixth-seeded Oakwood/Salt Fork twice during the regular season.
“They’re very physical,” Burkybile said of the Comets. “We’re excited for the opportunity.”