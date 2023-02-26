BLOOMINGTON — Mike Glosser’s 18-month-old son couldn’t stop cheering. And the toddler had plenty to be excited about.
His dad coached the Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling team to a fourth-place finish in the Class 1A dual-team state tournament, with the Comets concluding their run Saturday evening inside Grossinger Motors Arena.
O/SF followed a 39-31 quarterfinal victory over IC Catholic on Friday by dropping a semifinal dual to Yorkville Christian, 47-24, and falling 46-23 in the third-place dual with Lena-Winslow/Stockton.
The Comets’ first-ever dual-team state berth resulted in their first-ever trophy on such a stage.
“I’ve tried to act like I’m not overly excited, but it’s a super neat thing,” Glosser said while his son offered a few emphatic “woo” shouts in the background. “I’m super excited for the kids. ... It’s starting to settle in that they made it, and they’re going to remember it for the rest of their lives.”
Match winners for O/SF against Lena-Winslow/Stockton were sophomore Pedro Rangel at 126 (pinfall), sophomore Carter Chambliss at 132 (fall), senior Reef Pacot at 145 (17-7 major decision), sophomore Brayden Edwards at 106 (7-0 decision) and freshman Tyler Huchel at 113 (15-6 major decision).
Versus Yorkville Christian, the Comets logged four contested match wins — from Rangel at 126 (7-1 decision), Pacot at 145 (fall), senior Doug Myers at 220 (fall) and Edwards at 106 (4-0 decision).
“We walked down the line and told the guys, ‘Win like a champion, lose like a champion,’” Glosser said. “I’m very proud of my kids, because they’re handling it well.”
Earlier this month, O/SF captured its first team regional championship since 2009. That paired with all but three of Glosser’s state-rostered wrestlers being underclassmen might have led some outsiders to believe the Comets wouldn’t go far beyond that regional.
“A lot of people would say we’ve outkicked our coverage this year, and that’s fine,” Glosser said. “But our kids are never satisfied, and they keep believing.”
Tigers’ Tyler leads girls. Jurdan Tyler’s first competitive wrestling season ended with the Urbana junior having her hand raised at the center of the mat.
Tyler recorded a pinfall win in 2 minutes, 30 seconds over Oak Park-River Forest’s Sarah Epshtein on Saturday, giving Tyler third place in the IHSA girls’ state wrestling 235-pound bracket.
“It felt surreal, but it felt so realistic because I had to work for it,” said Tyler, the first IHSA girls’ state medalist in Tigers history. “In the beginning of the match, I almost got pinned. ... When I didn’t give up, I was like, ‘Oh, now I have to win.’ It just made my life better.”
Tyler dropped her championship semifinal earlier Saturday by fall to Belleville East’s Kiara Ganey, who went on to win the 235 title.
Tyler recovered to win her last two matches, including the third-place bout.
“I’m so glad I didn’t let that keep me down,” Tyler said. “Now, it’s time to perfect and protect my craft to get a higher number.”
Also collecting a girls’ state medal on Saturday was Unity junior Lexi Ritchie.
Last season’s 155 state champion secured fourth place in this year’s bracket, ending her run with a 20-9 major-decision loss to Palatine’s Jasmine Hernandez.
Ritchie won four consecutive matches after losing her Friday preliminary, including a 68-second pinfall in the wrestleback quarterfinals over her prelims opponent, Peotone’s Kiernan Farmer.
Unity senior Ava Vasey bowed out in the 140 wrestleback quarterfinals on Saturday, taking a 7-2 decision defeat from Oak Forest’s Sabrina Sifuentez.