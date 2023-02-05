LAWRENCEVILLE — Every time someone would come up to Mike Glosser on Saturday with an update on how the team standings looked at the Class 1A Lawrenceville Regional, the Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling coach had a direct reply.
“Get away from me,” Glosser said with a laugh on Saturday evening, hours after watching his Comets secure a long-awaited regional championship. “I didn’t want to know.”
The 12th-year coach of the Comets is more than OK to know the results now. And for everyone around the state to know what his group accomplished roughly 115 miles south of their home base in Vermilion County.
Oakwood/Salt Fork compiled 2121/2 points, 28 points better than runner-up Robinson, to win the program its first regional title since 2009. It’s also the first regional title for the co-op formed with athletes from both Oakwood and Salt Fork. The Comets will wrestle again as a team on Feb. 21 against Anna-Jonesboro in a dual match at the Vandalia Sectional.
But Glosser’s group will send eight wrestlers to next weekend’s Carterville Sectional after four won regional titles, three placed second and one secured a third-place finish.
“It makes it nice because you preach to the kids that to make something like his happen, you need everyone,” Glosser said. “To see all the kids go out there and compete for some team points, knowing the importance of it, they all bought in. I’m so proud.”
Oakwood/Salt Fork relied on its strength in the lower weights and middle weights to win regional titles on Saturday.
Reef Pacot continued his dominant senior season at 145 pounds, pinning Braydon Olmstead of Cumberland in only 47 seconds to win a regional title. Pacot is now 41-2.
Sophomores Brayden Edwards at 106 and Pedro Rangel at 126, along with junior Bryson Capasky at 152, all won regional titles for the Comets. Freshmen Tyler Huchel at 113 and Jack Ajster at 120, along with sophomore Carter Chambliss at 132, took home second-place finishes and senior Doug Myers at 195 will join them in Carterville after placing third.
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm finished third in Lawrenceville, compiling 164 points and relying on a host of seniors. The Tigers produced two regional champions in seniors Hayden Weaver at 132 and Craig Johnson at 182. Sophomore Jonathan Irelan at 106, along with seniors Jacob Pyle at 170 and Tre Ramirez at 220 placed second. Seniors Garyson McBride at 126 and Houston Bryant at 152 placed third.
The Oakwood/Salt Fork contingent, meanwhile, enjoyed some pizza on the long bus ride home Saturday night. They’ll have another long bus ride to Carterville next week, but Glosser was glad his wrestlers could enjoy a long-awaited moment for the program.
“I’m giving them their cheat meal right now,” he said with a laugh. “They earned it.”
Le Roy Regional
Panthers finish atop standings. Host Le Roy/Tri-Valley edged Unity by two points for the regional championship. The Panthers recorded 2241/2 points compared to 2221/2 by the Rockets. St. Joseph-Ogden was third with 114 points.
Le Roy/Tri-Valley will send 10 wrestlers to the Clinton Sectional before facing host El Paso-Gridley in a dual sectional match on Feb. 21. Sophomore Brady Mouser at 106, junior Connor Lyons at 145, senior Ethan Conaty at 160 and junior Jacob Bischoff at 220 all won regional titles for the Panthers.
Unity will have nine wrestlers at Clinton, with six claiming regional titles on Saturday. Nick Nosler, the reigning state runner-up at 195, improved to 45-2 on the season after securing a technical fall against St. Thomas More junior Brody Cuppernell in the title match. Freshman Hunter Shike at 126, sophomore Kaden Inman at 138, sophomore Ryan Rink at 152, senior Kyus Root at 170 and sophomore Hunter Eastin at 182 added regional championships for Unity on Saturday.
Freshman Travis McCarter at 106, junior Halen Daly at 145 and junior Thayden Root at 160 also advanced for Unity.
Sophomore Holden Brazelton secured the other area regional title in Le Roy. The SJ-O standout moved his record to 42-2 after pinning Clinton sophomore Cayden Poole in 1:40 in the title match.
Brazelton, plus seniors Hunter Ketchum at 182 and Owen Birt at 220, will represent the Spartans at the sectional meet.
Pontiac Regional
Trio of Falcons win. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher had three wrestlers win regional championships, helping the Falcons place third with 146 points at the 11-team meet.
Sophomore Carson Maxey at 145, junior Aiden Sancken at 195 and junior Aydin Cornell at 285 all placed first in their respective weight classes for the Falcons, who wound up with six Clinton Sectional qualifiers.
Hoopeston Area placed fourth at the meet and will also have six wrestlers in Clinton. Freshmen Charlie Flores at 106, Aiden Bell at 126, Rasiah Jones at 132 and Ceaser Espinoza at 138 all placed second for the Cornjerkers.