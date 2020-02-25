MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Branden Comia’s two-run home run in the fourth inning helped Illinois (3-3) erase its early deficit Sunday against West Virginia. That was all the run support freshman Cole Kirschsieper needed.
The 5-foot-10 lefthander struck out four and walked zero in six innings, and sophomore Aidan Maldonado’s first career save closed out the Illini’s 2-1 victory at Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Kirschsieper gave up just a single run in the top of the first inning before settling in to notch his first career win. Maldonado struggled with his command, walking three in three innings, but allowed just one hit in the save.
Comia’s home run was his first of the season. Illini junior designated hitter Alex Steinbach went 2 for 3, while junior center fielder Taylor Jackson extended his hitting streak to six games and scored on Comia’s home run
In women’s golf
Wang leads UI. Illinois put together its best round Monday to finish ninth at the Westbrook Invitational at Westbrook Village Golf Course in Peoria, Ariz. The Illini shot a 6-under 282 during the third round, with four golfers finishing under par individually.
Illinois wound up with a 3-under 861 for the tournament, with Mississippi State carding a 32-under 832 to win the event.
Sophomore Crystal Wang shot a 3-under 69 on Monday to tie for 19th individually at 3-under. Fellow sophomore Kornkamol Sukaree fired a 1-under 71 in the final round and finished in a tie for 24th at 2-under. Senior Tristyn Nowlin and freshman Siyan Chen also 71s on Monday.
In softball
Illini can’t stop Bears. Illinois used a strong third inning to build an early lead on Baylor, but the host Bears rallied late for a 5-4 victory on Sunday during the finale of the Baylor Inviational in Waco, Texas.
Sophomore right fielder Danielle Davis was responsible for all of the early runs for the Illini (7-5). Davis’ RBI single in the top of the first inning drove in freshman third baseman Delaney Rummell, and Davis followed that up with a three-run home run — her third of the season — in the top of the third inning.
Baylor responded with two runs in the fifth and what turned out to be the winning run in the sixth inning off Illinois starter Addy Jarvis, who gave up five runs on eight hits.
In women’s tennis
Huskies solve Illini. Illinois couldn’t keep up its momentum on the West Coast, following its Friday win at Oregon with a loss to No. 20 Washington on Sunday. The Illini claimed the doubles point before the Huskies rallied for a 4-1 victory.
Junior Sasha Belaya and freshman Emily Casati teamed up for a 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles to put Illinois ahead early. The Illini clinched the doubles point behind a 7-6(9) victory at No. 1 doubles by junior Emilee Duong and freshman Josie Frazier.