CHAMPAIGN — Alexander Capka-Jones was able to turn a strong camp performance at Illinois last week into an immediate scholarship offer.
A commitment from the 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior college receiver didn’t happen as quickly. Bret Bielema and his coaching staff had to wait a few days, but the Illini added another experienced player in a busy offseason with Capka-Jones announcing his commitment to the Illini on Sunday.
“I want to thank God for blessing me with the multiple opportunities to play at the highest level and for continuing to guide me and my family,” Capka-Jones wrote in a note posted to social media. “My family has helped me accomplish so much, and I wouldn’t be where I am without them. … I am very grateful to coaches at the University of Illinois for investing a scholarship in me and giving me the opportunity to play in the Big Ten! I am 100 percent committed to the University of Illinois.”
Capka-Jones’ commitment marks the sixth total — and fourth this offseason — for Illinois from a junior college player. The Illini initially signed Pearl River C.C. (Miss.) cornerback Kaleb Patterson and Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) offensive lineman Dez’Mond Schuster last December. Since then, Bielema and Co. have added Butler C.C. (Kan.) outside linebacker Laine Jenkins, Saddleback College (Calif.) offensive lineman Will Leys, Golden West College (Calif.) cornerback Prince Ford and now Capka-Jones.
Illinois’ six junior college additions round out what turned into a varied haul heading into the 2023 season. The Illini also added 21 high school recruits — eight of which enrolled early — and then hit the transfer portal for seven more newcomers.
Capka-Jones caught 36 passes for 541 yards and six touchdowns last season at Moorpark College (Calif.) to lead the Raiders. He also had 26 receptions for 353 yards and one touchdown as a freshman in 2021.
Capka-Jones starred at Oak Park (Calif.) has a high school receiver. The two-time Canyon League Wide Receiver of the Year had 136 catches for 2,129 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career for the Eagles.
Capka-Jones had a preferred walk-on offer from Texas A&M, but the bulk of his recruitment after two seasons at Moorpark College was at a lower level. He had other offers from Idaho State, Morehead State, Tennessee Tech and Valparaiso.