QUINCY — Danville, here come the Cobras.
The Parkland men’s basketball team will end its season at Mary Miller Center, playing in the NJCAA Division II national tournament next week on the campus of Danville Area Community College, after a convincing 76-58 win against John Wood on Sunday during the Region 24 championship game.
The third-seeded Cobras (23-7) pulled their second tournament upset in as many days with Sunday’s win against the top-seeded and host Blazers.
“We were really locked in the last three games,” Parkland coach Anthony Figueroa said. “Everybody was on the same page.”
The win advances Parkland to its ninth overall trip to the national tournament and third in the last five seasons. The Cobras find out their first-round foe on Tuesday. Carter Jeffries was a big reason why the Cobras prevailed on Sunday. The 6-foot-5 guard delivered a game-high 31 points and mad six three-pointers.
Sophomore forward Bruno Williams contributed 14 points and six rebounds, while sophomore center Joey Saracco and sophomore guard Charles Campbell Jr. each finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
“We were a little lucky that John Wood was missing some shots they normally make,” Figueroa said. “We are really proud of our guys and excited they get to experience the national tournament.”