CHAMPAIGN — Top-seeded Danville Area Community College punched its ticket to nationals — hosted by the Jaguars — with a commanding 71-47 win against host Parkland College on Sunday.
DACC was in control from the tip in the Region 24 men's basketball championship game, racing to a 38-16 halftime lead. Ramalle Arnold had 16 points and Kendall Taylor 12 rebounds for the Jaguars.
Jabryn Anderson had 12 points to lead the Cobras.
DACC advances to the NJCAA Division II national tournament, which opens March 21 at Mary Miller Gym. Pairings will be announced Tuesday.