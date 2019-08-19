SHELBY, N.C. — An infield single in the bottom of the ninth inning early Tuesday morning ended the American Legion World Series hopes of Danville Post 210 senior baseball.
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Post 56's Nicholas Layland roped a Dalton Dalbey offering to Kotah Broeker at second base, and Broeker was unable to come up with it cleanly. Andrew Gregersen scored from third as a result, lifting the Bandits to a 4-3 victory over the Speakers.
The semifinal's start was delayed almost four hours due to poor weather, and a game light on hitting followed.
Broeker singled home Ernest Plummer in the first inning to give Post 210 a 1-0 edge. That'd last until the third, when Post 56 produced three runs on just one hit off Mason Ecker. The key blow was a two-run double from Randon Hostert.
Ecker lasted 6 2/3 frames for the Speakers and came away without a pitching decision. He permitted just one hit in that stretch.
Post 210 was down to its last strike multiple times in the seventh inning, but Logan Spicer looped a two-out, two-run single to left-center to tie the tilt at 3.
Gregersen led off the Bandits' half of the ninth with his squad's second hit, a soft single up the middle. He later stole second and advanced to third on a groundout to set up Layland's heroics.
This marked the best-ever finish in Speakers history, in their first trip to the American Legion World Series.
