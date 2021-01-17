CHAMPAIGN — Dan Vogelsang and the St. Joseph-Ogden boys' soccer team parted ways in the fall of 2019, after four seasons of Vogelsang directing the program.
He quickly made his way to St. Thomas More to serve as an assistant coach under friend James Johnson, the longtime leader of the Sabers' boys' and girls' squads. But the STM girls didn't have a spring 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And then, last May, Johnson decided to leave the prep ranks to coach the Parkland women's soccer team.
"He asked me what my future plans were: Go to Parkland with him or potentially take over the STM program," Vogelsang said. "I thought heading over to Parkland would be an awesome opportunity."
That opportunity has transformed in the months since, because Johnson resigned from his role with the Cobras in September.
"I kind of bit off more than I could chew with two new jobs," Johnson said. "I’m teaching over at (Champaign) Central now, so it was just a little bit much, and I’m kind of enjoying a year off soccer."
So how did Parkland fill this sudden vacancy?
"The assistant coaches, we kind of voted and said we need somebody to take the lead," Vogelsang said, "and we decided that I would approach the school and I would try to find out about the lead."
That's how Vogelsang came to be the Cobras' interim coach, with Steve Whiteley, Megan Herrig and Lindsey Taylor staying on as his assistants.
"I’m on cloud nine. It’s an amazing opportunity," Vogelsang said. "I’m still sometimes waking up every day going, 'Am I really doing this?'"
Vogelsang's first year with the SJ-O boys in 2016 resulted in a 14-7-2 record, and he finished his tenure with the Spartans carrying a 37-44-12 ledger.
Vogelsang played soccer in Germany between 1991 and 1995 and at Washington High near Peoria.
Vogelsang is taking over a collegiate program that has struggled since qualifying for the 2016 NJCAA Division I national tournament.
The Cobras' last two coaches — Johnson and Jason Gough — haven't led the team during a single game, and Parkland put up a 17-28-3 record in its last three seasons, which were coached by Tim Notz.
The Cobras did not play in the fall of 2020 because of the pandemic and are slated to open their spring 2021 regular season on April 5 with a home match against Lewis & Clark.
"More just trying to find out the capabilities of the players and trying to build and start those relationships," Vogelsang said of his approach to his team's fall and winter meetings. "We spent a lot of time when we were on the pitch focusing on that, understanding where players are at so we can start planning for the season."
Vogelsang acknowledged the benefit of not being thrust into matches right away as a first-time college coach.
"I was extremely nervous because that’s a big step," Vogelsang said. "Working with the players on the team and just the approach that we're taking of how we're trying to rebuild the program, and the acceptance of the players as well, has really given me the confidence now going into this year."
Johnson said he wishes Vogelsang and the Cobras nothing but the best moving forward.
"I have no doubt they’re going to carry on a great program and get that program in the right direction," Johnson said. "It was a tough decision, but I've got to do what’s best for the players in the end. I knew I couldn’t give them what they deserve."
Johnson said it'll be tough for him to stay off the sidelines for too long, given his soccer coaching tree dates back to 2007. He added that some high schools have reached out to him with coaching opportunities, but he's currently not accepting any job offers.
The IHSA hasn't contested any soccer this school year — nor since the 2019 boys' season ended – because of the pandemic.
"COVID’s so hard on so many different people. As a coach, it’s psychologically difficult to pour yourself into something you don’t know is going to happen," Johnson said. "In the end, you do have to kind of look after yourself a little bit."