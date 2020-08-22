CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu’s return for another season at Illinois changed the ceiling for the team’s 2020-21 season.
It also likely changed Andre Curbelo’s thoughts on what number he might wear during his freshman season.
Dosunmu has full and total claim on the No. 11 Curbelo wore at Long Island Lutheran and on the adidas Guantlet circuit with the New York Jayhawks. Curbelo donned several numbers representing Puerto Rico on the international stage, including Nos. 1, 7 and 10.
Curbelo is going a different route for his first season in orange and blue. It’s fitting, then, that the most hyped Illinois men’s basketball team since the 2004-05 season will have a guard wearing No. 5 (think Deron Williams) next to one in No. 11 (think Dee Brown).
Curbelo took care of his jersey announcement with a graphic posted to social media Friday. The rest of the Illinois freshmen numbers have yet to be released. That group — fellow guard Adam Miller in particular — is another factor driving the hype train surrounding the Illini.
The early returns from what are still small group workouts at Ubben Basketball Complex? Miller and Curbelo are living up to the hype that comes with being top-40 prospects in the 2020 class. Illinois coach Brad Underwood has paired the two together since they got on campus.
“They’re extremely competitive with each other,” Underwood said. “Having the shooting contests and free-throw contests and those things, you love their competitive fire.
“They only have one speed, which is go hard. We don’t have to prod them to get going.”
The addition of two more guards more than comfortable with the ball in their hands could help push Illinois where Underwood wants the team from a pace perspective. The Illini scored 657 points in transition last season — good enough for the 97th percentile — with Dosunmu ranking third nationally in that category.
Underwood has one goal in mind for the coming season. More points and faster. Now that Curbelo and Miller are part of the plan, it gives Underwood six guards to better accomplish that goal in addition to Dosunmu, seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams and now eligible sit-out transfer Austin Hutcherson.
Underwood got a chance to see what Dosunmu and Miller looked like playing off each other during their one season together at Morgan Park, which ended in a Class 3A state championship in 2018. Curbelo in the mix adds another top-level passer who thrives in transition.
“It gives you tremendous versatility with all three of those guys being able to do things with the ball, being able to do things in ball screens, being able to get a rebound and push it while the other two get out and run,” Underwood said. “That excites me a bunch, and it’s why I think we can play fast. … We’re going to plan on being in great, great shape because I want to play more uptempo, a little faster. We’ll see what all those changes mean on the defensive end. We’ve got some things in mind that were awfully good for us last year, but we’ve got to tweak some things on that end as well.”
Curbelo and Miller, of course, aren’t the only freshmen newcomers on the Illinois roster. The Illini frontcourt got its own depth boost with the addition of Coleman Hawkins and Brandon Lieb. While the team’s summer workouts remain in small groups and basic in terms of a focus on skill work, the 6-foot-10 Hawkins has caught Underwood’s eye, too.
“He is what I would say is your consummate stretch four that can really shoot it,” the Illini coach said. “He’s had days where he’s shot the cover off it.”
Lieb’s summer changed when Cockburn made his (second) return to campus following his own decision to forego the NBA draft and play another year at Illinois. The final player added to the roster for the 2020-21 season, Lieb will get the same challenge sophomore center Jermaine Hamlin faced a year ago in matching up day after day with the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Lieb had certain advantages at 7-foot and 210 pounds during his senior season at Deerfield. Those no longer exist with Cockburn his primary practice foil.
“You don’t run into 7-foot, 290 pounds and can move and do the things he can do,” Underwood said of Cockburn. “It probably goes back to Jermaine and how good Jermaine was at the end of the year just simply because it was an offensive game that had to develop playing against 290 pounds every day. At the other end of the court, it was trying to figure out how you go get a rebound going against 290 pounds.
“When you see it every day, you learn to figure it out and can form your game around that. Brandon’s been extremely impressive and works extremely hard. He’s eaten up the weight room with (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher). He’ll get better every single day when you go against Kof. There’s no doubt about that.”