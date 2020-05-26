CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football and men’s basketball student-athletes can start returning to campus June 3 in three different waves.
Returning student-athletes are first, followed by transfers and incoming freshmen and then student-athletes that might have higher risk indicators in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first round of the Illini’s return process for just those two sports is expected to take the rest of that week with voluntary workouts tentatively set to resume June 11 for those two sports.
The actual return process is a complex one, with multiple steps that will begin even before student-athletes make their way back to Champaign.
The first? Filling out an online questionnaire created by Illinois’ sports medicine staff about where the student-athletes have been and if they’ve been symptomatic or exposed to anyone that’s symptomatic.
“We will send that out closer to their projected return, get that information back and then we’ll finish stratifying their return based on the questionnaire and based on the doctors’ and CDC guidelines for things we need to be on the lookout for,” said Randy Ballard, Illinois’ director of sports medicine.
“That hasn’t all been finalized, but it’s going to be completely based on the questionnaire we sent out three or four days before they head back.”
Upon arrival back on campus, all student-athletes will be tested for the novel coronavirus and then quarantined together in single rooms in a campus residence hall. The end of the quarantine process will include another COVID-19 test.
“We will test on the front end and back end of that quarantine process, which may be different from some of our peers,” Ballard said. “Priorities one through five are the health and well-being of our student-athletes. Working hand in hand with experts on campus in community health, we’ve put together what we think is best.”
The end of the quarantine process will see student-athletes return to their regular housing arrangements. Returning student-athletes with off-campus apartments or houses can return home, while those that don’t will all live in available residence halls.
“There’s been a lot of back and forth and conversations about the right way to approach that,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. “There’s one train of thought that would say take everybody and put them together and sort of lock the doors and try and keep them from the outside world. The other train of thought, which is the one we’ve chosen to adopt, is recognizing that we’re not going to be able to lock the doors.
“These are grown people who are going to make their own decisions about how to spend their off hours. We can provide them guidance — we can make suggestions — but we would prefer to have them a little bit spaced out.”
The reasoning behind Illinois’ decision to allow student-athletes to live in their own on- or off-campus residences is rather straightforward. A potential positive COVID-19 test would not, in that scenario, lead to as wide of spread.
“We’re limiting that circle of touch to a group of two people who live with them in an apartment as opposed to seeing it run through an entire team that’s living in a group of 50 on a single floor of a residence hall,” Whitman said. “That’s our general approach. We’ll put them together at the outset and then send them out to their individual residences.”
The COVID-19 testing completed at the beginning and end of the initial quarantine won’t be the only testing. Part of Illinois’ plan for the return of student-athletes to campus includes constant monitoring by the sports medicine staff.
“There will be repetitive tests done probably for the foreseeable future,” Ballard said. “Likely on a weekly or bi-weekly measures we will be doing repeat testing. As we’ve seen, one of the challenges with COVID is you can be asymptomatic and carrying it.
“Not only will there be weekly testing, there will be daily questionnaires and daily checkpoints including temperate and (pulse oximeter) checks at the doors of our facility to try to identify any asymptomatic people so that we can make sure we’re not continuing the spread of COVID amongst our student-athletes.”
The return process limited to football and men’s basketball student-athletes first and then those two teams also separated into multiple groups came down to what Whitman has referred to as “bandwidth.” In this case, “bandwidth” applies to Illinois’ ability to both administer COVID-19 tests and receive those results and have adequate staff on hand to welcome student-athletes back to campus and support them through the quarantine period.“All that requires a certain capacity,” Whitman said. “I think each wave, if you will, is around 35-45 people. That number, based on the guidance from sports medicine staff, is what we feel confident we can accommodate in a given day or a period of days.”
The initial wave of returning student-athletes will also indicate the way forward. The current schedule has the Illinois women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball teams likely starting their return July 6.
“We’ll take a small break, evaluate how that return process went with those two teams and make any necessary tweaks and look to return our next three sports,” Whitman said.