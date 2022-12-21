Sign up for our daily all-Illini newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — The process to get Zacharie Perrin on the University of Illinois campus for the 2022-23 college basketball season started as soon as the Illini got involved in the French forward’s recruitment this past spring.
It was a process clearly not free of roadblocks. That Perrin, who initially signed in June as a member of the 2022 class, wound up spending the fall semester at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., was a fairly clear indicator that something in the original plan went wrong.
Even after Perrin reclassified and signed again in early November as part of the 2023 class, there was no guarantee when Illinois would get the Grandfontaine, France, native on campus. Was there still a push to get him to Champaign before the 2022-23 season concluded? Yes.
Did Illini coach Brad Underwood have a sense last month it would actually happen? Not as such.
“We had no idea a month ago or six weeks ago what this would really look like,” Underwood said Tuesday afternoon once the Illini announced Perrin is eligible immediately and is now a member of the team. “We just stayed diligent with our commitment to him, and with his work ethic, he’s stayed very committed. It paid off for him. He’s on campus. Once his admissions stuff is officially sealed, he can be here. He’s got all the blood work and physicals and paperwork and compliance to go through. It’s a great opportunity because we are in the Christmas break and no classes involved. He can get a lot of work in with (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) on the conditioning side and then a ton of film time to get up to speed with what we’re doing.”
Underwood said he wouldn’t rush Perrin on the court or into action. Figuring out the 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward’s conditioning level is the first priority. Too much, too soon for someone that’s not physically ready, the Illinois coach said, is a recipe for injuries.
It’s a gradual process. One that will start with plenty of time with Fletcher in the weight room and with the coaching staff studying film.
“There will be a lot of individual work,” Underwood said. “There will be a lot of film work just to get up to date. Then we’ll put him on the scout team and let him see what game speed is like, what the intensity is like and what we do on both ends of the court and the speed we play with.”
Perrin did work out with the team at Sunrise Christian Academy — annually one of the top prep teams in the country — but he didn’t play in any games once the Buffaloes’ season started. Whether Perrin’s international competition the last two years helps his transition period is to be determined. His most recent competitive basketball was leading France to a 6-1 record and a fifth-place finish in the FIBA U18 European Championships in late July and early August in Izmir, Turkey.
Perrin led the French in scoring (13.9 points) and rebounding (9.1) in Turkey and shot 56 percent from the field.
For now in Champaign? He’ll work his way slowly toward a new role with the Illini.
“Mid-semester guys are the best guys ever,” Underwood said. “They learn your terminology. They have the chance to practice every single day. He’ll get 50-60 practices in. In today’s world, who knows what you get? You may not be able to work out a whole lot before the summer because you don’t know what your team looks like. The opportunity for him to be here and be associated with it and get a feel for it and practice every day is huge.”