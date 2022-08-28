From 1 to 10, News-Gazette college football writer Bob Asmussen ranks every FBS league ahead of the 2022 season. No surprise, the SEC reigns supreme — again — while a few conferences have some work to do to rebuild their reputations nationally (that’s you, MAC and C-USA)
1. SEC
The SEC is the best because ... check out The Associated Press Top 25. Three from the league in the first six. Six ranked overall. And five others waiting to jump. Oh, Texas and Oklahoma are on the way too.
The SEC is the weak because ... more of a beef with the scheduling format. Despite a clear talent advantage, the league refuses to budge beyond eight conference games. That’s a lot of matchups with the FCS (no offense).
The SEC coach on the hottest seat is ... Auburn’s Bryan Harsin. There isn’t a lot of faith in the former Boise State coach. In a recent ranking of SEC coaches, Harsin was listed last. Ouch.
The best venue to watch an SEC game at is ... easy, LSU. Especially at night. And especially if the Tigers have a team like they did a few years back with Joe Burrow. There are bunch of iconic venues in the conference, but Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge takes the tail.
2. Big Ten
The Big Ten is the best because ... it is smarter than everybody else. Smart enough to start its own network first. Smart enough to realize that geography didn’t matter when it comes to conference membership.
The Big Ten is the weak because ... the East is too dominant, especially in the title game. A win every few years by the West would do wonders, but hasn’t happened. The league is also hurt by Nebraska’s downturn and Illinois’ 10 years of losing.
The Big Ten coach on the hottest seat is ... Nebraska’s Scott Frost. Remember, he was once the next big thing. His perfect season at UCF, which made his hiring by his alma mater a no-brainer, now seems like decades ago. Four years of 15-29 doesn’t cut it at many schools. But especially a place with five national titles.
The best venue to watch a Big Ten game at is ... not a close call, Ohio State. The horseshoe, when it’s full of Buckeye lovers, is one of the loudest places on the planet. And dead quiet when the home team falls behind like in 2007 against Illinois. Penn State and Michigan might argue they deserve consideration, but they are wrong.
3. ACC
The ACC is the best because ... well, there’s this school named Clemson that until last year contended for national titles every year. Plus, some new kids on the block, like Wake Forest and North Carolina State, are poised for successful seasons. Didn’t anybody tell them they aren’t supposed to be good in football?
The ACC is the weak because ... the former powers have faded, especially Florida State and to a lesser extent Miami. NIL and the transfer portal might help revive those programs, but what they really miss are the coaches who first made them great.
The ACC coach on the hottest seat is ... Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins. He’s not the only one. Syracuse’s Dino Babers needs to start winning games, too. But Collins is 9-25 in three seasons at a place that got used to winning with Paul Johnson in charge. Maybe Collins should have stayed at Temple, where he had two winning seasons before moving to Atlanta.
The best venue to watch an ACC game at is ... the other Death Valley at Clemson. Day or night, it doesn’t matter. The home crowd loves its team and its way-cool traditions at the 81,500-seat Memorial Stadium. Like the players touching Howard’s Rock before taking the field.
4. Big 12
The Big 12 is the best because ... of the tradition of Oklahoma and Texas. The Sooners have seven national titles and Texas has four. Only one of those for the Longhorns came in the last 20 years, with Vince Young leading the 2005 team.
The Big 12 is the weak because ... oh, this is awkward, but those national title teams just mentioned are both leaving for the SEC. That sent the league scrambling for members, which will now include BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. In a word: Messy.
The Big 12 coach on the hottest seat is ... Texas’ Steve Sarkisian. Can he really be in trouble after one season? Probably not. But the folks in charge are watching for any slippage. Sarkisian doesn’t have the best track record with his failure at Southern California and off-the-field issues, and the Longhorns went 5-7 last season.
The best venue to watch a Big 12 game at is ... with BYU not yet in the mix, let’s go with Oklahoma’s Memorial Stadium, The school has a string of sellouts dating back more than two decades. It helps that the program has been strong, with multiple appearances in the College Football Playoff. Lots of Heisman winners (seven) to cheer on over the years, too.
5. Pac-12
The Pac-12 is the best because ... it’s got a weather advantage over every other conference in the country. Except for Washington State and Oregon State late in the season, where it gets a bit snowy/chilly. If you like the beach, the Pac-12 is your league.
The Pac-12 is the weak because ... it may be crumbling in front of us. A few years back, there was talk that the Pac-12 would add Oklahoma and Texas. That would have been a good idea. Now, the league is losing UCLA and Southern California to the Big Ten, with others possibly following. A year or two from now, we might be writing about the Pac-12 in the past tense.
The Pac-12 coach on the hottest seat is ... Arizona State’s Herm Edwards. It’s not sweltering, instead more of a simmer. He is 25-18, respectable for a program that has been up and down historically. He doesn’t have a losing season in Tempe either. But the 68-year-old is not the long-term solution. and the school might look to make a move if it sees a major drop in performance. Arizona State faces a difficult early stretch with road games against Oklahoma State and USC and a home date with Pac-12 favorite Utah.
The best venue to watch a Pac-12 game at is ... Oregon’s Autzen Stadium. If the Big Ten is considering adding the Ducks, and it should, the atmosphere in Eugene will help the cause. Plus all the free Nike gear. The enthusiastic Ducks fans make the building one of the most intimidating places to play, not only in the Pac-12, but in all of college football.
6. American Athletic
The American is the best because ... it finally broke the Power Five hold on the College Football Playoff, with Cincinnati earning a bid in 2021. And this year, the league includes the Top 25-worthy Bearcats, Houston and UCF.
The American is the weak because ... all three of those schools just mentioned are leaving for the Big 12. Musical chairs in college footballl will not be kind to the American, which raided others and is adding Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and Texas San Antonio. Other than the Roadrunners, it doesn’t do much to enhance the conference. Call it Sun Belt 2.0.
The American coach on the hottest seat is ... South Florida’s Jeff Scott. For more than a decade, he won a lot of games and made a lot of money on Dabo Swinney’s Clemson staff. But everybody wants to be a head coach, so when the Tampa school called, Scott took the gig. It has not gone well, with the Bulls finishing 1-8 and 2-10 in his first two seasons. This year’s team is picked to finish near the bottom of the conference.
The best venue to watch an American game at is ... Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium. The program has been playing at the site for more than 120 years. Call it the Wrigley Field of the American. When the team is good, like it is now, the place is full and rocking.
7. Mountain West
The Mountain West is the best because ... it doesn’t take itself too seriously. The best team in the conference plays on a blue field, the beloved Smurf Turf at Boise State. Also, there isn’t a better tourist conference, with Hawaii, Las Vegas and San Diego among the options for opposing fans to visit.
The Mountain West is the weak because ... of the huge difference between the haves (Boise State, Air Force, Fresno State) and the have-nots (UNLV, New Mexico and Hawaii). The bottom of the conference seems to always be under construction.
The Mountain West coach on the hottest seat is ... UNLV’s Marcus Arroyo. The former San Jose State quarterback is 2-16 in his two seasons, including 2-10 in 2021. The former Oregon offensive coordinator needs to start winning no later than 2023.
The best venue to watch a Mountain West game at is ... Colorado State’s Canvas Stadium in a close call. It wins because it is the newest and prettiest.
8. Sun Belt
The Sun Belt is the best because ... it is open to all comers. One of the powers (Appalachian State) is known for its upset win at Michigan while a member of the FCS. Another constant contender (Coastal Carolina) is known for its baseball prowess.
The Sun Belt is the weak because ... it still feels like a beefed-up FCS league. Just because you say a conference is “big time” doesn’t make it so.
The Sun Belt coach on the hottest seat is ... Arkansas State’s Butch Jones.The almost-Illinois head coach isn’t going anywhere immediately. But he did not get off to a good start in Jonesboro, finishing 2-10 in 2021 at a place used to a higher level of competitiveness. The team is picked toward the bottom of the West division.
The best venue to watch a Sun Belt game at is ... Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Fans are packed tight in the 38,000-seat building, which is 30 years old. Marshall fans like to win but are also apparently very kind and friendly with visitors. Good to know.
9. MAC
The MAC is the best because ... it includes the Cradle of Coaches (Miami) and a bunch of other traditions. Fortunately for the Big Ten, the MAC teams are always willing to visit.
The MAC is the weak because ... of where college football is headed with two super conferences, it could be left out in the cold when it comes to scheduling. The MAC relies on guarantee games to help fund its programs. Those might be in peril.
The MAC coach on the hottest seat is ... Bowling Green’s Scot Loeffler. The former Michigan quarterback enters his fourth season with the Falcons at 7-22. Tick, tick, tick.
The best venue to watch a MAC game at is ... Western Michigan’s Waldo Stadium. In hindsight, the 2008 Illini should have played the Broncos in Kalamazoo instead of Detroit’s Ford Field. The 30,000-seat stadium, which went up in 1939, still offers a good view for every ticket holder in the building.
10. Conference USA
Conference USA is the best because ... of its nicknames. Mean Green, Thundering Herd, Roadrunners, Blue Raiders, Blazers. You can’t beat it.
Conference USA is the weak because ... but you can beat most of the teams in the league without a lot of extra effort. The Power Five’s C game is enough to handle most all of the conference. It needs more victories like UTSA’s at Illinois in 2021.
Conference USA coach on the hottest seat is ... Rice’s Mike Bloomgren. The former college tight end is 11-31 with the Owls. The four wins in 2021 were the most of his career.
The best venue to watch a Conference USA game at is ... UTEP’s Sun Bowl. There are beatiful views at the picturesque building that seats 51,000.