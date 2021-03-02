ANN ARBOR, Mich. — “The Victors” plays after at the conclusion of every Michigan basketball game. Even if there isn’t anything to hail.
Like Tuesday night.
Adam Miller and Jermaine Hamlin danced off the court at the Crisler Center while the Wolverines’ fight song played in the background.
Illinois’ celebration wasn’t overly demonstrative — just hugs and high fives all around — but a 76-53 victory against the second-ranked Wolverines was certainly worth celebrating.
The celebration was a bit more intense in the visitor’s locker room for the fourth-ranked team who showed the country they have what it takes to contend for a national championship.
The yelling and cheers could be heard through the tunnel and back into the empty arena. Illinois coach Brad Underwood was soaked when he joined the postgame Zoom call, the result of dozens of bottles of water being poured on his head.
Illinois (19-6, 15-4 Big Ten) entered Tuesday night wanting to make a statement. Suffice to say, the Illini succeeded while thumping Michigan (18-2, 13-2).
That statement?
“That we’re the hardest playing team in the country,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “That’s our statement. Even without our best player, we've got a lot of guys on this team. We’ve even preaching all week since our guy went down we’re loaded.
“It feels great to finally be on this stage. It’s incredible. I can’t tell you the feeling I'm feeling right now. It’s special. We’re not done. We’re going to continue to come in every day and finish out the season strong.”
Illinois didn’t have to search for motivation heading into Tuesday night’s game. Frazier said the Illini had a chip on their shoulder. All Underwood had to do was read off Michigan’s résumé. It spoke for itself.
“It’s a team that’s ahead of us,” Underwood said. “They’ve got one loss. They’re No. 2 in the country. They’re in their building. What greater opportunity to make a statement about where we are?”
Where Illinois is stands as a far cry from the team Underwood inherited. Even further from the lowest of lows two seasons ago. Tuesday night’s win marked the first time — ever — Illinois has beaten a top-two team on the road.
Even Underwood, who doesn’t think big picture until a season is finished, couldn’t help but enjoy what transpired at the Crisler Center. Illinois was down its top player with Ayo Dosunmu out for a third consecutive game with a facial injury and a concussion, and the Illini were nearly a double-digit underdog.
Didn’t matter.
“They gave me a great bath in the locker room,” Underwood joked about his team’s celebration. “There’s a part of me that’s extremely pleased with the way we played because of the toughness we showed.”
Frazier called Illinois’ win against Michigan “special” in nearly every answer he provided in the postgame Zoom. He quipped it was the “word of the day.”
“Being able to come in here with everyone having laser focus and one goal and one mindset to compete for 40 minutes and try to get a ‘W' was what it was all about,” Frazier said, adding he had goosebumps after the win. “You’ve got to give credit to the coaching staff. They did an unbelievable job changing this program and getting it to where we always wanted to get it to.”
Underwood, of course, was quick to point out his team didn’t have that long to celebrate Tuesday night's win. Illinois’ regular-season finale is just three days away at No. 7 Ohio State. The same Buckeyes that won in Champaign in mid-January.
The Illini will enter that final game before postseason play, though, dripping with confidence after taking down the Wolverines.
“I think we’ve earned that right to have some confidence,” Underwood said. “I think any time you play as hard as we play and practice as hard as we practice that just naturally comes with it is confidence and a comfort. I see that growing every day.
“We practice hard, and part of the reason we do that is so that when we get in a game we know how hard we have to play. Is it pretty every night? No, but that doesn't mean we're not confident. I think this team has great confidence.”