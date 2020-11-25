CHAMPAIGN — That Ayo Dosunmu spends quite a bit of extra time at Ubben Basketball Complex outside Illinois’ normal practice hours shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Neither should the fact he’s almost never alone in the Illini’s practice facility.
“No matter what, throughout the day, when I come back in and shoot," Dosunmu said, "I see everyone in there lifting and getting extra shots up."
Then the No. 8 Illini’s preseason All-American guard got alliterative about just how much he and his teammates have worked on their jump shots since last year’s nearly record-setting (in a bad way) three-point shooting.
“Proper preparation prevents poor performance,” Dosunmu said. “We put a lot of work into our game, which has given everyone confidence to step up there and make it whenever it’s their shot.”
Illinois’ confidence was cranked to 11 in Wednesday afternoon’s season opener against North Carolina A&T. The Illini made a single-game program record 17 three-pointers, shot 54.8 percent from beyond the arc and throttled the Aggies 122-60 in an empty, except for people that had to be there, State Farm Center.
Dosunmu was quick to point out after Wednesday’s game — and Illinois’ 17 of 31 three-point shooting — that those shots were the team’s downfall a year ago. The Illini (1-0) shot 30.9 percent from deep in 2019-20, which was the program’s worst percentage since the 2011-12 team shot 30.4 percent.
“We have to keep building off this,” said Dosunmu, who made five of his eight three-pointers and finished with 28 points against the Aggies (0-1). “This is day one. We’re glad to get the win — glad with the performance we had — but we still had little mistakes.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood maintained throughout last season’s three-point shooting struggles that his team was better than it was showing from beyond the arc. Mainly because he had seen it. Trent Frazier shot a career-low from three-point range in 2019-20 after topping 40 percent a season prior. Dosunmu’s percentage dropped, too.
The Illini set out to address any lingering shooting concerns in recruiting. They made Adam Miller a priority, landed the four-star Morgan Park guard and then watched him make 6 of 8 three-pointers Wednesday in his debut to match Dosunmu with 28 points.
Now-eligible wing Jacob Grandison, a Holy Cross transfer who had to sit out last season, made both of his three-pointers against North Carolina A&T. Frazier and Da’Monte Williams hit a pair apiece, too.
“I think we’re going to be a really good shooting team, and I think that’s one of the strengths of our team,” Underwood said. “We got really good shots. That was something I was proud of. Seventeen threes and Adam gets his career off with a 6 for 8 night is pretty impressive. (Thursday’s) a new day, and we’ll see if that ball goes in again.”
Better shooting meant better overall offense for Illinois against North Carolina A&T, although the reverse also held true. Running better offense generated a lot of the open looks the Illini got against the Aggies.
“When you’re making shots, offense runs better because now you have the defense second guessing like, ‘Oh, he just made two threes in a row,’” Dosunmu said. “When you’ve got so many different people making threes, it’s so hard to scheme that. Now we’re coming off ball screens, they can’t tag and they’re staying home and they’re overthinking their game plan.”
Better three-point shooting solved what has been a bit of an offensive problem for Illinois in the past. Namely guys on the court that weren’t shooting at a good enough clip to deserve much defensive attention.
“Running offense has been a constant movement of players and a myriad of different sets and actions to get guys open so we could create a gap,” Underwood said. “When you shoot the ball better, offense becomes easier. And shots have a tendency to fall when you execute. I think it’s a combination of both.”
Better three-point shooting also gave Illinois a blowout victory in its season opener. Winning by 62? It’s fine, a nice way to start a season for a top 10 team. Dosunmu wants more, though, heading into Thursday's 11 a.m. home game against Chicago State (0-1). The Cougars lost their season opener 84-61 to Ohio on Wednesday afternoon at State Farm Center once the Illini got done with their record-setting performance.
“We know our expectations,” Dosunmu said. “We know our ceiling, and I think we’re nowhere near our ceiling. The whole team recognizes that. We’re competing and striving for greatness. We’re striving for more and never settling. That’s our goal."