RANTOUL — It’s easy to see why members of the Le Roy softball team believed the Panthers could make a deep IHSA Class 1A postseason run this spring.
Coach Doug Hageman’s program racked up 27 regular-season wins, marking the eighth consecutive campaign in which Le Roy has garnered at least 20 victories.
The Panthers also entered the 1A playoffs with a No. 2 seed, making the Panthers a group to watch out for.
For Hageman’s athletes, however, that success merely added fuel to a fire that began burning long before their postseason opener back on May 16.
“We’ve always really said state was our ending point,” Le Roy junior Molly Buckles said. “We’ve also named our Snapchat group chat ‘State 2023’ since the first game ... (of) the whole season. We were always looking to go to state.”
Sure enough, Le Roy has arrived upon that stage.
The Panthers (32-6) will play in the program’s first-ever state semifinal game beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday, when they face two-time defending 1A state champion Illini Bluffs (24-5) at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.
Their matchup follows the first 1A semifinal game, between Goreville (25-13) and Peru St. Bede (24-7) at 10 a.m.
“Our team has a lot of confidence, and I think we are expecting a win on Friday,” Panthers junior Haley Cox said. “If we play our game, we will come out with a win.”
Illini Bluffs, Goreville and St. Bede each has multiple recent state appearances under its belt — the Tigers with four since 2012, the Blackcats with five since 2012 and the Bruins with two since 2013.
This Le Roy team isn’t worried about their school’s relative lack of a storied history of success with the IHSA state tournament.
The Panthers appeared completely at ease Wednesday morning as they took batting practice at a windy and warm Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
Traveling east into Champaign County allowed Hageman’s players the chance to work out on a turf surface, before competing on similar grounds both Friday and Saturday in Peoria.
Various country-music tunes played over a loudspeaker the Panthers brought with them. Le Roy’s team mascot, Toot Toot the buffalo, rested atop a bucket near that speaker as the Panthers practiced.
The Panthers smiled, laughed and chased aggressively on defense after balls hit by their teammates. Once practice concluded, they also indulged in some brownies and Rice Krispies baked by Hageman’s mother.
“The closeness of our group really has a lot to do with it,” Cox said of she and her teammates’ ability to mix relaxed vibes with getting down to business on the diamond. “We know we have each other’s backs and everything. Whoever is up to the plate, we know they can do their job, and we just really have faith in everybody on this team.”
That’s proven crucial in Le Roy’s postseason jaunt, which has been filled with nail-biting performances.
Four of the Panthers’ first five playoff games were decided by a single run.
Their largest margin of victory was in a 6-2 regional championship decision versus Tuscola on May 20. They have won three of those five games by exactly a 2-1 tally — in a regional semifinal game with Arcola, a sectional final with Heyworth and Monday’s super-sectional triumph against Ottawa Marquette that lasted eight innings.
“It’s really fun to see how close it is,” Le Roy sophomore Natalie Loy said. “Just the intenseness of it is very fun.”
Loy played hero in the super-sectional victory at Inspiration Field on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington.
With the scoreless tie in the top of the eighth inning, Loy smacked a base hit that ultimately wound up scoring sophomore Emily Mennenga and freshman Morgan Fleming, when paired with a Crusaders fielding error.
“I came up to the plate just looking to get a base hit,” Loy said. “It was really cool to see everyone’s reaction. ... I didn’t know Morgan scored until I looked and saw her going.”
Sophomore pitcher Lilly Long, who has thrown every single Panthers postseason pitch across five games, overcame surrendering a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth and struck out Marquette’s Kaylee Killelea to give Le Roy its inaugural softball state tournament berth.
Unsurprisingly, the Panthers’ celebration extended beyond mobbing Long in the infield.
“We like to play some music, and we’re all very loud,” Buckles said. “And we like to yell at other cars and tell them we’re going to state.
“After we won, we were all just in shock. And a lot of us were sobbing our eyes out because this is a feeling that would never compare to anything else.”
Maybe earning a state championship on Saturday afternoon — the 1A state title game is slated for an 11:30 a.m. first pitch in Peoria, with the third-place game preceding it at 9 a.m. — would change Buckles’ mind.
“I just don’t think we’re done yet,” she said. “So let’s go get that number one.”