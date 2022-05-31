BLOOMINGTON — Porter Conn and his LeRoy baseball teammates have developed a bit of a reputation during this year’s Class 1A postseason.
They enjoy cultivating it, too.
“Yeah, we do,” Conn said with a laugh. “Our parents are probably going to have a heart attack.”
These Panthers are the cardiac kids.
And, on Monday at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Jack Horenberger Field, they achieved something never previously seen in program history.
With plenty of dramatic flair to boot.
Conn roped a hard line drive off St. Thomas More pitcher Daniel Suits with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The ball found grass in deep center field, allowing pinch runner Brody Bennett to score from third base and lifting LeRoy to a walk-off, 2-1 victory in a Class 1A super-sectional game.
The Panthers (24-9) earned their first-ever state semifinals berth and prevented the Sabers (14-12) from receiving the same honor.
“Feels pretty darn good,” said Conn, a senior. “We just needed one hit, and we got that one hit. So I’m so excited for our team. ... I was just able to put it all together right there, so it was a great feeling.”
Four of LeRoy’s five playoff games thus far have been decided by three or fewer runs. Each of the last two required both a rally from a deficit as well as a surge in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Conn singled to start the Panthers’ two-run seventh during Saturday’s sectional title game versus Delavan, which they won by a 2-1 margin after a walk-off single from senior Ian Johnson.
“They’re getting more and more confident, and I’m seeing that from all of the kids,” 27th-year LeRoy coach Wayne Meyer said. “You’ve got to look the part and play the part both, and I think right now they feel like just keep it close and anything can happen.”
For six innings on Monday, it felt as though LeRoy wouldn’t be able to generate the clutch at-bats it needed to push past STM on a warm, windy Memorial Day.
The Panthers stranded a runner at third base in the third, fourth and fifth innings. In the last of those instances, junior Noah Company hit a leadoff double and reached third via a balk with none out. Didn’t matter. Sabers senior Blake Staab and Suits, a junior, kept finding ways to retire LeRoy’s batters when it was absolutely necessary.
The Panthers’ only run prior to the seventh inning was scored without the benefit of a hit. Junior Garrett Hudson walked with one out in the fourth before crossing home plate on the combination of an STM fielding error, a passed ball and a Staab wild pitch.
“Pitchers kept making great pitches,” Meyer said. “With Porter up, it was just a matter of staying calm because the kid can absolutely drive the ball. ... He absolutely got a hold of it, and it was good to see.”
Porter’s hit — which went deep enough that even a catch from STM senior center fielder Dawson Magrini would have resulted in a sacrifice fly — was one of four LeRoy posted on the day.
Along with that and Company’s double, senior DJ Satchwell hit a pair of singles. The second led off the Panthers’ half of the seventh.
That was followed by a throwing error from Sabers junior third baseman Cooper Hannagan on a bunt by LeRoy senior Carson Houser. With runners on first and third, STM coach Mike Alves elected to intentionally walk Company to create a force play at any base.
“The entire day, I knew I was out in front (of the ball). I had been battling staying back the entire game,” Conn said. “Right there, I was trying to stay back (and) put something the opposite way. I ended up connecting and hitting one pretty hard.”
The Sabers experienced plenty of their own batting success earlier Monday against Panthers senior pitcher Calvin Crawford.
On Crawford’s first pitch, Magrini lofted a high fly to right field. The swirling wind wreaked havoc, however, and senior right fielder Blake Roundtree wound up several feet away from where the ball actually landed.
With Magrini on second base, sophomore Wilson Kirby slugged a clean double to put STM ahead 1-0 just two batters into the contest.
“First inning, I thought we had a chance to knock two or three in. Got one. Then I actually thought we might make it hold up,” Alves said. “Someone’s going to make a play to win this game, and hats off to LeRoy — they made a play.”
Alves’ reasoning was sound when he believed the Sabers would put a crooked number on the scoreboard in that first inning.
Junior Ryan Hendrickson followed Kirby with an infield single, one of Hendrickson’s three hits on the day. After a Staab pop-out, Hannagan also singled to load the bases with one out.
A game-changing moment then happened with freshman Andrew Tay in the batter’s box. He sent a grounder to Panthers senior shortstop Tanner Holoch, who began a 6-4-3 double play that got Crawford out of the jam.
“It was very important,” Crawford said. “I was dealing with nerves a little bit, I would say. I battled through, and I was starting to feel in my zone. I just kept doing what I was doing.”
Hendrickson was the only Saber to record a base hit against Crawford over the final six innings of Crawford’s complete-game effort. He issued two walks and hit one batter while striking out three overall.
Crawford also couldn’t balance what was happening on the mound with any contributions at the plate, as he ceded his lineup spot to a designated hitter.
“I had a lot of faith in our offense,” Crawford said. “It paid off. We got the win, and it’s just so cool.”
Staab gave up one hit in 3 2/3 innings pitched but also walked four opponents to go with four strikeouts. His wild pitch that led to LeRoy’s first run came up well short of home plate and seemed to connect with something beneath the turf field, bouncing awkwardly over the head of junior catcher Dalton Carmien.
Suits fired 2 1/3 innings of relief, plus the four batters he faced in the seventh inning.
“They pounded the zone. They did what we asked of them,” Alves said. “It’s what we’ve asked all year: just do what you’re supposed to do and play hard. And we did that.”
STM will send off its five-man senior class with a tough loss, after the Sabers secured their first-ever sectional championship on Saturday.
“This team is loaded. I think we’re still a year or two ahead of what I actually even thought was going to happen,” Alves said. “We pieced it together. ... They played hard, and that’s all I’ve ever asked of them.”
Meyer, his players and his staff will begin planning for Friday’s 1A state semifinal against North Clay/Clay City (31-6), slated for a noon start at Dozer Park in downtown Peoria.
Through nearly 30 seasons with the Panthers, Meyer has overseen more than 400 wins.
He’s never had the chance to guide a team to victory on the state stage. Until now.
“It’s one of those I’ve never thought about,” Meyer said. “I’ve always been a big game-by-game approach (coach). ... I haven’t thought much about state because we had the game (Monday).”
“Our entire team is absolutely ecstatic right now,” Conn added. “Coach is fired up right now. All of our team is fired up. It just feels good. Even if it wasn’t history, we’re still going. So it feels great.”