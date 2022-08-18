CHAMPAIGN — Calvin Avery was willing to do whatever Illinois strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright put in front of him this offseason.
Avery understood he was down to his final year in Champaign.
That the 2022 season would be his last one playing college football.
Whatever Wright asked, Avery said he would comply with because he needed to make the most of this final opportunity.
Then, the Illinois coaching staff came up with the idea for Avery to move into Wright’s basement to have every step of his offseason transformation supervised.
Avery was less than thrilled with that plan.
“I told them I wasn’t (going) to do that,” Avery said. “I said, ‘Coach Tank, look, it ain’t fixing to be like that. I’m fixing to get right. You ain’t got to do all that.’ I’m not fixing to be staying with this man. That’s pretty much what the real motivation was right there.”
Avery still got after his workouts this summer without moving in with Wright. After checking in at 350 pounds last season, the 6-foot-2 nose tackle dropped below 320 pounds before the start of training camp and didn’t sacrifice any of his strength or power.
The on-field results have delivered nothing but praise from the Illinois coaching staff.
“We need good players to step forward,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “I coached defensive line in the league. I’d tell him there are guys who are like you — definitely have the same characteristic and traits — but you’ve got to decide if you want to play at that level with consistency. ... When he’s playing the way he’s capable of playing, he can be a player that’s very disruptive.”
Getting some measure of consistent play from Avery in his first four seasons at Illinois was hit or miss. His level of conditioning often held him back simply from getting the snaps necessary. Now that he’s worked through that roadblock, expectations have risen.
Just like Avery took ownership of his workouts, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said the Dallas native has done the same in terms of his play on the field.
“The impact he can make is completely up to him,” Walters said. “When he is locked in and playing with proper technique, he’s special. It’s just trying to get him to do that consistently. He has become more consistent. I think the guys on the team are trying to hold him accountable, and he’s taken some ownership and accountability himself. We’re going to need that from him.”
Bringing in a pair of transfers at defensive tackle lit a fire under Avery, too. TeRah Edwards and RJ Wilkins aren’t just depth pieces. Bielema brought them in to compete for the starting spot vacated by Roderick Perry II.
Avery got the message.
“In the spring, TeRah ended up taking the spot,” Avery said. “Then it was definitely time to work. That’s pretty much motivation, for real. Since then it’s just been work.
“I feel like it’s been my time coming. I’ve got guys like TeRah and RJ that just came in. Those guys have been working, too. There’s competition at that spot. It’s pushing my game and helping me elevate my game. I hope I’m elevating their game at the same time, too.”
Edwards’ knee injury two weeks before the start of training camp created another opportunity. The Northwestern transfer has started his return to the field and full clearance, but in the time he was sidelined, Avery tapped further into the potential that labeled him a four-star recruit out of Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Texas in the Class of 2018.
“Calvin is having a tremendous camp,” Illinois linebackers coach Andy Buh said. “Our guys love playing behind him. He has the ability to eat up a few blocks up front, and if they single block him, that’s an opportunity for him to make a play.”
Avery’s physical transformation also came with a fresh start.
“He understands that it’s time,” Illinois defensive line coach Terrance Jamison said. “The time is now. He’s turning the corner at the right time. We want to put the past behind and keep moving forward, and I think he’s taking those necessary steps to do that.”
Avery doesn’t describe his efforts in the last several months as the result of a sense of urgency heading into his final season. At least not totally. He just understood more of what Bielema’s expectations were.
“Something just made it click different with Coach B.,” Avery said. “I felt like he was able to get to me a different way than Coach Lovie (Smith) was. Not saying I didn’t click with Coach Lovie or nothing because I committed to him.
“I just feel like Coach B. had a different type of connection as soon as I met him. He played different cards. That’s what it was. I feel like he had a different hand of cards for me. I see everything he’s got going on — everything changing. You’ve got to see things to believe it. I’ve been seeing a change, and you can’t do nothing but trust it then.”