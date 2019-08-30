CHAMPAIGN — Tarell Evans is surprised by very little on the football field.
At least he says as much.
Becoming a top rushing threat for Champaign Central as a junior en route to a 1,000-yard season?
Evans felt it was possible.
Recording 159 yards in a three-point Class 5A playoff defeat versus Carbondale to cap that campaign?
A nice individual experience amid a disappointing team result, but nothing stunning.
Possessing the opportunity to play college ball as a benefit of his ongoing rise in the sport?
Evans says he had envisioned it earlier.
When he discusses each of these points, the Maroons senior running back isn’t being cocky.
The News-Gazette preseason Player of the Year for the 2019 season just carries high expectations for himself.
“I felt like I was capable of doing exactly what I did do (last year),” Evans said. “I felt like I could’ve had a big season. ... It was really just up to me to do what I’ve been working so hard to do and practicing for.”
Evans anticipates there being more where that came from, starting 7 p.m. Friday in a nonconference trip to Metamora that opens the season for Central.
In Evans’ world, nothing has changed since he made himself a must-scout threat for his 2018 opponents despite sharing handoffs with numerous teammates.
“It was all the same stuff, the same hard work every day (this summer),” Evans said. “You can’t settle — or I couldn’t settle — so I just kept working, trying to get better and become a better player.”
That meant offseason activities such as route-running, footwork drills and more with Central pals like Jabali Maatuka and Correyante Boyd.
And it wasn’t just fellow Maroons that Evans would get up early to meet.
“We actually had a couple guys from a couple other schools come work with us,” said Evans, citing nearby players from Centennial and St. Thomas More as examples. “It just means that it’s not all about us. It’s about others as well and trying to help everyone get better.”
When all is said and done, Evans still wants to defeat all comers under the Friday night lights.
That includes helping Central to its first postseason victory since the 2015 team reached the 5A state semifinals.
“It just made me want to work harder and push more, push my teammates more,” Evans said of the narrow loss to Carbondale a year ago. “It made us all more hungry to get back to that stage and actually, you know, make it to the next level.”
There’s a higher plateau for Evans’ solo output as well — at least that’s what he expects.
How that plays out is anyone’s guess, but Evans is aiming for at least 1,500 rushing yards.
Among other missions.
“It’s not really all about rushing yards,” he said. “I want to be a better blocker. ... I want to do the little things to help my team.”
It’s words like those that could be the final piece to Evans latching on with a college program.
He said he’s chatted with a couple schools already but isn’t hurrying toward an ultimate decision.
Not when there’s so much left to soak up and, Evans hopes, provide to the Champaign community.
“You dream of being on the varsity field, having good games,” he said. “So, yeah, I pictured it. But now that it’s actually here, it feels different.
“(The past) shows how much faith the coaches have in me. My teammates, they trust in me. ... It shows that I work hard and I work hard enough with them to be able to trust me as a leader.”