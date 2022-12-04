BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Makira Cook was the best player on the floor on Sunday at No. 5 Indiana.
So it made sense the Illinois women's basketball team would turn to the 5-foot-6 junior guard as the Illini attempted to pull off the program's biggest win in 22 years.
Cook just ran out of gas. And so did Illinois.
The Illini pushed the Hoosiers to the brink only to come up short of a stunning upset in a 65-61 Big Ten-opening loss in front of 5,381 fans at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
"We had plenty of opportunities down the stretch and sometimes those shots go in and sometimes they don't," first-year coach Shauna Green said after Illinois missed out on the program's first win over an Associated Press top-five opponent since 2000. "We got the shots. I'll have to watch the film. I don't think I would do anything different. Makira was really cooking and we got the ball in her hands and she got good looks that she had been making all game. We'll learn from it."
Cook, who finished with a career-high 33 points on 12-of-25 shooting from the field, brought the Illini (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) back after a slow start that led to Indiana (9-0, 1-0) having a 21-11 advantage after the first quarter.
Illinois, which trailed 34-32 at halftime, grabbed its first lead after two Cook free throws and a layup from the Dayton transfer that put the Illini in front 38-34 with seven minutes, 35 seconds left in the third quarter.
The back-and-forth 17 minutes of second-half game action that followed saw Illinois eventually take its final lead of Sunday's game with 49 seconds remaining in regulation.
Cook called her own number off a screen from Kendall Bostic near the top of the key. Two Hoosiers defenders tried to cut off her lane to the basket, but Cook blew past 5-foot-11 Indiana guard Chloe Moore-McNeil and scored through contact from 6-foot-3 Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Holmes for a driving layup. Cook completed the and-1 play for a 61-60 Illini lead.
But Indiana had the necessary answers with the Hoosiers going to their best player right away.
Yarden Garzon lofted a post feed to Holmes, who took one dribble to her left and spun around Bostic for a layup in what was the final lead change of the game.
"You know Mackenzie is going to make her plays," Green said after Holmes had a team-high 23 points on 11-of-21 shooting. "A lot of times (when) we were one-one-one she made some and she's going to, but overall I thought we did a great job in terms of our execution."
"I was really happy with how we played defensively. ... We just wanted to be there at the end with an opportunity to win the game and we had that."
It was Indiana that made the key stops in the closing seconds, however.
With the Hoosiers ahead 62-61, Cook's go-ahead layup attempt over Holmes went off the backboard but missed wide as Sydney Parrish collected the defensive rebound with 10.2 seconds left.
Illinois fouled and Parrish only made one of two free throws. Out of an Illini timeout, Cook again had a chance but her game-tying jump shot attempt also missed and Sara Scalia sank two free throws for Indiana to ice the game.
"She was terrific," Green said of Cook. "She had half our points. She was cramping up at the end. She was defending their point guard. She had to facilitate for us, as well. She's a special player and, like I said, I'd take her shooting those every time. She just didn't make the last couple. But I'm proud of her. I'm proud of the entire team and again we're going to learn a lot from this game."
Holding the Hoosiers to their fewest points this season and well below Indiana's season average wasn't enough. Mostly because Cook had to do it all for the Illini on the offensive end.
Indiana and Illinois entered Sunday as the Big Ten's second- and third-ranked scoring offenses with the Hoosiers averaging 88.5 points and Illini putting up 85.5 points a game.
Cook was the only Illinois player in double figures, with the rest of the Illini going a combined 11 of 36 from the field (30.6 percent).
Bostic was one of the few players to produce outside of Cook with the junior forward delivering eight points (4-of-5 shooting) and 14 rebounds, while Adalia McKenzie (nine points on 3 of 13) and Genesis Bryant (six points on 2 of 10) both struggled.
Illinois continues Big Ten play at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against Rutgers (4-6, 0-1) at State Farm Center in Champaign.