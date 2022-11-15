CHAMPAIGN — Makira Cook scored a game-high 21 points, three other Illinois players finished in double figures and the Illini women’s basketball team won its second straight game to start the Shauna Gree era with a 90-59 victory against Alcorn State on Sunday afternoon at State Farm Center.
Cook made 4 of 5 three-pointers en route to her 21-point effort in front of 1,776 fans. She was one of three Illini to knock down multiple three-pointesr. Jada Peebles also made 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, and Illinois (2-0) shot 12 of 23 from deep as a team.
“We’re not just going to settle for low percentages, and if we’re not happy, we’re gonna work for what we want,” Cook said.
Illinois was just 5 of 21 from three-point range in its season opener against Long Island. Cook was joined in double figures by Adalia McKenzie (17 points), Genesis Bryant (15 points) and Peebles (12 points). That part, at least, was reminiscent of the opener where five Illini finished in double figures against the Sharks. That balance offensively is partially a result of Illinois’ uptempo style.
“We want to play fast,” Green said. “In our transition, we say we want to score in six seconds or less, but if we don’t have anything in our Phoenix transition, I want us to pull it out, get into offense, and we’re going to run something. I think that we’re a fast, uptempo team, but if we don’t have anything, we’re not going to just jack shots. I do not want to play like that.
“I think it’s a controlled tempo. If we don’t have Phoenix, then let’s get it out, and then I’m fine. It’s just the next best shot if that’s at the end of the shot clock or if that’s within the first five seconds of half-court offense.”
Illinois bothered Alcorn State (0-3) defensively to the tune of 18 turnovers. Cook and Bryant led the way with two steals apiece. Cook, who also led the team with nine rebounds, Peebles and Geovana Lopes each blocked one shot to contribute on the defensive end, which is a primary focus for Green.
“We want to hang our hat on our defense because our defense and rebounding are going to lead us to be able to play at the pace that we want to play at,” said Green, whose team hosts McNeese State at 11 a.m. Wednesday. “ Our offense is going to be generated from our defense. In the third (quarter), our defense got a little lackadaisical — we fouled a lot, we couldn’t get out and run and we weren’t in our good offensive flow. We’ll continue to work on it, and we’ll sharpen that up.”