CHAMPAIGN — Makira Cook wasn’t sure about the exact timing.
Or how quickly she entered the transfer portal once Shauna Green became the Illinois women’s basketball coach.
But it’s safe to say Green’s decision to leave Dayton for the Illini forced Cook to reconsider her plans for the 2022-23 women’s college basketball season.
Cook made it clear she would have stayed at Dayton if Green was still the Flyers’ coach. That Green officially became the Illini coach on March 21 three days after Dayton lost 70-54 to Georgia in the first round of the NCAA tournament — Dayton’s third trip to the Big Dance in her six seasons in southwest Ohio — meant Cook was open to a change of scenery.
With at least two seasons of eligibility remaining, Cook had options. The Cincinnati native had really zeroed in on one school, though.
And a familiar face. Cook flatly said “no” when asked if she considered any other schools besides Illinois and the chance to reunite with Green in Champaign. She signed with the Illini on April 11, three weeks after Green was named Illinois’ 10th coach in program history.
“When I got in (the portal), I knew who I wanted to play for, so I wasn’t necessarily entertaining a lot of other schools,” said Cook, whose Illinois career begins against Long Island University (1-0) with the two teams set for a 7 p.m. tip on Wednesday at State Farm Center in Champaign. “(Other teams) were contacting me, but I was kind of doing what I had to do. I came and visited here, since once I was in the portal, I was able to talk to them.
“I was happy at Dayton before Coach Green left. I was trusting in my faith and the feeling I get from this staff. I just felt like it would be cool to change something in my life and move away from home.”
The move to Champaign will see Cook’s role change somewhat, with the 5-foot-6 guard becoming the Illini’s primarily ball-handler. Cook played at both point guard and off-guard last season for the Flyers and was the team’s leading scorer at 14.8 points per game. She also averaged 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists, earning Atlantic 10 Most Improved Player honors in the process.
What will also change is the level of competition with 18 games on tap for Cook against Big Ten opponents for the first time. But Green points to how Cook performed last season when Dayton played the likes of Duke, Purdue, Mississippi State and Florida, among others, in nonconference play as evidence Cook’s game will translate to a high-major league like the Big Ten.
“She’s that level player, there’s no doubt about it,” Green said. “Now, there’s going to be a transition because people are going to key in on her. Anyone that’s watched her or watched us knows she’s going to be our key player. She’s going to take a lot of shots. She’s going to have the ball in her hands a lot more. But if you look at her stats from last year, all of her big games came against our Big Ten opponents, our NCAA tournament opponents. All of her big games were in some big moments, so no doubt she’s a Big Ten player. ... She’s a great player. It will take her some time to get adjusted, I’m sure.”
What some might view as a challenge Cook seems to consider it part of her natural progression as a college athlete. Cook was matter-of-fact in addressing what is expected of her this season with the Illini.
Become a vocal leader. Take care of the ball. Defend. Help the team play fast in transition.
The knowledge Cook has of Green’s system has proved beneficial to her Illinois teammates.
“We ask her a lot of questions, like, ‘Hey, what’s this mean?’” said junior forward Kendall Bostic, one of five Illini holdovers from the previous coaching staff and Cook’s roommate at Illinois. “It’s been really nice to have her playing for Coach Green before. She knows (Green) well. She’s brought this quiet leadership to the court. As soon as she’s gotten here, she’s carried herself so confidently and she’s able to score whenever she wants. That’s one of the things I love about her. ... She makes all of us better on the court.”
Cook said her time at Dayton prepared her for the new role she’ll have with an Illini program entering a new era.
More than half of the players on Illinois’ roster are totally new to the Big Ten, with four freshmen and four transfers comprising Green’s first team.
The new-look, 13-player Illini roster will also try to reverse a trend of nine consecutive losing seasons for the program.
“Coming from a team of leaders and kind of having a lesser leadership role, I feel like it was just part of my plan, because for those two years, I learned and I was watching and growing and maturing,” Cook said. “Now, I’m an upperclassmen and I have experience. It’s a good opportunity and chance to step into a bigger role.
“I’m really looking forward (to playing in the Big Ten). But I’m more looking forward to just this team and the jump we’re going to make this season. Everyone can say what they’re going to say, but we’re going to gain some respect. That’s what I’m most excited about.”