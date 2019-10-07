WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The difference between playing outside hitter and opposite doesn’t seem so stark on the surface. The former primarily hits on the left, the latter on the right. Pretty straightforward.
The simple view, though, doesn’t take into account how different the two positions can be. Outside hitters get more out-of-system sets. Attack angles change. So does the (sometimes double) block they face.
Megan Cooney has handled those changes this season for Illinois. Shifted from opposite to outside hitter with Beth Prince injured and unavailable, the 6-foot-4 junior out of Topeka, Kan., has been steady for the Illini and third-year Illinois coach Chris Tamas through the first month-plus of the season.
Cooney was more than steady this weekend. Fresh off posting a top 10 hitting percentage in program history in Friday’s sweep of Indiana, Cooney matcher her career high with 19 kills in No. 18 Illinois’ 28-30, 25-17, 25-14, 25-21 road win against No. 17 Purdue on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out Holloway Gymnasium.
“It’s a whole different position,” Tamas said. “It’s like moving from first base to shortstop. It’s not exactly the same skill sets, but you’ve got some similar concepts. You’re just going to get a different angle of the game. You have to be able to make those adjustments. I think as she’s getting used to that position she’s getting really good with the reads over there and making some really nice block moves and making some really nice swings at a high efficiency.”
Cooney said part of her success is her growing connection with Illinois setter Diana Brown. It’s just taken some time to form that on-court relationship with Brown in her first season running the Illini offense and Cooney making the pin-to-pin move.
“Practice and practice over and over in the gym,” Cooney said was the only way to develop that setter-hitter connection. “Really seeing what works best for her in different situations and what works best for me — height of the set and tempo. It’s really just working on every scenario that we could possibly get in a game and replicating that in practice.”
Playing on the left side of the court isn’t totally new to Cooney. She’s played outside hitter before in her volleyball career and hit from that side in one rotation last season for Illinois where her 343 kills trailed only First Team All-American outside hitter Jacqueline Quade on the team.
“She’s starting to get a better connection with (Brown), and she’s also just making great choices up there and making really good swings when she has them,” Tamas said. “She’s doing a really nice job of managing shots when she doesn’t have maybe quite as many. She’s just doing a good job of improving, which she always has since day one with us. Happy she’s filling the role that she is because that’s a huge one for us.”
Cooney’s career day was only part of a strong offensive performance for Illinois. Quade led the way with 20 kills — including the match winner. Senior middle blocker Ashlyn Fleming and sophomore opposite Mica Allison had nine kills apiece. Brown finished with her second straight double-double, putting up 51 assists and 13 digs.
It just took a little time for Illinois to start playing efficiently enough to take advantage of that strong level of play against Purdue. The Illini (8-5, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed the Boilermakers 22-15 in the first set before rallying to push it into extra points.
Tamas said that comeback, although ultimately unsuccessful in terms of winning the set, was the driving force in the team’s third straight Big Ten victory heading into Wednesday’s showdown against No. 7 Minnesota in Champaign.
“I felt like it was right there for us, and it was good we were able to claw back in that first set,” he said. “I think that really catapulted us into the rest of the match.”
“I think we just recognized the few points we gave them at the beginning of the set — mostly on our errors,” Cooney added. “I think recognizing that we were able to turn it around quickly and just focus on our side and getting up every single touch and putting ourselves in great positions to get swings. It’s a really good feeling. The Big Ten is very tough, so getting wins on the road is always great for our team.”
Edited to adjust for stat correction for Megan Cooney and Jacqueline Quade.