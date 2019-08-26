CHAMPAIGN — It was with a certain amount of intention that Shammond Cooper selected the No. 40 Illinois jersey for his freshman season. One of the greatest Illini linebackers of all time wore that jersey. Cooper knew it.
“It’s an honor to be able to put on this jersey,” he said. “Me being able to wear 40 for this year is really big for me. Dana Howard is one of the great linebackers that Illinois ever had. To be able to wear his number is an honor — truly.”
Howard ultimately put together a storied Illinois career. Two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Two-time First-Team All-American. Dick Butkus Award winner. And 24 years later he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Cooper is just starting his Illini career. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound freshman out of St. Louis was a high-profile, four-star recruit out of Trinity Catholic (Mo.) and put up the numbers to back up that lofty designation. The Titans’ MSHSAA Class 3 title was certainly helped by his 137 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and five sacks last season.
“The first day he stepped on the field you could tell exactly the reasons why he was so successful in high school,” Illinois linebackers coach Miles Smith said. “Shammond has done everything we’ve asked of him. He’s running hard. He’s playing hard. You’re kind of seeing why he was such a highly-rated linebacker coming out. Very impressed.”
Cooper could play a key role in Illinois’ attempt to try and revitalize the linebacker position. Like fellow freshman linebacker Tarique Barnes, Cooper got some second-string reps during training camp. That burgeoning youth movement pairs with a group of veterans at the position this season.
“I think that we are in a position at linebacker that we have not been in — or even close to — since we’ve been here,” Smith said. “We think that linebacker group now has quickly become one of the strengths of our defense and, honestly, our team. I think we’re deep and have very good players there. We’re trying to bring back Linebacker U.”
And Cooper landing on the No. 40 jersey is a bit of an homage to the early 90s when Howard ran with a group that included Kevin Hardy, Simeon Rice and John Holecek.
“Absolutely,” Smith said. “I’m sure he was thinking that when he decided with that number. He has high expectations, but he should. It’s my job to get the potential out of him, but he’s giving all the effort that is necessary to get to that level.”
Cooper flashed his athleticism during training camp. His closing speed when making a tackle — or at least the camp equivalent — is hard to miss. That’s the strength he brought with him. Adding size and more physical strength is the next step, and he started that during the summer with strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez.
“I’m a skinnier guy playing in the Big Ten with some big linemen,” Cooper acknowledged. “You’re going to have to have some weight on you. I gained about six gains over the summer. I can see my body trying to kind of transform into getting bigger. I’m at 4 percent body fat.
“I’m used to being in the weight room, but coach Lou, he’s a whole different type of man with the conditioning and in the weight room how fast the tempo is. It was good for me to be able to be in that system and learn from him.”
Cooper is also learning Smith and the veteran linebackers as he continues to learn the Illini’s defensive system. Senior linebacker Dele Harding was his training camp roommate and the teammate he went to the most with questions the past three weeks.
“Those guys are a big help,” Cooper said of his older teammates. “That’s what I’ve been learning mostly from is just watching those guys. The biggest transition for me, personally, is probably learning everything. Getting into the meetings and being attentive to everything you need to do — the attention to details and everything in the system.
“I just want to come in and make big plays for the team. When my name is called, be the man they can lean on.”
That opportunity could come sooner rather than later for both Cooper and Barnes. The way Illinois coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith calls his defense, his son and linebackers coach said, can be suited to either hide some early deficiencies or play into the younger players’ strengths.
“That’s what we’ve tried to do up to this point,” Miles Smith said. “We’re going to tailor our defense to these players, so it doesn’t matter if they’re a freshman. These freshmen can come in and play right away.”