What did it mean to you for Bret Bielema to name you Illinois football’s next defensive coordinator?
“When you get in this profession, you have hopes and dreams for yourself. We have such a great group of dudes (that) it was bittersweet. ... I’m so thankful, man. I’m so grateful. It’s still sinking in. It seems surreal. It’s just an absolute blessing. Like I can’t tell you how excited I am, can’t tell you how thrilled I am to continue to lead these young men, mature these young men. It’s like this year just keeps getting better.”
What was the moment like when Bielema told you of his intentions with the defensive coordinator position following Ryan Walters’ departure for Purdue?
“He kind of asked me questions, just in regard to (the ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State). He had a feeling that (Ryan Walters) was going to potentially get a job. We had went on a walk that morning. We were in Jackson, Mississippi. We had just left the night before, (recent signee) Kaleb Patterson‘s house. ... I’m kind of getting the car ready, and he had proceeded to ask me if I spoke to Walt. I guess Walt had just gotten the job, and I had no idea. I’m kind of oblivious. ... And he said, ‘Are you ready?’ We were getting ready to take off and leave, and I was like, ‘Why wouldn’t I be ready? The car’s right outside.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m going to name you the DC.’ And, bro, I wish you guys could’ve been there. It was such a cool moment. Obviously he’s crying, I’m crying, I’m in shock. I was more so in shock because anybody in our defensive staff room could’ve been in this position. ... The fact that Coach would offer it to me, I’m thankful to the other assistants, I’m thankful to the players. I’m thankful for (Bielema’s) trust and him believing in me.”
Why do you feel any of the defensive assistants could’ve taken the coordinator job?
“The way this system is set up and the way it works is Walt was the signal caller, but what made Walt an incredible leader is that he was willing to listen to the people around him. Terrance Jamison may’ve had something. Andy Buh may’ve had something. Kevin Kane may’ve had something. Grant O’Brien may’ve had something, being an analyst. I may’ve had something. … It could’ve been any one of us standing right here in front of you guys. There were times during practice where, ‘Hey, Hen, call it.’ It’s just really, really cool to finally be in this position. You work so hard. I remember being a (graduate assistant) … and to come full circle, to be in this moment, I’m talking about coordinating a defense against a really good offense, it seems kind of surreal. … These players know how I’m wired. They know how I operate. I’m not going to be something I’m not. I’m a high-energy dude. I love on these guys really, really hard. That’s who I am. That’s my genetic makeup. I’m obviously going to continue to do that (and) take it to a new level.”
What will an Aaron Henry-run defense look like?
“I obviously will still have some remnants of this past year’s defense. I’d be absolutely crazy to tell you I’m going to full-sale change this defense with all the success that we’ve had. We’re going to have fun, I can tell you that. Just like Coach Walt did, I try to empower my players and think more matchups than scheme. I want to continue to cater the system to our players. So many times you’ll have a brand new coordinator, offense or defense, and this is how they’re going to run it. I’m a new-school guy. I don’t operate like that. … I’m really, really focused on what do our players do well, and I how can I put them in a position to excel at the things they do well. We’re obviously going to play hard, we’re going to close the middle of the field and we’re going to get after the quarterback. Those are three staples that we’re going to have in this defense.”
How do you feel about the hiring of your former Wisconsin teammate, Antonio Fenelus, as the new defensive backs coach?
“He does bring coordinator experience. That was something that was really, really important to me. Having a familiar face, obviously me and Antonio played together, me and Antonio have a very, very close relationship, and the dude has had success in DB play every place he’s been. I know he probably wasn’t the main guy at LSU, but he has an intricate part in their success on the back end. I can remember him talking to one of his players over the phone, and they love him. They absolutely love him. … Any time you have a player who’s played this position at a high level in this conference, first-team all-conference player, has coordinator experience, has the trust of the head coach, it’s hard to pass that up on top of having the trust of the (defensive) coordinator. … This wasn’t an overnight interview. This was an interview that’s been going on the last 10 to 15 years.”