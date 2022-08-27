Illinois beat writer Scott Richey chats with the Illini offensive coordinator, who provides perspective from his side of the ball heading into the season opener against Wyoming:
Is there an advantage that the Cowboys don’t know what to expect from your offense?
I don’t think it’s a disadvantage, but I don’t know to what degree it will be advantageous for us. There’s certainly always the element of surprise, but listen. Their (defensive coordinator) has been there for a little while, but who knows what they did in the offseason to change and to tweak. They’re going to have surprises for us. ... There’s always going to be first game surprises. To be honest with you, during the course of the year, there’s going to be surprises because people adjust and adapt as the season goes on. That’s obviously the long answer to a short question. We do have somewhat of an element of surprise. Them not exactly knowing what our identity is going to look like, I think, doesn’t hurt us.
What gives you confidence in your wide receivers?
We just made some progress in the spring and through the summer work and fall camp of just throwing and catching in general. It doesn’t mean that every time we went out there we were throwing it around like Air Coryell. Our defense challenged us. We had a lot of give and take and back and forth, but we made some plays. Every one of those guys you talk about and know are projected to make an impact for us all had their days and their moments when they made plays. I’m pleased with where we’re at. Now, we’ve got to go do it against live action.
How does the game planning process happen?
I kind of see it like throwing mud on the wall. On Monday, you get a big wad of mud that’s your ideas and how you want to go about the week, and you start throwing it at the wall. Some of it sticks and some of it sloughs down on the ground. You pick it up and throw it again. … It’s not a one-day process. It is a weeklong process that helps me get prepared so when I get to Saturday I know our players and our coaches know ultimately how we see the game unveiling. You’re always going to have to improvise and adjust. Those games hardly ever unveil the way you want to, but from a base standpoint they should.
Do you have any philosophy on how to distribute carries?
Not really. I think that will kind of come as the game unfolds and maybe the situation of the game. What you’re needing. What kind of runs you’re needing to execute. Is it a four-minute type operation or is it two-minute? That depends sometimes on who’s in there and who’s doing what. Ultimately, and I believe we’re there, we want all of our backs to be able to execute all of our offense. When that happens, it doesn’t matter as much to me what I’m calling as long as I have faith and confidence in those guys to execute the entire offense. Let them go play and let that rotation happen organically.
What challenge does the Wyoming defense present?
They’ve got a really good scheme. They line up and play really good, solid defense. They adjust their defense. You can tell that they’ve been doing it for a while. They’ve got a lot of answers to the way you do different formations or adjustments. They’re very well-coached and play with confidence.