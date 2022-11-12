Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. provides perspective from his side of the ball heading into Saturday’s
game against Purdue:
What isn’t working in short-yardage situations?
There were four play calls at first and goal (on the first series of the Michigan State game). Two of the four we just didn’t execute. The other two calls you could argue they had a better defense than maybe what I had called. The opportunities to get in, didn’t take advantage of it. ... There’s a balance there between, ‘Man, I’d like to call that one over again,’ or, ‘We’ve got to execute better.’ Regardless, whatever it is, we tell the players all the time whether it’s execution or play call, the bottom line is we — we— are not getting it done and didn’t get it done on Saturday. That falls squarely on me. We’ve got to be better in those situations.
What’s led to using your tight ends more the last two games?Against Nebraska it kind of popped up — I use this word a lot — organically through the course of the play call. Last week was a little bit more intentional, to some degree, kind of pending the forecast of the weather. I felt like that was something we were going to be probably limited in being able to push the ball down the field, and it kind of held true to some degree. That was the most intense wind I’ve been a part of in a football game. It was pretty violent. We thought maybe using the run action and play action would help be able to put the ball a little bit in the intermediate zone for our tight ends, in particular. That held to be true. They did a nice job in the passing game.
Is Isaiah Williams getting the ball in space enough?It’s been some of our base play calls on early downs. ... I think Isaiah, the last couple weeks, has played really well for us and proven over and over again that he’s a real threat when he has the ball in his hands. We’ve got to continue to find ways for him to touch the football. Really all the things that are showing up for us have happened pretty naturally in the flow of the offense.
What did you see from the offense in the comeback attempt against Michigan State?
I thought they showed some grit, all the way down to the fourth down. That’s a unique situation to be backed up that far — to have the elements fighting against you to some degree. We got to fourth down, and it wasn’t going our way and Tommy (DeVito) threw a strike and Brian (Hightower) made a great catch and all of a sudden we were going. Unfortunately, we did not execute the last play of the game the way it needed to be executed. It ended up costing us the opportunity to get the ball in the end zone and still have a chance.
How do you size up the Purdue defense?
Tough, physical. They look like a lot of the other Big Ten defenses. They know what they’re doing. They’re very sound in their scheme. They support the run really well. They’ve statistically been really, really good against the run this year. They’re top 25 nationally against the run in rushing defense. They tackle well. They get down in the box and challenge you to throw it.
Do you look at common opponents when developing a game plan?
Certainly. There’s a lot of film. We’re nine games into it. There’s a lot of film and validation for who they are. It goes both ways, too. We’ve got a lot of film out there, too, of ourselves. It’s all available. This time of the year, everybody is pretty settled into who they are and what they’re trying to be. There’s not a lot of punches pulled at this particular time of the year. It’s about executing who you are, and can you be who you are better than who they are.
SCOTT RICHEY