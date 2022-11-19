Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters offers up insight on his group heading into Saturday’s game at No. 3 Michigan:
How do you evaluate the Purdue loss?It was up and down. I thought we fought through a couple adverse moments there early and then weren’t able to — much like a week ago — answer the bell at opportune times to play complementary football. ... Obviously, we got hit with the injury bug pretty significantly and pretty early in that game. We had to move some guys around who don’t typically play the positions they were playing most of the game. We didn’t have to scrap the game plan or drastically change schematically what we were planning on doing going into the game.
What do you ask of Devon Witherspoon after tough calls go against him?Just to continue to play his style of defense. That’s one thing about Spoon is he’s never shook. He got those two calls, and he’s been pretty stout and pretty detailed in his technique all season and was throughout the course of that game.
When it gets adverse for him, it only heightens his awareness on detail, technique and competition. He played physical throughout and didn’t switch up his technique or his aggressiveness as a result of those two calls. He’s a vet. He’s a pro. He’s just fine.
How do you strike a balance between being mindful of penalties and not losing your edge?The penalties that kill you are the non-competitive penalties — the pre-snap or post-snap penalties. The late hit out of bounds, that was a crucial moment of the game, and those things can’t happen. We’ve got to look at ourselves in the mirror and own up to those, and we have. It’s been discussed. Those types of penalties, you can’t allow and can’t have.
How challenging will be it trying to stop Michigan’s run game?
Up front they’re big, they’re physical. They do a good job of mixing in zone and gap schemes to both three- and four-down fronts. They use their personnel very creatively. They give you a bunch of different pictures, different surface areas. (Blake Corum) is as talented as there is in college football. Corum and (Donovan Edwards), those guys do a good job of being patient and waiting for their blocks to develop.
The offensive line does a good job of climbing to the second level and getting their hands on linebackers and (defensive backs). If there’s a guy who is in the hole and unaccounted for, those backs are talented enough to make you miss. If you miss, they’re fast enough to take it the distance.
Are you interested in a contract extension like offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. recently received?
I love this place. I really do. This place has been awesome to me and my family. I think you can have sustained success here. I think the leadership here is second-to-none. I think the alignment with the athletic director and head coach is exactly what you need in order to have a successful program athletically, and their vision is the same. I think when you have alignment, that’s what allows you to have success.
It’s one of the best conferences in all of sports and an area where you can recruit and you have fertile recruiting grounds all around you. And I love those guys in the locker room. Obviously, all those things point to wanting to be here long term. That’s what I’ll say about that.
Scott Richey